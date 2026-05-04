استقبل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، في فرع الوزارة بجدة، اليوم، وزير خارجية جمهورية سنغافورة الدكتور فيفيان بالاكريشنان.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، وبحث سبل تعزيز التعاون المشترك في مختلف المجالات.
كما تناول اللقاء مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة، والتأكيد على ضرورة دعم الجهود الرامية إلى حماية الممرات المائية وضمان استقرارها، بما يعزز حفظ السلم والأمن على الصعيدين الإقليمي والدولي.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received today, at the ministry branch in Jeddah, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Singapore, Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan.
During the reception, the bilateral relations between the two countries were reviewed, and ways to enhance joint cooperation in various fields were discussed.
The meeting also addressed the latest developments in the region and emphasized the necessity of supporting efforts aimed at protecting waterways and ensuring their stability, which enhances the maintenance of peace and security at both the regional and international levels.