كشفت قائمة TC Candler، المخصّصة لترشيح نجمات الفن في العالم للمنافسة على لقب «أجمل وجه»، ترشيح النجمة درة لقائمة «أجمل 100 وجه في العالم لعام 2026»، في خطوة جديدة تؤكد حضورها العربي المتصاعد ومكانتها المتقدّمة في الساحة الفنية.

تصنيف سنوي

ويأتي ذلك ضمن التصنيف السنوي الذي يحظى بمتابعة واسعة عالمياً، ويضم نخبة من نجوم الفن والشخصيات العامة من مختلف الدول، اعتماداً على معايير تشمل الجمال والحضور الجماهيري والتأثير، وتُعد قائمة TC Candler من أبرز التصنيفات العالمية المرتبطة بهذا المجال.

الترشيح الأول

ويُعد هذا الترشيح الأول للفنانة درة زروق ضمن قائمة «أجمل 100 وجه في العالم»، الأمر الذي يعكس قدرتها الدائمة على الجمع بين الأناقة والموهبة والحضور الجماهيري.

تفاعل كبير

وحظي خبر ترشيح درة ضمن «أجمل 100 وجه في العالم» بتفاعلٍ واسعٍ عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ عبّر محبّو درة عن فخرهم بهذا الترشيح، معتبرين أنه يأتي امتداداً لمسيرة فنية حافلة بالنجاحات، ويؤكد أن حضورها لم يعُد محصوراً في الإطار العربي فقط، بل بات يحظى باهتمام أوسع.

وشاركت درة، رمضان الماضي، في مسلسل «علي كلاي»، وقدّمت شخصية «ميادة الديناري»، وهي امرأة قوية ونافذة في عالم التجارة، لعبت دوراً محورياً في تطور الأحداث وتشابكها مع مسار البطل.