أعلنت الفنانة المصرية نسرين طافش انفصالها رسمياً عن رجل الأعمال أحمد جوهر، مؤكدة أن الطلاق تم في أجواء يسودها الاحترام والتفاهم بين الطرفين.

وكشفت نسرين انفصالها عبر خاصية «الستوري» على حسابها في «إنستغرام»، إذ كتبت: «تم انفصالي عن زوجي بشكل رسمي بكل احترام وتفاهم.. أرجو من الجميع احترام الخصوصية».

ويأتي إعلان الطلاق بعدما ترددت خلال الفترة الماضية شائعات حول انفصال نسرين طافش عن رجل الأعمال أحمد جوهر، وهو ما نفته آنذاك، قبل أن تعلن بشكل مفاجئ في الساعات الأولى من صباح اليوم وقوع الطلاق رسمياً.

أحدث أعمالها

وعلى الصعيد الفني، تشارك نسرين طافش في مسلسل «أنا وهي وهم»، المكون من 15 حلقة، والذي تتولى تأليفه بالتعاون مع ورشة كتابة، ويخرجه زهير قنوع، ويشارك في بطولته أحمد صلاح حسني إلى جانب كمال أبو رية، وشيرين عزمي، وميمي جمال، ومادلين طبر وغيرهم.

آخر أعمالها

بينما كان آخر ظهور سينمائي لنسرين طافش من خلال فيلم «الدشاش» الذي جمعها بمحمد سعد وزينة وباسم سمرة وخالد الصاوي، إلى جانب نخبة من الفنانين، والعمل من تأليف جوزيف فوزي، وإخراج سامح عبدالعزيز.