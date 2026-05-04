تراجعت المؤشرات الرئيسية في وول ستريت عند الفتح، اليوم، إذ أثر القلق المتزايد لدى المستثمرين إزاء الصراع في الشرق الأوسط على التفاؤل الذي ساد في أعقاب الأرباح المسجلة الأسبوع الماضي.


وهبط المؤشر داو جونز الصناعي 82.6 نقطة، أو 0.17%، إلى 49.416.66 نقطة، وانخفض المؤشر ستاندرد اند بورز 500 عند الفتح 1.7 نقطة، أو 0.02%، إلى 7.228.38 نقطة، فيما نزل المؤشر ناسداك المجمع 2.3 نقطة، أو 0.01%، إلى 25.112.18 نقطة.


تحرير السفن


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أعلن صباح اليوم، إطلاق بدء عملية لـ«تحرير السفن» العالقة في هرمز.


وقال وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت: «إن أمريكا تفتح مضيق هرمز». وأشار إلى أن الولايات المتحدة لديها سيطرة مطلقة على المضيق.


وأضاف: «أسواق النفط ستحظى بإمدادات جيدة جداً، والآن هو الوقت المناسب للشركاء الدوليين لتكثيف الضغط على إيران، كما ندرك أن أسعار البنزين تؤثر على الأمريكيين لكن من المتوقع انخفاض الأسعار سريعاً عند انتهاء الحرب».


وطلب وزير الخزانة الأمريكي من الصين الانضمام إلى الولايات المتحدة في جهود فتح مضيق هرمز.


وفي وقت سابق، أفاد بيسنت أن الولايات المتحدة تخنق إيران بضغوط اقتصادية ومالية، مرجحاً رضوخ الحكام في طهران في نهاية المطاف.