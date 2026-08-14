لقي 6 أشخاص على الأقل مصرعهم وأصيب 5 آخرون جراء أمطار غزيرة وغير مسبوقة ضربت محافظة تشيبا شرقي اليابان، بالقرب من العاصمة طوكيو، متسببة في فيضانات واسعة وانقطاع التيار الكهربائي عن عشرات الآلاف من المنازل.
وقالت هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية «بي بي سي» إن الأمطار، التي وصفتها السلطات اليابانية بأنها «غير مسبوقة»، أدت إلى انقطاع الكهرباء عن أكثر من 20 ألف منزل، فيما تقطعت السبل بنحو 7 آلاف مسافر طوال الليل داخل مطار ناريتا الدولي في تشيبا، بسبب الاضطرابات الناجمة عن الأحوال الجوية القاسية.
وأصدرت السلطات المحلية، الخميس، تحذيرا طارئا من المستوى الخامس، وهو أعلى مستويات التحذير من الكوارث في اليابان، قبل أن تخفضه إلى المستوى الرابع صباح الجمعة، مع استمرار التحذيرات من مخاطر الفيضانات والانهيارات الأرضية.
أمطار قياسية
وسجلت محافظة تشيبا، المتاخمة لطوكيو، أكثر من 100 مليمتر من الأمطار في الساعة منذ ظهر الخميس، وفقا للسلطات، في معدل وصف بأنه استثنائي، ويتجاوز بكثير المعدلات المعتادة لهطول الأمطار خلال شهر أغسطس.
وقال حاكم تشيبا، كوماجاي، في تصريحات صباح الجمعة، إن الوضع يمثل «حالة استثنائية للغاية، حتى بمعايير الطقس التاريخية في اليابان»، مضيفا: «لقد تعاملت مع العديد من الكوارث في الماضي، لكنني لم أشهد حالة كهذه من قبل».
وأكد أن السلطات تضع إنقاذ الأرواح على رأس أولوياتها، فيما تواصل فرق الطوارئ عمليات البحث والإنقاذ في المناطق المتضررة.
ووفقا لتقارير هيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون اليابانية «NHK» ووكالة أنباء كيودو وصحيفة «أساهي»، فقد ارتفع عدد الوفيات جراء الأحوال الجوية إلى 6 أشخاص على الأقل، بينما أصيب 5 آخرون.
ومن بين الضحايا امرأة لقيت حتفها داخل سيارة غمرتها مياه الفيضانات على أحد الطرق، فيما توفي شخصان آخران بعد سقوطهما على جانب الطريق، بحسب السلطات.
ما سبب الأمطار الغزيرة؟
وأوضحت وكالة الأرصاد الجوية اليابانية أن موجة الأمطار الشديدة نتجت عن تدفق هواء دافئ ورطب إلى شرق اليابان، تزامنا مع وجود هواء بارد في طبقات الجو العليا، وهو ما أدى إلى حالة من عدم الاستقرار الجوي وتطور سحب ممطرة شديدة الكثافة.
وحذرت السلطات من استمرار خطر الأمطار الغزيرة حتى وقت متأخر من الجمعة، داعية السكان في المناطق المنخفضة والمناطق المعرضة للانهيارات الأرضية إلى توخي أقصى درجات الحذر واتباع تعليمات الإخلاء.
موسم عواصف نشط
وتأتي هذه التطورات في أعقاب سلسلة من العواصف التي ضربت اليابان ودولا مجاورة خلال الأسبوع الحالي، في وقت تدخل فيه المنطقة الآسيوية موسم الأعاصير والعواصف المدارية، الذي قد يشهد نشاطا ملحوظا خلال الفترة القادمة.
وتواجه اليابان بصورة متكررة أمطارا غزيرة وفيضانات وانهيارات أرضية خلال فصل الصيف، إلا أن شدة الظواهر المطرية في السنوات الأخيرة أثارت مخاوف متزايدة بشأن تأثير تغير المناخ على أنماط الطقس المتطرفة، بما في ذلك زيادة احتمالات هطول أمطار شديدة خلال فترات زمنية قصيرة.
At least 6 people have died and 5 others have been injured due to unprecedented heavy rains that struck Chiba Prefecture in eastern Japan, near the capital Tokyo, causing widespread flooding and power outages affecting tens of thousands of homes.
The BBC reported that the rains, described by Japanese authorities as "unprecedented," led to power outages affecting more than 20,000 homes, while around 7,000 travelers were stranded overnight at Narita International Airport in Chiba due to disruptions caused by the severe weather conditions.
Local authorities issued a level five emergency warning on Thursday, the highest level of disaster warning in Japan, before lowering it to level four on Friday morning, while warnings about the risks of flooding and landslides continued.
Record Rainfall
Chiba Prefecture, adjacent to Tokyo, recorded more than 100 millimeters of rain per hour since Thursday afternoon, according to authorities, in a rate described as exceptional and far exceeding the usual rainfall rates for August.
Chiba Governor Kumagai stated in remarks on Friday morning that the situation represents "an extremely exceptional case, even by historical weather standards in Japan," adding, "I have dealt with many disasters in the past, but I have never witnessed a case like this before."
He confirmed that authorities are prioritizing saving lives, while emergency teams continue search and rescue operations in the affected areas.
According to reports from NHK and Kyodo News, as well as the Asahi Shimbun, the number of fatalities due to the weather conditions has risen to at least 6 people, while 5 others have been injured.
Among the victims was a woman who died inside a car submerged by floodwaters on one of the roads, while two other individuals died after falling on the side of the road, according to authorities.
What Caused the Heavy Rains?
The Japan Meteorological Agency explained that the wave of heavy rain resulted from the inflow of warm, moist air into eastern Japan, coinciding with the presence of cold air in the upper atmosphere, which led to a state of atmospheric instability and the development of extremely dense rain clouds.
Authorities warned of the continued risk of heavy rains until late Friday, urging residents in low-lying areas and those prone to landslides to exercise utmost caution and follow evacuation instructions.
Active Storm Season
These developments come in the wake of a series of storms that have struck Japan and neighboring countries during the current week, as the Asian region enters the hurricane and tropical storm season, which may witness significant activity in the coming period.
Japan frequently faces heavy rains, flooding, and landslides during the summer, but the intensity of rainfall events in recent years has raised increasing concerns about the impact of climate change on extreme weather patterns, including the increased likelihood of heavy rainfall over short periods.