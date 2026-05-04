انتحلت صفة مضيفة.. راكبة تُفجّر أزمة على متن طائرة صينية متجهة إلى ماليزيا

A flight operated by AirAsia X, flight number D7809, experienced a shocking incident that led to a delay in its departure of nearly two hours, after a Chinese passenger caused a major disruption on board before taking off from Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport heading to Kuala Lumpur.

According to reports published by British and Asian media, including the "Daily Mail" website, the passenger, known by her family name "Li," refused to comply with safety instructions and got into a heated argument with crew members and other passengers.

The incident began when the passenger was speaking loudly via the "WeChat" app before takeoff, prompting another passenger to film her. The passenger demanded that the video be deleted and an apology be issued, and the situation escalated when a crew member attempted to calm her down by speaking in English.

The passenger claimed to be an off-duty flight attendant with China Southern Airlines and harshly criticized the crew for not speaking Chinese, saying, "How can a flight attendant on an international flight not speak basic Chinese?" She also alleged that she was filming a reality TV show to justify her behavior.

As the situation escalated, the captain made an immediate decision to return the aircraft to the gate, in accordance with safety procedures, and the airport police were summoned. The passenger was indeed removed from the plane after being accused of "disturbing public order," according to an official statement from Chongqing airport authorities. China Southern Airlines denied any connection to the woman, confirming that she was not part of their crew as she claimed.

Due to the incident, the flight's departure was delayed from 2:00 AM to 3:46 AM, causing significant confusion for several passengers. Reports indicated that some missed their connecting flights in Kuala Lumpur and had to wait for long hours, in some cases up to 24 hours.

This incident followed another occurrence where a plane from the same airline had to make an emergency landing after declaring a state of emergency during a flight from Sydney, before landing safely without injuries.

Such incidents have become more frequent in recent years on flights departing from China, as some Chinese passengers complain about the use of English in announcements and communication on international flights.