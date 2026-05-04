استقبلت أسرة البنيان التعازي والمواساة في وفاة فارس ابن الدكتور بندر فهد البنيان، أحد منسوبي جامعة حائل، الذي انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى، وأُديت الصلاة عليه وتم دفنه في مدينة حائل.


والفقيد ابن شقيق عابد، وفهد، وفيصل، وثامر عبيد البنيان.


ويُتقبل العزاء في منزل فهد البنيان الكائن في حي البحيرات بمدينة مكة المكرمة.