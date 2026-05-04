The TC Candler list, dedicated to nominating female stars from around the world to compete for the title of "Most Beautiful Face," has nominated the star Dora for the "100 Most Beautiful Faces in the World for 2026," in a new step that confirms her rising Arab presence and her advanced status in the artistic arena.

Annual Ranking

This comes as part of the annual ranking that enjoys wide global attention, featuring a select group of art stars and public figures from various countries, based on criteria that include beauty, public presence, and influence. The TC Candler list is considered one of the most prominent global rankings related to this field.

First Nomination

This is the first nomination for the artist Dora Zarrouk in the "100 Most Beautiful Faces in the World," reflecting her constant ability to combine elegance, talent, and public presence.

Significant Interaction

The news of Dora's nomination among the "100 Most Beautiful Faces in the World" received wide interaction across social media platforms, as Dora's fans expressed their pride in this nomination, considering it an extension of a successful artistic career, and confirming that her presence is no longer confined to the Arab framework only, but has gained wider attention.

Last Ramadan, Dora participated in the series "Ali Clay," where she portrayed the character "Mayada Al-Dinari," a strong and influential woman in the world of commerce, playing a pivotal role in the development of events and their intertwining with the hero's journey.