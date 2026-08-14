لم تهنأ الأحلام الثمينة طويلاً بجمال الشواطئ الإيطالية، فبعد 4 أيام فقط من تسليمه رسمياً لمالكه الجديد، تحولت رحلة تدشين اليخت الفاخر «أنجيولا II» (Angiola II) إلى كارثة تسببت في خسارة ملايين الدولارات، انتهت باستقراره في قاع البحر قبالة سواحل جزيرة سردينيا الساحرة.

الواقعة التي شهدتها منطقة «كوستا سميرالدا» الشهيرة، ووثق تفاصيلها موقع Il Fatto Quotidiano الإيطالي، بدأت بشرارة حريق مفاجئ اندلع داخل غرفة المحركات في اليخت الممتد بطول 30 متراً وتبلغ قيمته أكثر من 9.1 مليون دولار.

وسرعان ما امتدت ألسنة الدخان، ما أجبر الطاقم والضيوف البالغ عددهم 14 شخصاً على إخلاء السفينة فوراً واللجوء إلى قوارب النجاة والقوارب المجاورة. ورغم نجاة الجميع دون إصابات وصولاً للشاطئ، فضّل مالك اليخت برفقة صديق له الانتظار في الموقع لحين وصول فرق الإنقاذ وتوثيق المشهد المؤلم.

وتولت قيادة ميناء «لا مادالينا» إدارة الأزمة، حيث استقر اليخت الفخم غارقاً على جانبه على عمق 7 أمتار تحت سطح المياه. وسارعت السلطات البحرية بفرض حظر احترازي ونشر حواجز تطويق حول الحطام خوفاً من أي تسرب نفطي ملوث، في انتظار وصول قاطرات متخصصة لانتشاله.

وتستمر التحقيقات المكثفة لتحديد الأسباب الدقيقة لاندلاع الحريق السريع الذي التهم أحدث وأفخم الألعاب البحرية بالمنطقة، ليتحول أول إبحار لليخت إلى قصة حزينة تتصدر حديث الأوساط البحرية في إيطاليا.