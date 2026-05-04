نفت المتحدثة باسم نقابة المهن الموسيقية نادية مصطفى تخصيص باركود «QR Code» لدخول مراسم جنازة وعزاء الفنان الراحل هاني شاكر.
QR Code
وكتبت نادية مصطفى عبر حسابها على فيسبوك: «تداولت بعض المواقع خلال الساعات الماضية معلومات غير دقيقة بشأن تنظيم مراسم جنازة وعزاء الفنان الكبير الراحل هاني شاكر، ومن بينها ما تردد عن أن الدخول سيكون من خلال QR Code. ونؤكد أن هذا الكلام لا أساس له من الصحة على الإطلاق».
استمارة تسجيل
وأضافت: «الحقيقة أن شعبة المصورين بنقابة الصحفيين أطلقت استمارة تسجيل خاصة لتغطية جنازة وعزاء الفنان الراحل، وذلك في إطار أول تطبيق رسمي لبروتوكول التعاون المُبرم مع شركة «SOKNA» المتخصصة في تنظيم مراسم الجنازات، وذلك بالتعاون أيضاً مع نقابة المهن التمثيلية ونقابة المهن الموسيقية».
تنظيم التغطية الإعلامية
وقالت: «ويأتي هذا الإجراء بهدف تنظيم عملية التغطية الصحفية والإعلامية، ووضع ضوابط واضحة تضمن حق الصحفيين والمصورين في أداء وتسهيل عملهم، ومنع حدوث أي فوضى، وخروج الجنازة بمظهر لائق يليق باسم الفنان الكبير هاني شاكر. الرجاء تحري الدقة وعدم الانسياق وراء الشائعات، والاعتماد فقط على المصادر الرسمية».
The spokesperson for the Musicians' Syndicate, Nadia Mustafa, denied the allocation of a QR Code for entry to the funeral and mourning ceremonies of the late artist Hani Shaker.
QR Code
Nadia Mustafa wrote on her Facebook account: "Some websites have circulated inaccurate information in the past few hours regarding the organization of the funeral and mourning ceremonies for the great late artist Hani Shaker, including claims that entry will be through a QR Code. We confirm that this statement is completely unfounded."
Registration Form
She added: "The Photographers' Division of the Journalists Syndicate has launched a special registration form for covering the funeral and mourning of the late artist, as part of the first official application of the cooperation protocol signed with the company 'SOKNA', which specializes in organizing funerals, and in collaboration with the Actors' Syndicate and the Musicians' Syndicate."
Organizing Media Coverage
She said: "This measure aims to organize the process of journalistic and media coverage, and to establish clear regulations that guarantee the rights of journalists and photographers in performing and facilitating their work, preventing any chaos, and ensuring that the funeral is conducted in a dignified manner befitting the name of the great artist Hani Shaker. Please be accurate and do not be swayed by rumors, relying only on official sources."