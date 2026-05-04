شهدت رحلة جوية تابعة لشركة طيران آسيا إكس رقم D7809 واقعة صادمة أدت إلى تأخير إقلاعها لنحو ساعتين، بعدما تسببت راكبة صينية في فوضى كبيرة داخل الطائرة قبل الإقلاع من مطار تشونغتشينغ جيانغبي الدولي متجهة إلى كوالالمبور.

وبحسب تقارير نشرتها وسائل إعلام بريطانية وآسيوية، ومنها موقع «ديلي ميل»، رفضت الراكبة التي عرفت بلقب عائلتها «لي» الالتزام بتعليمات السلامة، ودخلت في مشادة حادة مع أفراد الطاقم والركاب.

انتحلت صفة مضيفة.. راكبة تُفجّر أزمة على متن طائرة صينية متجهة إلى ماليزيا


وبدأت الحادثة عندما كانت الراكبة تتحدث بصوت مرتفع عبر تطبيق «وي تشات» قبل الإقلاع، فصورها أحد الركاب، حيث طالبت الراكبة بحذف الفيديو وتقديم اعتذار، ثم تصاعدت الأمور عندما حاول أحد أفراد الطاقم تهدئتها بالتحدث بالإنجليزية.
انتحلت صفة مضيفة.. راكبة تُفجّر أزمة على متن طائرة صينية متجهة إلى ماليزيا

ادعت الراكبة أنها مضيفة طيران في شركة «صين ساذرن إيرلاينز» خارج الخدمة، وانتقدت الطاقم بشدة لعدم تحدثهم بالصينية، قائلة: «كيف يعمل مضيف في رحلة دولية ولا يتكلم الصينية الأساسية؟»، كما زعمت أنها تقوم بتصوير برنامج تلفزيوني واقعي لتبرير تصرفاتها.

أمام تصاعد الموقف، اضطر قائد الطائرة لاتخاذ قرار فورى بإعادة الطائرة إلى البوابة، وفقاً لإجراءات السلامة، ليتم استدعاء شرطة المطار، وبالفعل، تم إخراج الراكبة من الطائرة بعد اتهامها بـ«الإخلال بالنظام العام»، بحسب بيان رسمي من سلطات مطار تشونجتشينج، كما نفت شركة «خطوط جنوب الصين» أي صلة لها بالمرأة، مؤكدة أنها ليست ضمن طاقمها كما ادعت.

وبسبب الواقعة، تأخر إقلاع الرحلة من الساعة الـ2:00 صباحاً إلى 3:46، ما تسبب في ارتباك كبير لعدد من الركاب، وأفادت تقارير أن بعضهم فاتهم مواعيد رحلات الربط في كوالالمبور، واضطروا للانتظار لساعات طويلة، وصلت في بعض الحالات إلى 24 ساعة.

وجاءت الحادثة بعد واقعة أخرى اضطرت فيها طائرة تابعة للشركة نفسها إلى الهبوط اضطرارياً بعد إعلان حالة طوارئ خلال رحلة من سيدني، قبل أن تهبط بسلام دون إصابات.

تكررت مثل هذه الحوادث في السنوات الأخيرة على الرحلات الجوية الصادرة من الصين، إذ يشتكي بعض الركاب الصينيين من استخدام اللغة الإنجليزية في الإعلانات والتواصل داخل الطائرات الدولية.