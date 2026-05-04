كشف السفير الأمريكي لدى الأمم المتحدة مايك والتز اليوم (الإثنين) عن مشروع قرار تصيغه دول الولايات المتحدة ودول الخليج لمجلس الأمن الدولي للتنديد بإغلاق مضيق هرمز.


قال والتز للصحفيين: الولايات المتحدة ودول الخليج تعمل على صياغة مشروع قرار لمجلس الأمن الدولي يسعى إلى التنديد بإغلاق إيران مضيق هرمز، مضيفاً: المفاوضات بشأن مشروع القرار ستجري هذا الأسبوع.


وأوضح السفير الأمريكي أن الولايات المتحدة تشارك في صياغة مشروع القرار الجديد مع البحرين بمساهمة من الكويت، وقطر، والإمارات، والسعودية، مبيناً أن مشروع القرار يمثل مسعى أكثر تحديداً من القرار السابق الذي لم تنجح محاولة إقراره، ويأتي في وقت يسري خلاله وقف إطلاق النار مع إيران.


وأضاف: «يركز هذا القرار بصورة أكبر على زرع الألغام في الممرات المائية الدولية، وفرض الرسوم الذي سيؤثر على جميع اقتصادات العالم، لا سيما الموجودة في آسيا».


ومن المرجح أن يطالب القرار إيران بوقف الهجمات على السفن التجارية، ومحاولات فرض رسوم على الملاحة في المضيق، وسيطالب أيضاً إيران بالتوقف عن زرع الألغام البحرية وبالكشف عن مواقعها.


ويأتي مشروع القرار الجديد، بعد أن عرقلت روسيا والصين، العضوان الدائمان في مجلس الأمن، قراراً الشهر الماضي كانت واشنطن تأمل في أن يحفز الجهود الدولية لاستعادة حرية الملاحة في الممر البحري.


في غضون ذلك، قالت رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية أورسولا فون دير لاين، إن الاعتداءات الإيرانية على دولة الإمارات غير مقبولة، ووصفتها بأنها تشكل انتهاكاً واضحاً للسيادة والقانون الدولي.


وأعربت فون دير لاين عن تضامن الاتحاد الأوروبي الكامل مع دولة الإمارات وشعبها، والشركاء في أنحاء الشرق الأوسط، مؤكدة أن أمن المنطقة تترتب عليه تداعيات مباشرة على أوروبا.


وشددت دير لاين على مواصلة العمل بشكل وثيق مع الشركاء من أجل خفض التصعيد والتوصل إلى حل دبلوماسي يضع حداً لما وصفته بـ«الأفعال الوحشية للنظام الإيراني».