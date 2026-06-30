توفيت الممثلة البريطانية بينيلوبي كيث، نجمة المسلسل الكوميدي الشهير The Good Life، عن عمر 86 عاماً، بعد صراع مع مرض السرطان، وفق ما أعلنته عائلتها في بيان رسمي.

وأوضحت العائلة أن الراحلة فارقت الحياة بسلام في منزلها بمقاطعة ساري جنوب بريطانيا، حيث أقامت لسنوات طويلة، مشيرة إلى أنها تلقت رعاية واهتماماً خلال فترة علاجها، مع طلب احترام خصوصية الأسرة في هذا الوقت.

واشتهرت بينيلوبي كيث بدور «مارغو ليدبيتر» في مسلسل The Good Life، وقدمت شخصية الجارة الأرستقراطية التي ارتبط بها الجمهور البريطاني، كما برزت في دور «أودري فوربس هاميلتون» في مسلسل To the Manor Born، أحد أبرز أعمالها التلفزيونية.

وبدأت مسيرتها الفنية عام 1963 عندما انضمت إلى فرقة «رويال شكسبير»، ولفتت الأنظار بأدائها المسرحي، قبل أن تنتقل إلى التلفزيون وتحقق حضوراً واسعاً في الأعمال الكوميدية، لتصبح واحدة من أبرز نجمات جيلها.

وخلال مسيرتها، حازت الراحلة على جائزة أوليفييه تقديراً لأدائها المسرحي، كما نالت عدة جوائز «بافتا» عن أعمالها التلفزيونية الكوميدية، في تكريم لمسيرتها الفنية الطويلة.

وفي 2014، مُنحت لقب «سيدة» تقديراً لإسهاماتها في الفنون والعمل الخيري في بريطانيا.

وخلال العقود الماضية، تنقلت بينيلوبي كيث بين المسرح والتلفزيون، مقدمة أعمالاً بارزة في الكوميديا الدرامية والمسرح الكلاسيكي، قبل أن تواصل نشاطها المسرحي حتى سنواتها الأخيرة.