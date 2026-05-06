The security authorities in Cairo arrested the suspect for stalking and harassing Miss Egypt Irini Yousri.

Bullying and Intimidation

The Egyptian Ministry of Interior stated in a press release that security forces monitored a post circulating on social media, supported by images, which included a complaint from a woman about a person of foreign nationality stalking her and assaulting her with acts of bullying and intimidation in the Cairo area. Upon investigation, it was found that no official reports had been filed regarding the incident; however, intensive inquiries led to the identification of the person shown in the post, who turned out to be a worker residing in the area of Sayyida Zainab police station.

المتهم بعد القبض عليه

Desire for Marriage

After legal procedures were taken, the suspect was arrested, and when confronted, he admitted to committing the act as described, justifying his actions by expressing his desire to marry the victim, Miss Egypt Irini Yousri.

The ministry confirmed that necessary legal actions were being taken regarding the incident, while the security response received widespread praise from social media users, who demanded accountability for the suspect, his deportation from the country, and deterrence of such behaviors.

Irini's Plea

The suspect was apprehended following Irini Yousri's plea, in which she revealed that she had been subjected to continuous stalking and threats, which sparked widespread sympathy and calls for immediate intervention to protect her.

Miss Egypt disclosed that she had been facing ongoing stalking attempts from a refugee in the country, and she submitted a plea to the Egyptian Ministry of Interior for intervention and protection from a threat to her life.

Irini Yousri confirmed that she has been living in a state of constant fear due to this person who has been stalking her for some time, believing there to be a romantic relationship between them inspired by one of her artistic roles.

She explained that at first, she considered the matter to be mere excessive admiration from a follower, but she was shocked by serious developments, as this person began tracking her locations and appearing unexpectedly, even claiming to have a ring, asserting that they were in a relationship.

She confirmed that she has documented evidence, including screenshots of messages and comments containing explicit threats, as well as videos showing him in front of her car threatening her, noting that he vowed to kill anyone who approaches her, and he had already assaulted her private driver before fleeing when an attempt was made to report to the police.