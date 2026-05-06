كشفت ملكة جمال مصر إيريني يسري، تعرضها لمحاولات ترصد وملاحقة مستمرة من قبل أحد الأشخاص، مقدمة استغاثة إلى وزارة الداخلية المصرية للتدخل وحمايتها من خطر يهدد حياتها.

رعب مستمر

ونشرت إيريني تفاصيل صادمة عبر حسابها على «فيسبوك» أكدت من خلالها أنها تعيش في حالة من الرعب المستمر؛ بسبب أحد اللاجئين في مصر، الذي يلاحقها منذ فترة ويعتقد بوجود علاقة عاطفية بينهما مستوحاة من أحد أدوارها الفنية.

وأوضحت ملكة جمال مصر أنها في البداية اعتبرت الأمر مجرد إعجاب زائد من أحد المتابعين، لكنها فوجئت بتطورات خطيرة، بعدما أصبح هذا الشخص يتتبع أماكن تواجدها ويظهر بشكل مفاجئ، بل ويحمل خاتماً مدعياً أنهما مرتبطان.

تهديد بالقتل

وأكدت احتفاظها بأدلة موثقة، تشمل لقطات شاشة لرسائل وتعليقات تحمل تهديدات صريحة، إلى جانب مقاطع فيديو تظهره أمام سيارتها وهو يهددها، مشيرة إلى أنه توعد بقتل أي شخص يقترب منها، كما اعتدى بالفعل على سائقها الخاص قبل أن يفر هارباً عند محاولة إبلاغ الشرطة.

وأضافت: الخوف يسيطر على حياتي اليومية، لدرجة أنني تعرضت للإغماء في الشارع أكثر من مرة عند رؤيته، وسط وجود شهود، إلا أنه ينجح في الهروب سريعاً قبل الإمساك به.

إحراج ومشكلات

ولم تتوقف المضايقات عند هذا الحد، إذ كشفت تعرضها لأزمات في عملها طبيبةً، بعدما بدأ الشخص ذاته في التردد على أماكن عملها داخل العيادات والمستشفيات، متسبباً في إحراجها وإحداث مشكلات مهنية لها.

كما أشارت إلى أنه تواصل مع بعض صديقاتها، محاولاً معرفة أي أشخاص قد يكونون معجبين بها، مهدداً بالاعتداء عليهم، وهو ما أثار حالة من الخوف بين المحيطين بها، ودفع سائقها إلى ترك العمل بعد تعرضه للاعتداء.

واختتمت إيريني يسري استغاثتها بتأكيد أنها لم تعد تشعر بالأمان، مشيرة إلى أن الأزمة مستمرة منذ شهور دون حل، ومطالبة بسرعة تدخل الجهات الأمنية قبل وقوع كارثة.