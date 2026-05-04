While the U.S. Central Command denied that any U.S. Navy ship was struck, the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced today (Monday) that a fire and explosions occurred aboard a Korean ship in the Strait of Hormuz.



The ministry clarified that the ship has a crew of 24 people, stating that authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and the details of the damage sustained by the ship.



The ministry said, "We are in close contact with the concerned countries to determine the reasons," and the South Korean news agency "Yonhap" had previously reported that Seoul is verifying intelligence information indicating that a South Korean-flagged ship was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz.



For its part, a spokesperson for the Korean shipping company "HMM" stated that a fire broke out on a ship belonging to the company, and it is not yet clear whether the fire was the result of an attack.



Meanwhile, the U.S. Central Command stated that U.S. Navy destroyers equipped with guided missiles are currently operating in the Arabian Gulf, after passing through the Strait of Hormuz in support of the "Freedom Project," announced by President Donald Trump, to assist ships stranded in the strait.



The command mentioned in a statement on the "X" platform that U.S. forces are actively contributing to efforts to restore the flow of commercial shipping, emphasizing that as a first step, two commercial ships flying the American flag successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz and are continuing their journey safely.



The U.S. Central Command denied that any U.S. Navy ship was struck.