أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الإماراتية، اليوم (الإثنين)، نجاح دفاعاتها الجوية في اعتراض ثلاثة صواريخ جوالة أُطلقت من إيران باتجاه الدولة، فيما سقط صاروخ رابع في البحر، دون تسجيل أي أضرار أو إصابات.

رصد مبكر واعتراض ناجح

وأوضحت الوزارة في بيان رسمي أنها رصدت أربعة صواريخ جوالة قادمة من إيران، مؤكدة أن أنظمة الدفاع الجوي تعاملت معها بكفاءة عالية، حيث تم اعتراض ثلاثة منها فوق المياه الإقليمية، بينما سقط الرابع في البحر قبل وصوله إلى أهدافه.

أصوات الانفجارات.. نتيجة الاعتراض

وأكدت وزارة الدفاع أن الأصوات التي سُمعت في مناطق متفرقة داخل الإمارات تعود لعمليات الاعتراض الجوي الناجحة، في إطار التصدي للتهديدات الصاروخية.

دعوات للالتزام بالتعليمات الرسمية

ودعت الجهات المختصة الجمهور إلى استقاء المعلومات من المصادر الرسمية فقط، مع ضرورة الالتزام بإجراءات السلامة العامة، خصوصاً عند تلقي التنبيهات والتحذيرات الطارئة.

وفي السياق ذاته، أعلنت الهيئة الوطنية لإدارة الطوارئ والأزمات والكوارث، أن الدفاعات الجوية تتعامل مع تهديد صاروخي قائم، مطالبة السكان بالبقاء في أماكن آمنة ومتابعة المستجدات عبر القنوات الرسمية.

كما شددت وزارة الداخلية الإماراتية على أهمية الالتزام بالتعليمات، مؤكدة استمرار التعامل مع التهديدات وفق أعلى درجات الجاهزية.

إدانات عربية لاستهداف ناقلة «أدنوك»

على صعيد متصل، أدانت دول عربية الهجوم الذي استهدف ناقلة وطنية تابعة لشركة «أدنوك» باستخدام طائرتين مسيّرتين أثناء عبورها مضيق هرمز، دون وقوع إصابات، في تصعيد وصف بـ«الخطير» على أمن الملاحة الدولية.

«مشروع الحرية» وتحركات أمريكية

وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد أعلن، أمس، إطلاق عملية «مشروع الحرية» لتأمين حركة السفن في مضيق هرمز، في ظل تصاعد التوترات الإقليمية، وبدء تنفيذها صباح اليوم، بهدف إخراج السفن العالقة وضمان انسيابية الملاحة.