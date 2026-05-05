كشفت ميزانية الدولة للربع الأول من العام الحالي 2026، أن إجمالي الإيرادات بلغت 261 مليار ريال بتراجع نسبته 1% مقارنة بالفترة المماثلة من 2025، فيما بلغت النفقات 387 مليار ريال بارتفاع نسبته 20%، وبلغ العجز 126 مليار ريال.


ووفقا لبيان الميزانية الذي أعلنته وزارة المالية، فإن الإيرادات النفطية بلغت نحو 145 مليار ريال تعادل نحو 55.45%، فيما بلغت الإيرادات غير النفطية نحو 116 مليار ريال لتستحوذ على 44.55%.


وأعلنت وزارة المالية أن السعودية تواصل تحولها إلى مركز لوجستي عالمي، عبر ارتفاع الإنفاق على التجهيزات الأساسية والنقل بنسبة 26% ليصل الإنفاق إلى 12 مليار ريال، إضافة إلى ارتفاع الإنفاق على الصحة والتنمية الاجتماعية بنسبة 12% لتصل إلى 81 مليار ريال.


وأكدت الوزارة في تقريرها انضمام نحو 139.5 ألف سعودي إلى سوق العمل في الربع الرابع من 2025، ليصل إجمالي العاملين السعوديين في القطاع الخاص إلى 2.5 مليون فرد.


وبلغ الناتج المحلي الإجمالي الحقيقي عام 2025 نحو 4.5%، فيما يتوقع 4.6% في عام 2026. أما فيما يختص بمؤشر مبيعات نقاط البيع في الربع الأول فقد نما بنسبة 4.4% ليصل إلى 189.7 مليار ريال، وبلغ إجمالي الأصول الاحتياطية بالنقد الأجنبي بنهاية شهر فبراير 1.786 تريليون ريال، فيما تراجع الرقم القياسي العام لأسعار العقارات في الربع الأول من 2026 إلى 1.6%.