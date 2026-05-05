كشفت ميزانية الدولة للربع الأول من العام الحالي 2026، أن إجمالي الإيرادات بلغت 261 مليار ريال بتراجع نسبته 1% مقارنة بالفترة المماثلة من 2025، فيما بلغت النفقات 387 مليار ريال بارتفاع نسبته 20%، وبلغ العجز 126 مليار ريال.
ووفقا لبيان الميزانية الذي أعلنته وزارة المالية، فإن الإيرادات النفطية بلغت نحو 145 مليار ريال تعادل نحو 55.45%، فيما بلغت الإيرادات غير النفطية نحو 116 مليار ريال لتستحوذ على 44.55%.
وأعلنت وزارة المالية أن السعودية تواصل تحولها إلى مركز لوجستي عالمي، عبر ارتفاع الإنفاق على التجهيزات الأساسية والنقل بنسبة 26% ليصل الإنفاق إلى 12 مليار ريال، إضافة إلى ارتفاع الإنفاق على الصحة والتنمية الاجتماعية بنسبة 12% لتصل إلى 81 مليار ريال.
وأكدت الوزارة في تقريرها انضمام نحو 139.5 ألف سعودي إلى سوق العمل في الربع الرابع من 2025، ليصل إجمالي العاملين السعوديين في القطاع الخاص إلى 2.5 مليون فرد.
وبلغ الناتج المحلي الإجمالي الحقيقي عام 2025 نحو 4.5%، فيما يتوقع 4.6% في عام 2026. أما فيما يختص بمؤشر مبيعات نقاط البيع في الربع الأول فقد نما بنسبة 4.4% ليصل إلى 189.7 مليار ريال، وبلغ إجمالي الأصول الاحتياطية بالنقد الأجنبي بنهاية شهر فبراير 1.786 تريليون ريال، فيما تراجع الرقم القياسي العام لأسعار العقارات في الربع الأول من 2026 إلى 1.6%.
The state budget for the first quarter of the current year 2026 revealed that total revenues amounted to 261 billion riyals, a decrease of 1% compared to the same period in 2025, while expenditures reached 387 billion riyals, an increase of 20%, resulting in a deficit of 126 billion riyals.
According to the budget statement announced by the Ministry of Finance, oil revenues amounted to about 145 billion riyals, equivalent to about 55.45%, while non-oil revenues reached approximately 116 billion riyals, accounting for 44.55%.
The Ministry of Finance announced that Saudi Arabia continues its transformation into a global logistics hub, with spending on infrastructure and transportation rising by 26% to reach 12 billion riyals, in addition to an increase in spending on health and social development by 12% to reach 81 billion riyals.
The ministry confirmed in its report that approximately 139,500 Saudis joined the labor market in the fourth quarter of 2025, bringing the total number of Saudi workers in the private sector to 2.5 million individuals.
The real GDP in 2025 was about 4.5%, while it is expected to be 4.6% in 2026. As for the point-of-sale sales index in the first quarter, it grew by 4.4% to reach 189.7 billion riyals, and the total foreign currency reserve assets at the end of February amounted to 1.786 trillion riyals, while the general index of real estate prices decreased in the first quarter of 2026 to 1.6%.