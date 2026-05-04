The U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Walters, revealed today (Monday) a draft resolution being formulated by the United States and Gulf countries for the United Nations Security Council to condemn the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.



Walters told reporters: The United States and Gulf countries are working on drafting a resolution for the UN Security Council aimed at condemning Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz, adding that negotiations on the draft resolution will take place this week.



The U.S. ambassador clarified that the United States is participating in drafting the new resolution with Bahrain, with contributions from Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, indicating that the draft represents a more specific effort than the previous resolution that failed to pass, and comes at a time when a ceasefire with Iran is in effect.



He added: "This resolution focuses more on the mining of international waterways and the imposition of fees that will affect all economies around the world, especially those in Asia."



The resolution is likely to demand that Iran stop attacks on commercial ships and attempts to impose fees on navigation in the strait, and it will also call on Iran to cease laying naval mines and to disclose their locations.



The new draft resolution comes after Russia and China, both permanent members of the Security Council, blocked a resolution last month that Washington hoped would stimulate international efforts to restore freedom of navigation in the waterway.



Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that Iranian attacks on the United Arab Emirates are unacceptable, describing them as a clear violation of sovereignty and international law.



Von der Leyen expressed the European Union's full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and its people, as well as partners across the Middle East, emphasizing that the security of the region has direct implications for Europe.



She stressed the importance of continuing to work closely with partners to de-escalate tensions and reach a diplomatic solution that puts an end to what she described as "the brutal actions of the Iranian regime."