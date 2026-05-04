The Al-Bunyan family received condolences and sympathy for the death of Faris, the son of Dr. Bandar Fahd Al-Bunyan, one of the staff members at the University of Hail, who passed away to the mercy of God Almighty. The prayer was performed for him, and he was buried in the city of Hail.



The deceased is the son of the brother of Abed, Fahd, Faisal, and Thamer Ubaid Al-Bunyan.



Condolences are accepted at the home of Fahd Al-Bunyan located in the Al-Buhayrat neighborhood in the city of Mecca.