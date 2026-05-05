The state budget for the first quarter of the current year 2026 revealed that total revenues amounted to 261 billion riyals, a decrease of 1% compared to the same period in 2025, while expenditures reached 387 billion riyals, an increase of 20%, resulting in a deficit of 126 billion riyals.



According to the budget statement announced by the Ministry of Finance, oil revenues amounted to about 145 billion riyals, equivalent to about 55.45%, while non-oil revenues reached approximately 116 billion riyals, accounting for 44.55%.



The Ministry of Finance announced that Saudi Arabia continues its transformation into a global logistics hub, with spending on infrastructure and transportation rising by 26% to reach 12 billion riyals, in addition to an increase in spending on health and social development by 12% to reach 81 billion riyals.



The ministry confirmed in its report that approximately 139,500 Saudis joined the labor market in the fourth quarter of 2025, bringing the total number of Saudi workers in the private sector to 2.5 million individuals.



The real GDP in 2025 was about 4.5%, while it is expected to be 4.6% in 2026. As for the point-of-sale sales index in the first quarter, it grew by 4.4% to reach 189.7 billion riyals, and the total foreign currency reserve assets at the end of February amounted to 1.786 trillion riyals, while the general index of real estate prices decreased in the first quarter of 2026 to 1.6%.