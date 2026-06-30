توفيت الممثلة البريطانية بينيلوبي كيث، نجمة المسلسل الكوميدي الشهير The Good Life، عن عمر 86 عاماً، بعد صراع مع مرض السرطان، وفق ما أعلنته عائلتها في بيان رسمي.
وأوضحت العائلة أن الراحلة فارقت الحياة بسلام في منزلها بمقاطعة ساري جنوب بريطانيا، حيث أقامت لسنوات طويلة، مشيرة إلى أنها تلقت رعاية واهتماماً خلال فترة علاجها، مع طلب احترام خصوصية الأسرة في هذا الوقت.
واشتهرت بينيلوبي كيث بدور «مارغو ليدبيتر» في مسلسل The Good Life، وقدمت شخصية الجارة الأرستقراطية التي ارتبط بها الجمهور البريطاني، كما برزت في دور «أودري فوربس هاميلتون» في مسلسل To the Manor Born، أحد أبرز أعمالها التلفزيونية.
وبدأت مسيرتها الفنية عام 1963 عندما انضمت إلى فرقة «رويال شكسبير»، ولفتت الأنظار بأدائها المسرحي، قبل أن تنتقل إلى التلفزيون وتحقق حضوراً واسعاً في الأعمال الكوميدية، لتصبح واحدة من أبرز نجمات جيلها.
وخلال مسيرتها، حازت الراحلة على جائزة أوليفييه تقديراً لأدائها المسرحي، كما نالت عدة جوائز «بافتا» عن أعمالها التلفزيونية الكوميدية، في تكريم لمسيرتها الفنية الطويلة.
وفي 2014، مُنحت لقب «سيدة» تقديراً لإسهاماتها في الفنون والعمل الخيري في بريطانيا.
وخلال العقود الماضية، تنقلت بينيلوبي كيث بين المسرح والتلفزيون، مقدمة أعمالاً بارزة في الكوميديا الدرامية والمسرح الكلاسيكي، قبل أن تواصل نشاطها المسرحي حتى سنواتها الأخيرة.
The British actress Penelope Keith, star of the famous comedy series The Good Life, has passed away at the age of 86 after a battle with cancer, her family announced in an official statement.
The family explained that the late actress died peacefully at her home in Surrey, southern England, where she had lived for many years, noting that she received care and attention during her treatment, while requesting respect for the family's privacy at this time.
Penelope Keith was well-known for her role as "Margot Leadbetter" in the series The Good Life, where she portrayed the aristocratic neighbor who resonated with British audiences. She also gained prominence for her role as "Audrey Forbes Hamilton" in the series To the Manor Born, one of her most notable television works.
She began her artistic career in 1963 when she joined the Royal Shakespeare Company, drawing attention with her theatrical performances before transitioning to television, where she achieved widespread recognition in comedy, becoming one of the leading stars of her generation.
Throughout her career, the late actress received an Olivier Award in recognition of her theatrical performances, as well as several BAFTA awards for her comedic television work, honoring her long artistic journey.
In 2014, she was awarded the title of "Dame" in recognition of her contributions to the arts and charitable work in Britain.
Over the past decades, Penelope Keith moved between theater and television, presenting notable works in dramatic comedy and classical theater, continuing her theatrical activity into her later years.