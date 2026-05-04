أدان واستنكر الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون الخليجي، جاسم محمد البديوي، الاعتداءات الإيرانية السافرة التي استهدفت دولة الإمارات، مؤكداً أن هذا العمل العدواني يمثل انتهاكاً صارخاً لسيادة دولة عضو في مجلس التعاون، وتصعيداً خطيراً يهدد أمن واستقرار المنطقة.


وقال البديوي في بيان إن «استهداف الإمارات يعد سلوكاً مرفوضاً ومداناً بكل المقاييس، ويعكس نهجاً تصعيدياً يضرب بعرض الحائط قواعد القانون الدولي ومبادئ حسن الجوار»، داعياً المجتمع الدولي إلى «تحمل مسؤولياته لوقف هذه الاعتداءات الإيرانية المتكررة، ووضع حد فوري للتصرفات غير المسؤولة التي تقوض الأمن والسلم الإقليمي والدولي».


وجدد الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون الخليجي تضامن مجلس التعاون الكامل والراسخ مع الإمارات، ووقوفه صفاً واحداً معها في كل ما تتخذه من إجراءات لحماية أمنها وصون سيادتها والحفاظ على سلامة منشآتها الحيوية.


بدورها، أعلنت وزارة التربية والتعليم في الإمارات، اليوم، تحويل الدراسة إلى نظام التعلم عن بعد ابتداء من غد (الثلاثاء 5 مايو، وحتى الجمعة 8 مايو)، حرصاً على سلامة الطلبة والعاملين في الميدان التربوي كافة.


ونوهت الوزارة الإماراتية إلى «إعادة التقييم للوضع الراهن يوم 8 مايو الجاري حال استدعت الحاجة إلى تمديد المدة».


من جهته، قال المستشار الدبلوماسي لرئيس دولة الإمارات أنور قرقاش إن «التصعيد الإيراني الخطير واستهداف المدنيين ليس إلا إفلاساً أخلاقياً لنظام اختار العدوان نهجاً في التعامل مع جيرانه»، مضيفاً في تدوينة على حسابه في «إكس» أن «موقف الإمارات الصلب والمبدئي لن يرهبه هذا التصعيد، ولن يسمح له برسم ملامح العلاقات القادمة في المنطقة».


وشدد بالقول: «مجدداً، أخطأت إيران العنوان».