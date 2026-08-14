تحولت ليلة هادئة في مدينة أوميش السياحية على الساحل الدلماسي في كرواتيا إلى مشهد من النيران والذعر، بعدما اجتاح حريق غابات واسع المناطق المحيطة بالمدينة مدفوعًا برياح قوية، ليصل إلى التجمعات السكنية ويحاصر منازل، فيما اضطرت السلطات إلى إجلاء نحو ألف شخص، وسط إصابة عشرات الأشخاص، بينهم حالات وصفت بأنها خطيرة.
وامتدت ألسنة اللهب على مساحة تجاوزت 1000 هكتار، وأضاءت سماء أوميش باللون الأحمر، بينما كانت فرق الإطفاء تكافح طوال الليل للسيطرة على الحريق ومنع تمدده إلى مناطق جديدة.
إصابات وحالات حرجة
وأفادت السلطات الصحية بأن خدمات الإسعاف تعاملت مع 36 شخصًا في مدينة سبليت، الواقعة على بعد نحو 25 كيلومترًا شمال أوميش.
ونُقل 14 شخصًا إلى المستشفيات لتلقي العلاج، فيما يعاني 7 مصابين من إصابات تهدد حياتهم، بحسب المسؤولين الصحيين.
وفي الوقت نفسه، فتحت السلطات مراكز إيواء طارئة في عدد من البلدات الواقعة على الطريق بين أوميش وسبليت، واستقبلت نحو 1000 شخص اضطروا إلى مغادرة مناطقهم خلال الليل حفاظًا على سلامتهم.
وقال قائد جهاز الإطفاء الكرواتي سلافكو توتشاكوفيتش، إن الحريق كان شديدًا للغاية، مؤكدًا أنه اجتاح كل ما كان في طريقه وتسبب في أضرار مادية كبيرة.
السيطرة على النيران جزئيًا
وأوضح قائد الإطفاء أن الوضع بدا أكثر هدوءًا صباح الجمعة، مع عدم وجود ألسنة لهب مكشوفة في المناطق التي جرى التعامل معها.
وبالتزامن مع تراجع حدة الحريق في أوميش، أعيد توزيع جزء من قوات الإطفاء، إلى جانب 4 طائرات، للمشاركة في مكافحة حريق آخر اندلع إلى الجنوب في شبه جزيرة بليساك، وهي منطقة غابات تشتهر بمزارع الكروم.
وأفادت وسائل إعلام محلية بأن رئيس الوزراء الكرواتي أندريه بلينكوفيتش كان في طريقه إلى أوميش برفقة عدد من الوزراء لمتابعة تطورات الوضع على الأرض.
286 رجل إطفاء في مواجهة النيران
وشاركت في عمليات مكافحة الحريق 286 من رجال الإطفاء، مدعومين بنحو 90 مركبة إطفاء و4 طائرات، فيما اضطرت السلطات إلى إغلاق جزء من طريق ساحلي رئيسي بسبب امتداد النيران والخطر الذي شكلته على حركة المرور والسكان.
موجة حر وجفاف يهددان موسم السياحة
ويأتي الحريق في وقت تواجه فيه مناطق واسعة من أوروبا ظروفًا شديدة الخطورة لاندلاع حرائق الغابات، نتيجة ارتفاع درجات الحرارة والجفاف، وهي عوامل يربط العلماء تفاقمها بتغير المناخ.
وشهدت منطقة البلقان بدورها عدة موجات حر خلال الفترة الأخيرة، بينما تصاعدت مخاطر الحرائق بصورة خاصة في دول أوروبية عدة، من بينها فرنسا وإسبانيا واليونان.
وتضع هذه الحرائق قطاع السياحة الأوروبي تحت ضغط متزايد، خصوصًا أنها اندلعت خلال ذروة موسم العطلات الصيفية.
وفي اليونان، اضطر مئات المصطافين إلى الفرار من بلدة ساحلية شمالية على متن قوارب، الخميس، بعدما امتدت النيران عبر غابة باتجاه الساحل.
وتثير حرائق الغابات المتكررة مخاوف متزايدة بشأن سلامة المصطافين والسكان في المناطق السياحية، فضلًا عن الخسائر المادية والبيئية، في ظل استمرار موجات الحرارة والجفاف التي تجعل السيطرة على الحرائق أكثر صعوبة خلال أشهر الصيف.
A quiet night in the tourist city of Omiš on the Dalmatian coast of Croatia turned into a scene of flames and panic, as a large forest fire swept through the surrounding areas of the city, driven by strong winds, reaching residential areas and trapping homes, while authorities were forced to evacuate about a thousand people, with dozens injured, including cases described as serious.
The flames spread over an area exceeding 1000 hectares, illuminating the sky of Omiš in red, while firefighting teams struggled throughout the night to control the fire and prevent its spread to new areas.
Injuries and Critical Cases
Health authorities reported that ambulance services dealt with 36 people in the city of Split, located about 25 kilometers north of Omiš.
Fourteen people were transferred to hospitals for treatment, while 7 injured individuals are suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to health officials.
At the same time, authorities opened emergency shelters in several towns along the road between Omiš and Split, accommodating about 1000 people who had to leave their areas during the night for their safety.
The head of the Croatian firefighting service, Slavko Tuchaković, stated that the fire was extremely intense, confirming that it swept through everything in its path and caused significant material damage.
Partial Control of the Flames
The fire chief explained that the situation appeared calmer on Friday morning, with no visible flames in the areas that had been addressed.
As the intensity of the fire in Omiš decreased, part of the firefighting forces, along with 4 aircraft, were redeployed to participate in combating another fire that broke out to the south in the Pelješac Peninsula, a forested area known for its vineyards.
Local media reported that Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković was on his way to Omiš accompanied by several ministers to monitor the developments on the ground.
286 Firefighters Battling the Flames
Operations to combat the fire involved 286 firefighters, supported by about 90 firefighting vehicles and 4 aircraft, while authorities were forced to close part of a major coastal road due to the spread of the flames and the danger posed to traffic and residents.
Heat Wave and Drought Threatening the Tourism Season
The fire comes at a time when large areas of Europe are facing extremely dangerous conditions for the outbreak of forest fires, due to rising temperatures and drought, factors that scientists link to climate change.
The Balkan region has also experienced several heat waves recently, while the risks of fires have particularly escalated in several European countries, including France, Spain, and Greece.
These fires are putting increasing pressure on the European tourism sector, especially as they broke out during the peak of the summer holiday season.
In Greece, hundreds of vacationers were forced to flee from a northern coastal town on boats on Thursday, after the flames spread through a forest towards the coast.
Recurring forest fires raise growing concerns about the safety of vacationers and residents in tourist areas, as well as the material and environmental losses, amid ongoing heat waves and drought that make controlling fires more difficult during the summer months.