The main indices on Wall Street fell at the open today, as growing concerns among investors regarding the conflict in the Middle East affected the optimism that prevailed following last week's earnings reports.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 82.6 points, or 0.17%, to 49,416.66 points, while the S&P 500 index fell by 1.7 points, or 0.02%, to 7,228.38 points. The Nasdaq Composite index decreased by 2.3 points, or 0.01%, to 25,112.18 points.



Releasing the Ships



U.S. President Donald Trump announced this morning the initiation of a "release the ships" operation for those stuck in the Strait of Hormuz.



U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Pisent stated, "America is opening the Strait of Hormuz." He noted that the United States has complete control over the strait.



He added, "Oil markets will have very good supplies, and now is the right time for international partners to intensify pressure on Iran. We understand that gasoline prices affect Americans, but prices are expected to drop quickly once the war ends."



The U.S. Treasury Secretary called on China to join the United States in efforts to open the Strait of Hormuz.



Earlier, Pisent reported that the United States is suffocating Iran with economic and financial pressures, predicting that the rulers in Tehran will eventually yield.