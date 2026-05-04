Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received today, at the ministry branch in Jeddah, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Singapore, Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan.

During the reception, the bilateral relations between the two countries were reviewed, and ways to enhance joint cooperation in various fields were discussed.

The meeting also addressed the latest developments in the region and emphasized the necessity of supporting efforts aimed at protecting waterways and ensuring their stability, which enhances the maintenance of peace and security at both the regional and international levels.