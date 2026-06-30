The British actress Penelope Keith, star of the famous comedy series The Good Life, has passed away at the age of 86 after a battle with cancer, her family announced in an official statement.

The family explained that the late actress died peacefully at her home in Surrey, southern England, where she had lived for many years, noting that she received care and attention during her treatment, while requesting respect for the family's privacy at this time.

Penelope Keith was well-known for her role as "Margot Leadbetter" in the series The Good Life, where she portrayed the aristocratic neighbor who resonated with British audiences. She also gained prominence for her role as "Audrey Forbes Hamilton" in the series To the Manor Born, one of her most notable television works.

She began her artistic career in 1963 when she joined the Royal Shakespeare Company, drawing attention with her theatrical performances before transitioning to television, where she achieved widespread recognition in comedy, becoming one of the leading stars of her generation.

Throughout her career, the late actress received an Olivier Award in recognition of her theatrical performances, as well as several BAFTA awards for her comedic television work, honoring her long artistic journey.

In 2014, she was awarded the title of "Dame" in recognition of her contributions to the arts and charitable work in Britain.

Over the past decades, Penelope Keith moved between theater and television, presenting notable works in dramatic comedy and classical theater, continuing her theatrical activity into her later years.