A quiet night in the tourist city of Omiš on the Dalmatian coast of Croatia turned into a scene of flames and panic, as a large forest fire swept through the surrounding areas of the city, driven by strong winds, reaching residential areas and trapping homes, while authorities were forced to evacuate about a thousand people, with dozens injured, including cases described as serious.

The flames spread over an area exceeding 1000 hectares, illuminating the sky of Omiš in red, while firefighting teams struggled throughout the night to control the fire and prevent its spread to new areas.



Injuries and Critical Cases

Health authorities reported that ambulance services dealt with 36 people in the city of Split, located about 25 kilometers north of Omiš.

Fourteen people were transferred to hospitals for treatment, while 7 injured individuals are suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to health officials.

At the same time, authorities opened emergency shelters in several towns along the road between Omiš and Split, accommodating about 1000 people who had to leave their areas during the night for their safety.

The head of the Croatian firefighting service, Slavko Tuchaković, stated that the fire was extremely intense, confirming that it swept through everything in its path and caused significant material damage.



Partial Control of the Flames

The fire chief explained that the situation appeared calmer on Friday morning, with no visible flames in the areas that had been addressed.

As the intensity of the fire in Omiš decreased, part of the firefighting forces, along with 4 aircraft, were redeployed to participate in combating another fire that broke out to the south in the Pelješac Peninsula, a forested area known for its vineyards.

Local media reported that Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković was on his way to Omiš accompanied by several ministers to monitor the developments on the ground.



286 Firefighters Battling the Flames

Operations to combat the fire involved 286 firefighters, supported by about 90 firefighting vehicles and 4 aircraft, while authorities were forced to close part of a major coastal road due to the spread of the flames and the danger posed to traffic and residents.



Heat Wave and Drought Threatening the Tourism Season

The fire comes at a time when large areas of Europe are facing extremely dangerous conditions for the outbreak of forest fires, due to rising temperatures and drought, factors that scientists link to climate change.

The Balkan region has also experienced several heat waves recently, while the risks of fires have particularly escalated in several European countries, including France, Spain, and Greece.

These fires are putting increasing pressure on the European tourism sector, especially as they broke out during the peak of the summer holiday season.

In Greece, hundreds of vacationers were forced to flee from a northern coastal town on boats on Thursday, after the flames spread through a forest towards the coast.

Recurring forest fires raise growing concerns about the safety of vacationers and residents in tourist areas, as well as the material and environmental losses, amid ongoing heat waves and drought that make controlling fires more difficult during the summer months.