عمقت الأسهم الأمريكية خسائرها، مع استمرار ارتفاع أسعار النفط وعوائد السندات على خلفية تجدد التوترات في الشرق الأوسط، والمخاوف من انهيار الهدوء الهش الذي هيمن على الأسواق خلال الأسابيع الماضية.


وانخفض مؤشر «داو جونز» الصناعي بنسبة 1% أو ما يعادل 486 نقطة إلى 49.013 نقطة.


وتراجع مؤشر «إس آند بي 500» بنسبة 0.5% أو 36 نقطة إلى 7.194 نقطة، فيما هبط مؤشر «ناسداك» المركب بنسبة 0.45% أو 109 نقاط إلى 25.004 نقطة.


وتضاربت التقارير حول الأوضاع في مضيق هرمز، ففي حين قالت واشنطن إنها ستساعد السفن التجارية في عبور الممر المائي، أكدت إيران أنها لن تسمح بذلك ونفت تصريحات أمريكية أفادت بعبور سفن شحن.


قلق متزايد


وكانت المؤشرات الرئيسية في وول ستريت قد تراجعت عند الفتح اليوم، إذ أثر القلق المتزايد لدى المستثمرين إزاء الصراع في الشرق الأوسط على التفاؤل الذي ساد في أعقاب الأرباح المسجلة الأسبوع الماضي.


وفي بداية التداولات، هبط المؤشر داو جونز الصناعي 82.6 نقطة، أو 0.17%، إلى 49.416.66 نقطة، وانخفض المؤشر ستاندرد آند بورز 500 عند الفتح 1.7 نقطة، أو 0.02%، إلى 7.228.38 نقطة، فيما نزل المؤشر ناسداك المجمع 2.3 نقطة، أو 0.01%، إلى 25.112.18 نقطة.


تحرير السفن


يذكر أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أعلن صباح اليوم إطلاق بدء عملية لـ«تحرير السفن» العالقة في هرمز.


وقال وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت: «إن أمريكا تفتح مضيق هرمز». وأشار إلى أن الولايات المتحدة لديها سيطرة مطلقة على المضيق.


وأضاف: «أسواق النفط ستحظى بإمدادات جيدة جداً، والآن هو الوقت المناسب للشركاء الدوليين لتكثيف الضغط على إيران، كما ندرك أن أسعار البنزين تؤثر على الأمريكيين لكن من المتوقع انخفاض الأسعار سريعاً عند انتهاء الحرب».