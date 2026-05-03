استقبلت أسرتا البيتي والآشي التعازي والمواساة من الأهل والأصدقاء في فقيدتهما أروى بنت محسن البيتي، زوجة المهندس وهيب بن عبدالعزيز زيني الآشي، التي انتقلت إلى رحمة الله بعد معاناة مع المرض عن عمر ناهز 42 عاماً.
وتوافد المعزون على مدى ثلاثة أيام إلى موقع العزاء بجوار مسجد الثنيان بحي الصفا.
The Al-Bayti and Al-Ashi families received condolences and sympathy from relatives and friends for their deceased Arwa bint Mohsen Al-Bayti, the wife of engineer Waheeb bin Abdulaziz Zaini Al-Ashi, who passed away to the mercy of God after suffering from illness at the age of 42.
Visitors came to the mourning site next to Al-Thunayan Mosque in the Al-Safa neighborhood for three consecutive days.