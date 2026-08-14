لقي 6 أشخاص على الأقل مصرعهم وأصيب 5 آخرون جراء أمطار غزيرة وغير مسبوقة ضربت محافظة تشيبا شرقي اليابان، بالقرب من العاصمة طوكيو، متسببة في فيضانات واسعة وانقطاع التيار الكهربائي عن عشرات الآلاف من المنازل.

وقالت هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية «بي بي سي» إن الأمطار، التي وصفتها السلطات اليابانية بأنها «غير مسبوقة»، أدت إلى انقطاع الكهرباء عن أكثر من 20 ألف منزل، فيما تقطعت السبل بنحو 7 آلاف مسافر طوال الليل داخل مطار ناريتا الدولي في تشيبا، بسبب الاضطرابات الناجمة عن الأحوال الجوية القاسية.

وأصدرت السلطات المحلية، الخميس، تحذيرا طارئا من المستوى الخامس، وهو أعلى مستويات التحذير من الكوارث في اليابان، قبل أن تخفضه إلى المستوى الرابع صباح الجمعة، مع استمرار التحذيرات من مخاطر الفيضانات والانهيارات الأرضية.


أمطار قياسية

وسجلت محافظة تشيبا، المتاخمة لطوكيو، أكثر من 100 مليمتر من الأمطار في الساعة منذ ظهر الخميس، وفقا للسلطات، في معدل وصف بأنه استثنائي، ويتجاوز بكثير المعدلات المعتادة لهطول الأمطار خلال شهر أغسطس.

وقال حاكم تشيبا، كوماجاي، في تصريحات صباح الجمعة، إن الوضع يمثل «حالة استثنائية للغاية، حتى بمعايير الطقس التاريخية في اليابان»، مضيفا: «لقد تعاملت مع العديد من الكوارث في الماضي، لكنني لم أشهد حالة كهذه من قبل».

وأكد أن السلطات تضع إنقاذ الأرواح على رأس أولوياتها، فيما تواصل فرق الطوارئ عمليات البحث والإنقاذ في المناطق المتضررة.

ووفقا لتقارير هيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون اليابانية «NHK» ووكالة أنباء كيودو وصحيفة «أساهي»، فقد ارتفع عدد الوفيات جراء الأحوال الجوية إلى 6 أشخاص على الأقل، بينما أصيب 5 آخرون.

ومن بين الضحايا امرأة لقيت حتفها داخل سيارة غمرتها مياه الفيضانات على أحد الطرق، فيما توفي شخصان آخران بعد سقوطهما على جانب الطريق، بحسب السلطات.

ما سبب الأمطار الغزيرة؟

وأوضحت وكالة الأرصاد الجوية اليابانية أن موجة الأمطار الشديدة نتجت عن تدفق هواء دافئ ورطب إلى شرق اليابان، تزامنا مع وجود هواء بارد في طبقات الجو العليا، وهو ما أدى إلى حالة من عدم الاستقرار الجوي وتطور سحب ممطرة شديدة الكثافة.

وحذرت السلطات من استمرار خطر الأمطار الغزيرة حتى وقت متأخر من الجمعة، داعية السكان في المناطق المنخفضة والمناطق المعرضة للانهيارات الأرضية إلى توخي أقصى درجات الحذر واتباع تعليمات الإخلاء.


موسم عواصف نشط

وتأتي هذه التطورات في أعقاب سلسلة من العواصف التي ضربت اليابان ودولا مجاورة خلال الأسبوع الحالي، في وقت تدخل فيه المنطقة الآسيوية موسم الأعاصير والعواصف المدارية، الذي قد يشهد نشاطا ملحوظا خلال الفترة القادمة.

وتواجه اليابان بصورة متكررة أمطارا غزيرة وفيضانات وانهيارات أرضية خلال فصل الصيف، إلا أن شدة الظواهر المطرية في السنوات الأخيرة أثارت مخاوف متزايدة بشأن تأثير تغير المناخ على أنماط الطقس المتطرفة، بما في ذلك زيادة احتمالات هطول أمطار شديدة خلال فترات زمنية قصيرة.