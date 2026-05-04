The UAE Ministry of Defense announced today (Monday) the successful interception of three cruise missiles launched from Iran towards the country, while a fourth missile fell into the sea, with no damages or injuries reported.

Early Detection and Successful Interception

The ministry clarified in an official statement that it detected four cruise missiles coming from Iran, confirming that the air defense systems dealt with them with high efficiency, intercepting three of them over the territorial waters, while the fourth fell into the sea before reaching its targets.

The sounds of explosions... a result of the interception

The Ministry of Defense confirmed that the sounds heard in various areas within the UAE were due to the successful air interception operations, as part of the response to missile threats.

Calls for Adherence to Official Instructions

The relevant authorities urged the public to obtain information only from official sources, emphasizing the need to adhere to public safety procedures, especially when receiving alerts and emergency warnings.

In the same context, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority announced that air defenses are dealing with an ongoing missile threat, urging residents to stay in safe places and follow updates through official channels.

The UAE Ministry of Interior also stressed the importance of adhering to instructions, confirming the continued response to threats at the highest levels of readiness.

Arab Condemnations of the Targeting of the "ADNOC" Tanker

In related news, Arab countries condemned the attack that targeted a national tanker belonging to "ADNOC" using two drones while it was passing through the Strait of Hormuz, with no injuries reported, in an escalation described as "dangerous" to the security of international navigation.

"Project Freedom" and American Movements

U.S. President Donald Trump announced yesterday the launch of " Project Freedom " to secure the movement of ships in the Strait of Hormuz, amid rising regional tensions, with its implementation starting this morning, aimed at clearing stranded ships and ensuring smooth navigation.