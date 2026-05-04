The Emir of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, and his deputy, Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, offered their condolences to Ali bin Ibrahim Al-Majdouie this evening (Monday) for the death of his sister (may God have mercy on her) in the city of Dammam.

The Emir and his deputy expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, asking the Almighty God to envelop her in His vast mercy and grant her a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire her family and loved ones with patience and solace.

For his part, Ali Al-Majdouie expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Emir of the Eastern Province and his deputy for their heartfelt condolences, asking God to reward them with the best of rewards.