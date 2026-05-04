أصدرت النيابة العامة المصرية قراراً بسجن الفنانة ياسمينا المصري لمدة 4 أيام على ذمة التحقيقات، وذلك عقب إيقافها بموجب مذكرة ضبط وإحضار رسمية.

سب وقذف

وتواجه الفنانة الشابة اتهامات تتعلق بالسب والقذف وتوجيه إساءات عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي بحق نقيب المهن التمثيلية الدكتور أشرف زكي، بصفته وشخصه.

أشرف زكي.

أشرف زكي.

التحقيق 3 ساعات

وصدر قرار سجن ياسمينا المصري بعد جلسة تحقيقات مطولة استمرت لأكثر من 3 ساعات، استمعت خلالها النيابة لأقوال النقيب ومستشاره القانوني، إذ تم تقديم أدلة فنية تتضمن مقاطع فيديو ومنشورات وُصفت بالمسيئة، بثت عبر حسابات الفنانة الشخصية.

وفي المقابل، أنكرت ياسمينا التهم المنسوبة إليها، مبررة هجومها بصدور قرار سابق من النقابة يمنعها من ممارسة التمثيل لعدم حصولها على التصاريح القانونية اللازمة.

رفض الصلح

وبحسب مصادر قانونية، رفض الدكتور أشرف زكي كافة محاولات الوساطة للتصالح مع ياسمينا، متمسكاً باستكمال الإجراءات القانونية لرد اعتباره عما وصفه بـ«التجاوزات العلنية».

وتعود خلفية الأزمة إلى حملة تنظيمية تقودها النقابة لضبط المشهد الفني، ومنع الوجوه الشابة من العمل دون تراخيص نقابية رسمية، وهو القرار الذي دفع ياسمينا المصري لشن هجوم حاد عبر حساباتها الإلكترونية.

ومن المنتظر أن تمثل الفنانة الشابة أمام المحكمة المختصة غداً (الثلاثاء) لنظر جلسة تجديد حبسها، في وقت تترقب فيه الأوساط الفنية إمكانية إحالة القضية إلى محاكمة عاجلة، وسط تأكيدات نقابية بأن هذا التحرك يأتي في إطار ملاحقة غير النقابيين الذين يمارسون المهنة دون غطاء قانوني، ومواجهة التجاوزات عبر فضاءات التواصل الاجتماعي.