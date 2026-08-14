At least 6 people have died and 5 others have been injured due to unprecedented heavy rains that struck Chiba Prefecture in eastern Japan, near the capital Tokyo, causing widespread flooding and power outages affecting tens of thousands of homes.

The BBC reported that the rains, described by Japanese authorities as "unprecedented," led to power outages affecting more than 20,000 homes, while around 7,000 travelers were stranded overnight at Narita International Airport in Chiba due to disruptions caused by the severe weather conditions.

Local authorities issued a level five emergency warning on Thursday, the highest level of disaster warning in Japan, before lowering it to level four on Friday morning, while warnings about the risks of flooding and landslides continued.



Record Rainfall

Chiba Prefecture, adjacent to Tokyo, recorded more than 100 millimeters of rain per hour since Thursday afternoon, according to authorities, in a rate described as exceptional and far exceeding the usual rainfall rates for August.

Chiba Governor Kumagai stated in remarks on Friday morning that the situation represents "an extremely exceptional case, even by historical weather standards in Japan," adding, "I have dealt with many disasters in the past, but I have never witnessed a case like this before."

He confirmed that authorities are prioritizing saving lives, while emergency teams continue search and rescue operations in the affected areas.

According to reports from NHK and Kyodo News, as well as the Asahi Shimbun, the number of fatalities due to the weather conditions has risen to at least 6 people, while 5 others have been injured.

Among the victims was a woman who died inside a car submerged by floodwaters on one of the roads, while two other individuals died after falling on the side of the road, according to authorities.



What Caused the Heavy Rains?

The Japan Meteorological Agency explained that the wave of heavy rain resulted from the inflow of warm, moist air into eastern Japan, coinciding with the presence of cold air in the upper atmosphere, which led to a state of atmospheric instability and the development of extremely dense rain clouds.

Authorities warned of the continued risk of heavy rains until late Friday, urging residents in low-lying areas and those prone to landslides to exercise utmost caution and follow evacuation instructions.



Active Storm Season

These developments come in the wake of a series of storms that have struck Japan and neighboring countries during the current week, as the Asian region enters the hurricane and tropical storm season, which may witness significant activity in the coming period.

Japan frequently faces heavy rains, flooding, and landslides during the summer, but the intensity of rainfall events in recent years has raised increasing concerns about the impact of climate change on extreme weather patterns, including the increased likelihood of heavy rainfall over short periods.