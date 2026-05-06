The "Green Impact" events, part of Environment Week, attracted around 800 participants from various parts of the world, featuring over 500 cartoon works by artists from 56 countries, along with more than 300 photographic works, in an initiative aimed at utilizing visual arts to enhance environmental awareness and establish sustainability concepts.



The exhibition aims to diversify the methods of presenting awareness messages related to environmental issues by highlighting the importance of afforestation, protecting beaches, and reducing pollution through artistic works that reflect human and cultural dimensions, enhancing environmental awareness among different segments of society.

Environmental Initiatives



These contributions are part of environmental initiatives aimed at supporting positive changes in behavior and practices, as visual arts emerge as an effective and rapid means of conveying awareness messages and motivating the community, especially future generations, to contribute to the protection of the planet, achieving sustainability goals and preserving natural resources.