تحولت ليلة هادئة في مدينة أوميش السياحية على الساحل الدلماسي في كرواتيا إلى مشهد من النيران والذعر، بعدما اجتاح حريق غابات واسع المناطق المحيطة بالمدينة مدفوعًا برياح قوية، ليصل إلى التجمعات السكنية ويحاصر منازل، فيما اضطرت السلطات إلى إجلاء نحو ألف شخص، وسط إصابة عشرات الأشخاص، بينهم حالات وصفت بأنها خطيرة.

وامتدت ألسنة اللهب على مساحة تجاوزت 1000 هكتار، وأضاءت سماء أوميش باللون الأحمر، بينما كانت فرق الإطفاء تكافح طوال الليل للسيطرة على الحريق ومنع تمدده إلى مناطق جديدة.

إصابات وحالات حرجة

وأفادت السلطات الصحية بأن خدمات الإسعاف تعاملت مع 36 شخصًا في مدينة سبليت، الواقعة على بعد نحو 25 كيلومترًا شمال أوميش.

ونُقل 14 شخصًا إلى المستشفيات لتلقي العلاج، فيما يعاني 7 مصابين من إصابات تهدد حياتهم، بحسب المسؤولين الصحيين.

وفي الوقت نفسه، فتحت السلطات مراكز إيواء طارئة في عدد من البلدات الواقعة على الطريق بين أوميش وسبليت، واستقبلت نحو 1000 شخص اضطروا إلى مغادرة مناطقهم خلال الليل حفاظًا على سلامتهم.

وقال قائد جهاز الإطفاء الكرواتي سلافكو توتشاكوفيتش، إن الحريق كان شديدًا للغاية، مؤكدًا أنه اجتاح كل ما كان في طريقه وتسبب في أضرار مادية كبيرة.

السيطرة على النيران جزئيًا

وأوضح قائد الإطفاء أن الوضع بدا أكثر هدوءًا صباح الجمعة، مع عدم وجود ألسنة لهب مكشوفة في المناطق التي جرى التعامل معها.

وبالتزامن مع تراجع حدة الحريق في أوميش، أعيد توزيع جزء من قوات الإطفاء، إلى جانب 4 طائرات، للمشاركة في مكافحة حريق آخر اندلع إلى الجنوب في شبه جزيرة بليساك، وهي منطقة غابات تشتهر بمزارع الكروم.

وأفادت وسائل إعلام محلية بأن رئيس الوزراء الكرواتي أندريه بلينكوفيتش كان في طريقه إلى أوميش برفقة عدد من الوزراء لمتابعة تطورات الوضع على الأرض.

286 رجل إطفاء في مواجهة النيران

وشاركت في عمليات مكافحة الحريق 286 من رجال الإطفاء، مدعومين بنحو 90 مركبة إطفاء و4 طائرات، فيما اضطرت السلطات إلى إغلاق جزء من طريق ساحلي رئيسي بسبب امتداد النيران والخطر الذي شكلته على حركة المرور والسكان.

موجة حر وجفاف يهددان موسم السياحة

ويأتي الحريق في وقت تواجه فيه مناطق واسعة من أوروبا ظروفًا شديدة الخطورة لاندلاع حرائق الغابات، نتيجة ارتفاع درجات الحرارة والجفاف، وهي عوامل يربط العلماء تفاقمها بتغير المناخ.

وشهدت منطقة البلقان بدورها عدة موجات حر خلال الفترة الأخيرة، بينما تصاعدت مخاطر الحرائق بصورة خاصة في دول أوروبية عدة، من بينها فرنسا وإسبانيا واليونان.

وتضع هذه الحرائق قطاع السياحة الأوروبي تحت ضغط متزايد، خصوصًا أنها اندلعت خلال ذروة موسم العطلات الصيفية.

وفي اليونان، اضطر مئات المصطافين إلى الفرار من بلدة ساحلية شمالية على متن قوارب، الخميس، بعدما امتدت النيران عبر غابة باتجاه الساحل.

وتثير حرائق الغابات المتكررة مخاوف متزايدة بشأن سلامة المصطافين والسكان في المناطق السياحية، فضلًا عن الخسائر المادية والبيئية، في ظل استمرار موجات الحرارة والجفاف التي تجعل السيطرة على الحرائق أكثر صعوبة خلال أشهر الصيف.