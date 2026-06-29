The Egyptian artist Nesreen Tafesh officially announced her separation from businessman Ahmed Jouhar, confirming that the divorce took place in an atmosphere of respect and understanding between the two parties.

Nesreen revealed her separation through the "story" feature on her Instagram account, writing: "I have officially separated from my husband with all respect and understanding.. I ask everyone to respect our privacy."

This announcement of the divorce comes after rumors had circulated recently about Nesreen Tafesh's separation from businessman Ahmed Jouhar, which she had denied at the time, before unexpectedly announcing early this morning that the divorce had officially occurred.

Her Latest Works

On the artistic front, Nesreen Tafesh is participating in the series "Ana Wa Hiya Wa Hum," which consists of 15 episodes, and she is co-writing it with a writing workshop. It is directed by Zouhair Qanoua, and stars Ahmed Salah Hosny alongside Kamal Abu Raya, Sherine Azmy, Mimi Jamal, Madleen Tabar, and others.

Her Most Recent Work

Meanwhile, Nesreen Tafesh's last cinematic appearance was in the film "Al-Dashash," which brought her together with Mohamed Saad, Zeina, Basem Samra, and Khaled El Sawy, along with a group of artists. The work is written by Joseph Fawzy and directed by Samah Abdelaziz.