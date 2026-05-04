فيما نفت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية، تعرّض أي سفينة تابعة للبحرية الأمريكية إلى أي ضربات، أعلنت وزارة الخارجية الكورية الجنوبية، اليوم (الإثنين)، نشوب حريق وانفجارات على متن سفينة كورية في مضيق هرمز.


وأوضحت الوزارة أن السفينة على متنها طاقم مكون من 24 شخصاً، مبينة أن السلطات تتحقق من سبب الحريق وتفاصيل الأضرار التي لحقت بالسفينة.


وقالت الوزارة نتواصل بشكل وثيق مع الدول المعنية لمعرفة الأسباب، وكانت وكالة «يونهاب» الكورية الجنوبية قد ذكرت في وقت سابق أن سول تتحقق من معلومات مخابرات تفيد بتعرض سفينة ترفع علم كوريا الجنوبية لهجوم في مضيق هرمز.


بدوره، قال متحدث باسم شركة الشحن الكورية «إتش إم إم»، أن حريقاً اندلع في سفينة تابعة للشركة، ولم يتضح بعد ما إذا كان الحريق ناجماً عن هجوم.


في غضون ذلك، قالت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية، إن مدمرات تابعة للبحرية الأمريكية مزودة بصواريخ موجهة تعمل حالياً في الخليج العربي، وذلك بعد عبورها مضيق هرمز دعماً لعملية «مشروع الحرية»، التي أعلن عنها الرئيس دونالد ترمب؛ لإخراج السفن العالقة بالمضيق.


وذكرت القيادة في بيان على منصة «إكس»، أن القوات الأمريكية تسهم بشكل نشط في الجهود الرامية إلى استعادة حركة عبور السفن التجارية، مشددة بالقول: كخطوة أولى نجحت سفينتان تجاريتان ترفعان العلم الأمريكي في عبور مضيق هرمز، وهما تواصلان رحلتهما بأمان.


ونفت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية تعرض أي سفينة تابعة للبحرية الأمريكية إلى أي ضربات.