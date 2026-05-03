The Al-Bayti and Al-Ashi families received condolences and sympathy from relatives and friends for their deceased Arwa bint Mohsen Al-Bayti, the wife of engineer Waheeb bin Abdulaziz Zaini Al-Ashi, who passed away to the mercy of God after suffering from illness at the age of 42.



Visitors came to the mourning site next to Al-Thunayan Mosque in the Al-Safa neighborhood for three consecutive days.