The U.S. stocks deepened their losses as oil prices and bond yields continued to rise amid renewed tensions in the Middle East and fears of a collapse of the fragile calm that has dominated the markets in recent weeks.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 1% or 486 points to 49,013 points.



The S&P 500 Index declined by 0.5% or 36 points to 7,194 points, while the Nasdaq Composite Index dropped by 0.45% or 109 points to 25,004 points.



Reports about the situation in the Strait of Hormuz were conflicting; while Washington stated it would assist commercial ships in crossing the waterway, Iran confirmed it would not allow this and denied U.S. claims regarding the passage of cargo ships.



Growing Concern



The major indices on Wall Street had declined at the opening today, as growing concern among investors regarding the conflict in the Middle East affected the optimism that prevailed following the earnings reported last week.



At the start of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 82.6 points, or 0.17%, to 49,416.66 points, and the S&P 500 Index decreased by 1.7 points, or 0.02%, to 7,228.38 points, while the Nasdaq Composite Index dropped by 2.3 points, or 0.01%, to 25,112.18 points.



Ship Liberation



It is noteworthy that U.S. President Donald Trump announced this morning the launch of an operation to "liberate the ships" stranded in Hormuz.



U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Pruitt stated: "America is opening the Strait of Hormuz." He indicated that the United States has absolute control over the strait.



He added: "Oil markets will have very good supplies, and now is the right time for international partners to intensify pressure on Iran. We understand that gasoline prices affect Americans, but prices are expected to drop quickly once the war is over."