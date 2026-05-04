فيما نفت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية، تعرّض أي سفينة تابعة للبحرية الأمريكية إلى أي ضربات، أعلنت وزارة الخارجية الكورية الجنوبية، اليوم (الإثنين)، نشوب حريق وانفجارات على متن سفينة كورية في مضيق هرمز.
وأوضحت الوزارة أن السفينة على متنها طاقم مكون من 24 شخصاً، مبينة أن السلطات تتحقق من سبب الحريق وتفاصيل الأضرار التي لحقت بالسفينة.
وقالت الوزارة نتواصل بشكل وثيق مع الدول المعنية لمعرفة الأسباب، وكانت وكالة «يونهاب» الكورية الجنوبية قد ذكرت في وقت سابق أن سول تتحقق من معلومات مخابرات تفيد بتعرض سفينة ترفع علم كوريا الجنوبية لهجوم في مضيق هرمز.
بدوره، قال متحدث باسم شركة الشحن الكورية «إتش إم إم»، أن حريقاً اندلع في سفينة تابعة للشركة، ولم يتضح بعد ما إذا كان الحريق ناجماً عن هجوم.
في غضون ذلك، قالت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية، إن مدمرات تابعة للبحرية الأمريكية مزودة بصواريخ موجهة تعمل حالياً في الخليج العربي، وذلك بعد عبورها مضيق هرمز دعماً لعملية «مشروع الحرية»، التي أعلن عنها الرئيس دونالد ترمب؛ لإخراج السفن العالقة بالمضيق.
وذكرت القيادة في بيان على منصة «إكس»، أن القوات الأمريكية تسهم بشكل نشط في الجهود الرامية إلى استعادة حركة عبور السفن التجارية، مشددة بالقول: كخطوة أولى نجحت سفينتان تجاريتان ترفعان العلم الأمريكي في عبور مضيق هرمز، وهما تواصلان رحلتهما بأمان.
ونفت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية تعرض أي سفينة تابعة للبحرية الأمريكية إلى أي ضربات.
While the U.S. Central Command denied that any U.S. Navy ship was struck, the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced today (Monday) that a fire and explosions occurred aboard a Korean ship in the Strait of Hormuz.
The ministry clarified that the ship has a crew of 24 people, stating that authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and the details of the damage sustained by the ship.
The ministry said, "We are in close contact with the concerned countries to determine the reasons," and the South Korean news agency "Yonhap" had previously reported that Seoul is verifying intelligence information indicating that a South Korean-flagged ship was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz.
For its part, a spokesperson for the Korean shipping company "HMM" stated that a fire broke out on a ship belonging to the company, and it is not yet clear whether the fire was the result of an attack.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Central Command stated that U.S. Navy destroyers equipped with guided missiles are currently operating in the Arabian Gulf, after passing through the Strait of Hormuz in support of the "Freedom Project," announced by President Donald Trump, to assist ships stranded in the strait.
The command mentioned in a statement on the "X" platform that U.S. forces are actively contributing to efforts to restore the flow of commercial shipping, emphasizing that as a first step, two commercial ships flying the American flag successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz and are continuing their journey safely.
The U.S. Central Command denied that any U.S. Navy ship was struck.