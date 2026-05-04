The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today launched the second outlets of the "Makkah Route" initiative in the Kingdom of Morocco in the city of Rabat at the initiative hall in Sale International Airport, in the presence of the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Morocco, Dr. Sami bin Abdullah Al-Saleh, and the Moroccan Minister of Awqaf, Mr. Ahmed Toufiq.

The "Makkah Route" initiative aims to provide high-quality services to the guests of Allah from the beneficiary countries to the Kingdom. This includes receiving them and completing their procedures in their home countries easily and smoothly, starting from the electronic issuance of the Hajj visa and taking biometric data, through the tasks of the General Directorate of Passports to complete the entry procedures to the Kingdom from the departure airport after verifying the availability of health requirements, and the coding and sorting of luggage according to transportation and accommodation arrangements in the Kingdom, and transferring them directly to buses to take them to their places of residence in the Makkah and Madinah regions, along designated routes, while partner entities handle the delivery of their luggage to them.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Interior is implementing the initiative in its eighth year in cooperation with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health, Hajj and Umrah, Media, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the General Authority for Awqaf, the Guests of Allah Service Program, and the General Directorate of Passports, in integration with the digital partner (STC Group). Since its launch in the year (1438 AH / 2017 AD), the initiative has served (1,254,994) pilgrims.