استقطبت فعاليات «الأثر الأخضر»، ضمن أسبوع البيئة، نحو 800 مشارك من مختلف أنحاء العالم، من خلال أكثر من 500 عمل كاريكاتيري بمشاركة فنانين من 56 دولة، إلى جانب أكثر من 300 عمل في التصوير الفوتوغرافي، وذلك في مبادرة تهدف إلى توظيف الفنون البصرية لتعزيز الوعي البيئي وترسيخ مفاهيم الاستدامة.


ويهدف المعرض إلى تنويع أساليب تقديم الرسائل التوعوية المرتبطة بقضايا البيئة، من خلال تسليط الضوء على أهمية التشجير، وحماية الشواطئ، والحد من التلوث، عبر أعمال فنية تعكس أبعاداً إنسانية وثقافية تعزز الوعي البيئي لدى مختلف فئات المجتمع.

مبادرات بيئية


وتأتي هذه المشاركات ضمن جهود المبادرات البيئية الهادفة إلى دعم التغيير الإيجابي في السلوك والممارسات، إذ تبرز الفنون البصرية كوسيلة مؤثرة وسريعة في إيصال الرسائل التوعوية، وتحفيز المجتمع، خصوصاً الأجيال القادمة، على الإسهام في حماية كوكب الأرض، بما يحقق مستهدفات الاستدامة ويحافظ على الموارد الطبيعية.