The police in the Makkah region arrested (18) residents of Afghan and Pakistani nationalities for committing criminal acts by forging residency permits, Hajj cards, and wristbands. They were detained, and legal procedures were taken against them, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution.

The Public Security urged everyone to adhere to the regulations and instructions of Hajj and to report any violators by calling (911) in the Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's areas.