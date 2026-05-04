عمقت الأسهم الأمريكية خسائرها، مع استمرار ارتفاع أسعار النفط وعوائد السندات على خلفية تجدد التوترات في الشرق الأوسط، والمخاوف من انهيار الهدوء الهش الذي هيمن على الأسواق خلال الأسابيع الماضية.
وانخفض مؤشر «داو جونز» الصناعي بنسبة 1% أو ما يعادل 486 نقطة إلى 49.013 نقطة.
وتراجع مؤشر «إس آند بي 500» بنسبة 0.5% أو 36 نقطة إلى 7.194 نقطة، فيما هبط مؤشر «ناسداك» المركب بنسبة 0.45% أو 109 نقاط إلى 25.004 نقطة.
وتضاربت التقارير حول الأوضاع في مضيق هرمز، ففي حين قالت واشنطن إنها ستساعد السفن التجارية في عبور الممر المائي، أكدت إيران أنها لن تسمح بذلك ونفت تصريحات أمريكية أفادت بعبور سفن شحن.
قلق متزايد
وكانت المؤشرات الرئيسية في وول ستريت قد تراجعت عند الفتح اليوم، إذ أثر القلق المتزايد لدى المستثمرين إزاء الصراع في الشرق الأوسط على التفاؤل الذي ساد في أعقاب الأرباح المسجلة الأسبوع الماضي.
وفي بداية التداولات، هبط المؤشر داو جونز الصناعي 82.6 نقطة، أو 0.17%، إلى 49.416.66 نقطة، وانخفض المؤشر ستاندرد آند بورز 500 عند الفتح 1.7 نقطة، أو 0.02%، إلى 7.228.38 نقطة، فيما نزل المؤشر ناسداك المجمع 2.3 نقطة، أو 0.01%، إلى 25.112.18 نقطة.
تحرير السفن
يذكر أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أعلن صباح اليوم إطلاق بدء عملية لـ«تحرير السفن» العالقة في هرمز.
وقال وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت: «إن أمريكا تفتح مضيق هرمز». وأشار إلى أن الولايات المتحدة لديها سيطرة مطلقة على المضيق.
وأضاف: «أسواق النفط ستحظى بإمدادات جيدة جداً، والآن هو الوقت المناسب للشركاء الدوليين لتكثيف الضغط على إيران، كما ندرك أن أسعار البنزين تؤثر على الأمريكيين لكن من المتوقع انخفاض الأسعار سريعاً عند انتهاء الحرب».
The U.S. stocks deepened their losses as oil prices and bond yields continued to rise amid renewed tensions in the Middle East and fears of a collapse of the fragile calm that has dominated the markets in recent weeks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 1% or 486 points to 49,013 points.
The S&P 500 Index declined by 0.5% or 36 points to 7,194 points, while the Nasdaq Composite Index dropped by 0.45% or 109 points to 25,004 points.
Reports about the situation in the Strait of Hormuz were conflicting; while Washington stated it would assist commercial ships in crossing the waterway, Iran confirmed it would not allow this and denied U.S. claims regarding the passage of cargo ships.
Growing Concern
The major indices on Wall Street had declined at the opening today, as growing concern among investors regarding the conflict in the Middle East affected the optimism that prevailed following the earnings reported last week.
At the start of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 82.6 points, or 0.17%, to 49,416.66 points, and the S&P 500 Index decreased by 1.7 points, or 0.02%, to 7,228.38 points, while the Nasdaq Composite Index dropped by 2.3 points, or 0.01%, to 25,112.18 points.
Ship Liberation
It is noteworthy that U.S. President Donald Trump announced this morning the launch of an operation to "liberate the ships" stranded in Hormuz.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Pruitt stated: "America is opening the Strait of Hormuz." He indicated that the United States has absolute control over the strait.
He added: "Oil markets will have very good supplies, and now is the right time for international partners to intensify pressure on Iran. We understand that gasoline prices affect Americans, but prices are expected to drop quickly once the war is over."