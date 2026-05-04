The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, condemned and denounced the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates, affirming that this aggressive act represents a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of a member state of the Council and a serious escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region.



Al-Budaiwi stated in a statement that "targeting the UAE is an unacceptable and condemned behavior by all standards, reflecting an escalatory approach that disregards the rules of international law and the principles of good neighborliness," calling on the international community to "bear its responsibilities to stop these repeated Iranian attacks and to put an immediate end to the irresponsible actions that undermine regional and international peace and security."



The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council reiterated the Council's full and steadfast solidarity with the UAE, standing united with it in all measures it takes to protect its security, preserve its sovereignty, and maintain the safety of its vital facilities.



For its part, the Ministry of Education in the UAE announced today the transition to remote learning starting tomorrow (Tuesday, May 5, until Friday, May 8), in order to ensure the safety of students and all personnel in the educational field.



The UAE ministry noted that "a reassessment of the current situation will take place on May 8 if the need arises to extend the period."



For his part, the diplomatic advisor to the President of the UAE, Anwar Gargash, stated that "the serious Iranian escalation and targeting of civilians is nothing but a moral bankruptcy of a regime that has chosen aggression as its approach in dealing with its neighbors," adding in a post on his account on "X" that "the UAE's firm and principled stance will not be intimidated by this escalation, and will not allow it to shape the future relations in the region."



He emphasized by saying: "Once again, Iran has mistaken the address."