استقبلت أسرتا البيتي والآشي التعازي والمواساة من الأهل والأصدقاء في فقيدتهما أروى بنت محسن البيتي، زوجة المهندس وهيب بن عبدالعزيز زيني الآشي، التي انتقلت إلى رحمة الله بعد معاناة مع المرض عن عمر ناهز 42 عاماً.


وتوافد المعزون على مدى ثلاثة أيام إلى موقع العزاء بجوار مسجد الثنيان بحي الصفا.