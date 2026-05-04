The spokesperson for the Musicians' Syndicate, Nadia Mustafa, denied the allocation of a QR Code for entry to the funeral and mourning ceremonies of the late artist Hani Shaker.

QR Code

Nadia Mustafa wrote on her Facebook account: "Some websites have circulated inaccurate information in the past few hours regarding the organization of the funeral and mourning ceremonies for the great late artist Hani Shaker, including claims that entry will be through a QR Code. We confirm that this statement is completely unfounded."

Registration Form

She added: "The Photographers' Division of the Journalists Syndicate has launched a special registration form for covering the funeral and mourning of the late artist, as part of the first official application of the cooperation protocol signed with the company 'SOKNA', which specializes in organizing funerals, and in collaboration with the Actors' Syndicate and the Musicians' Syndicate."

Organizing Media Coverage

She said: "This measure aims to organize the process of journalistic and media coverage, and to establish clear regulations that guarantee the rights of journalists and photographers in performing and facilitating their work, preventing any chaos, and ensuring that the funeral is conducted in a dignified manner befitting the name of the great artist Hani Shaker. Please be accurate and do not be swayed by rumors, relying only on official sources."