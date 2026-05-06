استقطبت فعاليات «الأثر الأخضر»، ضمن أسبوع البيئة، نحو 800 مشارك من مختلف أنحاء العالم، من خلال أكثر من 500 عمل كاريكاتيري بمشاركة فنانين من 56 دولة، إلى جانب أكثر من 300 عمل في التصوير الفوتوغرافي، وذلك في مبادرة تهدف إلى توظيف الفنون البصرية لتعزيز الوعي البيئي وترسيخ مفاهيم الاستدامة.
ويهدف المعرض إلى تنويع أساليب تقديم الرسائل التوعوية المرتبطة بقضايا البيئة، من خلال تسليط الضوء على أهمية التشجير، وحماية الشواطئ، والحد من التلوث، عبر أعمال فنية تعكس أبعاداً إنسانية وثقافية تعزز الوعي البيئي لدى مختلف فئات المجتمع.
مبادرات بيئية
وتأتي هذه المشاركات ضمن جهود المبادرات البيئية الهادفة إلى دعم التغيير الإيجابي في السلوك والممارسات، إذ تبرز الفنون البصرية كوسيلة مؤثرة وسريعة في إيصال الرسائل التوعوية، وتحفيز المجتمع، خصوصاً الأجيال القادمة، على الإسهام في حماية كوكب الأرض، بما يحقق مستهدفات الاستدامة ويحافظ على الموارد الطبيعية.
The "Green Impact" events, part of Environment Week, attracted around 800 participants from various parts of the world, featuring over 500 cartoon works by artists from 56 countries, along with more than 300 photographic works, in an initiative aimed at utilizing visual arts to enhance environmental awareness and establish sustainability concepts.
The exhibition aims to diversify the methods of presenting awareness messages related to environmental issues by highlighting the importance of afforestation, protecting beaches, and reducing pollution through artistic works that reflect human and cultural dimensions, enhancing environmental awareness among different segments of society.
Environmental Initiatives
These contributions are part of environmental initiatives aimed at supporting positive changes in behavior and practices, as visual arts emerge as an effective and rapid means of conveying awareness messages and motivating the community, especially future generations, to contribute to the protection of the planet, achieving sustainability goals and preserving natural resources.