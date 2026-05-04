كشفت قائمة TC Candler، المخصّصة لترشيح نجمات الفن في العالم للمنافسة على لقب «أجمل وجه»، ترشيح النجمة درة لقائمة «أجمل 100 وجه في العالم لعام 2026»، في خطوة جديدة تؤكد حضورها العربي المتصاعد ومكانتها المتقدّمة في الساحة الفنية.
تصنيف سنوي
ويأتي ذلك ضمن التصنيف السنوي الذي يحظى بمتابعة واسعة عالمياً، ويضم نخبة من نجوم الفن والشخصيات العامة من مختلف الدول، اعتماداً على معايير تشمل الجمال والحضور الجماهيري والتأثير، وتُعد قائمة TC Candler من أبرز التصنيفات العالمية المرتبطة بهذا المجال.
الترشيح الأول
ويُعد هذا الترشيح الأول للفنانة درة زروق ضمن قائمة «أجمل 100 وجه في العالم»، الأمر الذي يعكس قدرتها الدائمة على الجمع بين الأناقة والموهبة والحضور الجماهيري.
تفاعل كبير
وحظي خبر ترشيح درة ضمن «أجمل 100 وجه في العالم» بتفاعلٍ واسعٍ عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ عبّر محبّو درة عن فخرهم بهذا الترشيح، معتبرين أنه يأتي امتداداً لمسيرة فنية حافلة بالنجاحات، ويؤكد أن حضورها لم يعُد محصوراً في الإطار العربي فقط، بل بات يحظى باهتمام أوسع.
وشاركت درة، رمضان الماضي، في مسلسل «علي كلاي»، وقدّمت شخصية «ميادة الديناري»، وهي امرأة قوية ونافذة في عالم التجارة، لعبت دوراً محورياً في تطور الأحداث وتشابكها مع مسار البطل.
The TC Candler list, dedicated to nominating female stars from around the world to compete for the title of "Most Beautiful Face," has nominated the star Dora for the "100 Most Beautiful Faces in the World for 2026," in a new step that confirms her rising Arab presence and her advanced status in the artistic arena.
Annual Ranking
This comes as part of the annual ranking that enjoys wide global attention, featuring a select group of art stars and public figures from various countries, based on criteria that include beauty, public presence, and influence. The TC Candler list is considered one of the most prominent global rankings related to this field.
First Nomination
This is the first nomination for the artist Dora Zarrouk in the "100 Most Beautiful Faces in the World," reflecting her constant ability to combine elegance, talent, and public presence.
Significant Interaction
The news of Dora's nomination among the "100 Most Beautiful Faces in the World" received wide interaction across social media platforms, as Dora's fans expressed their pride in this nomination, considering it an extension of a successful artistic career, and confirming that her presence is no longer confined to the Arab framework only, but has gained wider attention.
Last Ramadan, Dora participated in the series "Ali Clay," where she portrayed the character "Mayada Al-Dinari," a strong and influential woman in the world of commerce, playing a pivotal role in the development of events and their intertwining with the hero's journey.