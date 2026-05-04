نفت المتحدثة باسم نقابة المهن الموسيقية نادية مصطفى تخصيص باركود «QR Code» لدخول مراسم جنازة وعزاء الفنان الراحل هاني شاكر.

QR Code

وكتبت نادية مصطفى عبر حسابها على فيسبوك: «تداولت بعض المواقع خلال الساعات الماضية معلومات غير دقيقة بشأن تنظيم مراسم جنازة وعزاء الفنان الكبير الراحل هاني شاكر، ومن بينها ما تردد عن أن الدخول سيكون من خلال QR Code. ونؤكد أن هذا الكلام لا أساس له من الصحة على الإطلاق».

استمارة تسجيل

وأضافت: «الحقيقة أن شعبة المصورين بنقابة الصحفيين أطلقت استمارة تسجيل خاصة لتغطية جنازة وعزاء الفنان الراحل، وذلك في إطار أول تطبيق رسمي لبروتوكول التعاون المُبرم مع شركة «SOKNA» المتخصصة في تنظيم مراسم الجنازات، وذلك بالتعاون أيضاً مع نقابة المهن التمثيلية ونقابة المهن الموسيقية».

تنظيم التغطية الإعلامية

وقالت: «ويأتي هذا الإجراء بهدف تنظيم عملية التغطية الصحفية والإعلامية، ووضع ضوابط واضحة تضمن حق الصحفيين والمصورين في أداء وتسهيل عملهم، ومنع حدوث أي فوضى، وخروج الجنازة بمظهر لائق يليق باسم الفنان الكبير هاني شاكر. الرجاء تحري الدقة وعدم الانسياق وراء الشائعات، والاعتماد فقط على المصادر الرسمية».