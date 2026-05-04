قدّم أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، ونائبه الأمير سعود بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، مساء اليوم (الإثنين)، التعازي لعلي بن إبراهيم المجدوعي في وفاة شقيقته (رحمها الله)، بمدينة الدمام.

وأعرب أمير المنطقة ونائبه عن خالص تعازيهما ومواساتهما لأسرة الفقيدة، سائلَين المولى عز وجل أن يتغمدها بواسع رحمته ويسكنها فسيح جناته، وأن يلهم أسرتها وذويها الصبر والسلوان.

من جهته أعرب علي المجدوعي عن شكره وتقديره لأمير المنطقة الشرقية ونائبه على مواساتهما الصادقة، سائلاً الله أن يجزيهما خير الجزاء.