قبضت شرطة منطقة مكة المكرمة على (18) مقيماً من الجنسيتين الأفغانية والباكستانية، لارتكابهم حوادث جنائية بتزوير الإقامات وبطاقات نسك وأساور الحج، وأوقفوا واتخذت الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم، وأحيلوا إلى النيابة العامة.
وأهاب الأمن العام بالجميع الالتزام بأنظمة وتعليمات الحج، والمبادرة بالإبلاغ عن مخالفيها عبر الرقم (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، والرقم (999) في بقية مناطق المملكة.
The police in the Makkah region arrested (18) residents of Afghan and Pakistani nationalities for committing criminal acts by forging residency permits, Hajj cards, and wristbands. They were detained, and legal procedures were taken against them, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution.
The Public Security urged everyone to adhere to the regulations and instructions of Hajj and to report any violators by calling (911) in the Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's areas.