تراجعت المؤشرات الرئيسية في وول ستريت عند الفتح، اليوم، إذ أثر القلق المتزايد لدى المستثمرين إزاء الصراع في الشرق الأوسط على التفاؤل الذي ساد في أعقاب الأرباح المسجلة الأسبوع الماضي.
وهبط المؤشر داو جونز الصناعي 82.6 نقطة، أو 0.17%، إلى 49.416.66 نقطة، وانخفض المؤشر ستاندرد اند بورز 500 عند الفتح 1.7 نقطة، أو 0.02%، إلى 7.228.38 نقطة، فيما نزل المؤشر ناسداك المجمع 2.3 نقطة، أو 0.01%، إلى 25.112.18 نقطة.
تحرير السفن
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أعلن صباح اليوم، إطلاق بدء عملية لـ«تحرير السفن» العالقة في هرمز.
وقال وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت: «إن أمريكا تفتح مضيق هرمز». وأشار إلى أن الولايات المتحدة لديها سيطرة مطلقة على المضيق.
وأضاف: «أسواق النفط ستحظى بإمدادات جيدة جداً، والآن هو الوقت المناسب للشركاء الدوليين لتكثيف الضغط على إيران، كما ندرك أن أسعار البنزين تؤثر على الأمريكيين لكن من المتوقع انخفاض الأسعار سريعاً عند انتهاء الحرب».
وطلب وزير الخزانة الأمريكي من الصين الانضمام إلى الولايات المتحدة في جهود فتح مضيق هرمز.
وفي وقت سابق، أفاد بيسنت أن الولايات المتحدة تخنق إيران بضغوط اقتصادية ومالية، مرجحاً رضوخ الحكام في طهران في نهاية المطاف.
The main indices on Wall Street fell at the open today, as growing concerns among investors regarding the conflict in the Middle East affected the optimism that prevailed following last week's earnings reports.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 82.6 points, or 0.17%, to 49,416.66 points, while the S&P 500 index fell by 1.7 points, or 0.02%, to 7,228.38 points. The Nasdaq Composite index decreased by 2.3 points, or 0.01%, to 25,112.18 points.
Releasing the Ships
U.S. President Donald Trump announced this morning the initiation of a "release the ships" operation for those stuck in the Strait of Hormuz.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Pisent stated, "America is opening the Strait of Hormuz." He noted that the United States has complete control over the strait.
He added, "Oil markets will have very good supplies, and now is the right time for international partners to intensify pressure on Iran. We understand that gasoline prices affect Americans, but prices are expected to drop quickly once the war ends."
The U.S. Treasury Secretary called on China to join the United States in efforts to open the Strait of Hormuz.
Earlier, Pisent reported that the United States is suffocating Iran with economic and financial pressures, predicting that the rulers in Tehran will eventually yield.