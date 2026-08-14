The precious dreams did not enjoy the beauty of the Italian beaches for long, as just 4 days after its official handover to its new owner, the launch trip of the luxury yacht "Angiola II" turned into a disaster that resulted in millions of dollars in losses, ending with it resting on the seabed off the enchanting shores of Sardinia.

The incident, which took place in the famous "Costa Smeralda" area and was documented by the Italian website Il Fatto Quotidiano, began with a sudden fire that broke out in the engine room of the 30-meter-long yacht, valued at over $9.1 million.

Smoke quickly spread, forcing the crew and the 14 guests to evacuate the ship immediately and seek refuge in lifeboats and nearby boats. Although everyone made it to shore without injuries, the yacht's owner, along with a friend, chose to wait at the scene until rescue teams arrived to document the painful sight.

The management of the "La Maddalena" port took charge of the crisis, as the luxurious yacht settled, submerged on its side at a depth of 7 meters below the water's surface. Maritime authorities rushed to impose a precautionary ban and deployed containment barriers around the wreckage for fear of any contaminating oil spill, while waiting for specialized tugboats to arrive for its recovery.

Intensive investigations continue to determine the exact causes of the rapid fire that consumed the newest and most luxurious marine toys in the area, turning the yacht's maiden voyage into a sad story that dominates discussions in maritime circles in Italy.