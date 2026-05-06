قبضت الجهات الأمنية في القاهرة على المتهم بمطاردة وإزعاج ملكة جمال مصر إيريني يسري.

بلطجة وترويع

وأوضحت وزارة الداخلية المصرية في بيان لها، بأن أجهزة الأمن رصدت منشوراً متداولاً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مدعوماً بصور، تضمن تضرر إحدى السيدات من قيام شخص يحمل جنسية إحدى الدول بمطاردتها والتعدي عليها بأعمال بلطجة وترويع في نطاق القاهرة، وبالفحص تبين عدم ورود أي بلاغات رسمية بشأن الواقعة، إلا أن التحريات المكثفة أسفرت عن تحديد هوية الشخص الظاهر في المنشور، وتبين أنه عامل مقيم بدائرة قسم شرطة السيدة زينب.

المتهم بعد القبض عليه

المتهم بعد القبض عليه

رغبة في الزواج

وعقب تقنين الإجراءات، تم ضبط المتهم، وبمواجهته أقر بارتكاب الواقعة على النحو المتداول، فيما برر تصرفاته برغبته في الزواج من المجني عليها ملكة جمال مصر إيريني يسري.

وأكدت الوزارة اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة حيال الواقعة، في الوقت الذي لاقى فيه التحرك الأمني إشادة واسعة من رواد مواقع التواصل، مطالبين بمحاسبة المتهم وترحيله خارج البلاد وردع مثل هذه السلوكيات.

استغاثة إيريني

وتم القبض على المتهم بعد استغاثة إيريني يسري، التي كشفت عن تعرضها لملاحقة وتهديدات مستمرة، ما أثار تعاطفاً واسعاً ودعوات بسرعة التدخل لحمايتها.

وكشفت ملكة جمال مصر تعرضها لمحاولات ترصد وملاحقة مستمرة من قبل أحد اللاجئين في البلاد، مقدمة استغاثة إلى وزارة الداخلية المصرية للتدخل وحمايتها من خطر يهدد حياتها.

وأكدت إيريني يسري أنها تعيش في حالة من الرعب المستمر بسبب هذا الشخص الذي يترصدها ويلاحقها منذ فترة، ويعتقد بوجود علاقة عاطفية بينهما مستوحاة من أحد أدوارها الفنية.

وأوضحت ملكة جمال مصر أنها في البداية اعتبرت الأمر مجرد إعجاب زائد من أحد المتابعين، لكنها فوجئت بتطورات خطيرة، حيث أصبح هذا الشخص يتتبع أماكن تواجدها ويظهر بشكل مفاجئ، بل ويحمل خاتماً مدعياً أنهما مرتبطان.

وأكدت أنها تحتفظ بأدلة موثقة، تشمل لقطات شاشة لرسائل وتعليقات تحمل تهديدات صريحة، إلى جانب مقاطع فيديو تظهره أمام سيارتها وهو يهددها، مشيرة إلى أنه توعد بقتل أي شخص يقترب منها، كما اعتدى بالفعل على سائقها الخاص قبل أن يفر هارباً عند محاولة إبلاغ الشرطة.