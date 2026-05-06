Miss Egypt Irini Yousry revealed that she has been subjected to continuous stalking and harassment attempts by an individual, calling for the Egyptian Ministry of Interior to intervene and protect her from a threat to her life.

Continuous Terror

Irini shared shocking details through her Facebook account, confirming that she is living in a state of continuous terror due to a refugee in Egypt who has been following her for a while, believing there is a romantic relationship between them inspired by one of her artistic roles.

The Miss Egypt explained that at first she considered it just excessive admiration from a follower, but she was shocked by serious developments after this person began tracking her locations and appearing suddenly, even claiming to have a ring, asserting that they are engaged.

Death Threats

She confirmed that she has documented evidence, including screenshots of messages and comments containing explicit threats, as well as videos showing him in front of her car threatening her, noting that he vowed to kill anyone who approaches her. He even assaulted her private driver before fleeing when an attempt was made to report to the police.

She added: Fear dominates my daily life, to the extent that I have fainted in the street more than once upon seeing him, in the presence of witnesses, yet he manages to escape quickly before being caught.

Embarrassment and Problems

The harassment did not stop there, as she revealed that she faced crises in her work as a doctor after the same person began frequenting her workplaces inside clinics and hospitals, causing her embarrassment and creating professional problems for her.

She also pointed out that he contacted some of her friends, trying to find out if there were any people who might be interested in her, threatening to assault them, which created a state of fear among those around her and led her driver to quit after being assaulted.

Irini Yousry concluded her plea by confirming that she no longer feels safe, indicating that the crisis has been ongoing for months without resolution, and calling for the security authorities to intervene quickly before a disaster occurs.