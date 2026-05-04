The Egyptian Public Prosecution has issued a decision to imprison the artist Yasmina Al-Masri for 4 days pending investigations, following her arrest based on an official warrant.

Defamation and Insult

The young artist faces charges related to defamation and insult, as well as making offensive remarks via social media platforms against the head of the Actors' Syndicate, Dr. Ashraf Zaki, in both his official capacity and personally.

3-Hour Investigation

The decision to imprison Yasmina Al-Masri came after a lengthy investigation session that lasted more than 3 hours, during which the prosecution listened to the statements of the syndicate head and his legal advisor. Technical evidence was presented, including video clips and posts described as offensive, which were broadcast through the artist's personal accounts.

In contrast, Yasmina denied the charges against her, justifying her attack by citing a previous decision from the syndicate that prohibited her from acting due to her failure to obtain the necessary legal permits.

Rejection of Reconciliation

According to legal sources, Dr. Ashraf Zaki rejected all attempts at mediation for reconciliation with Yasmina, insisting on completing the legal procedures to restore his honor regarding what he described as "public violations."

The background of the crisis relates to an organizational campaign led by the syndicate to regulate the artistic scene and prevent young faces from working without official syndicate licenses, a decision that prompted Yasmina Al-Masri to launch a fierce attack through her online accounts.

The young artist is expected to appear before the competent court tomorrow (Tuesday) for a session to renew her detention, at a time when the artistic community is anticipating the possibility of referring the case to urgent trial, amid syndicate confirmations that this move is part of pursuing non-syndicate members who practice the profession without legal cover and confronting violations across social media platforms.