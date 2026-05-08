قبضت شرطة منطقة مكة المكرمة على (18) مقيماً من الجنسيتين الأفغانية والباكستانية، لارتكابهم حوادث جنائية بتزوير الإقامات وبطاقات نسك وأساور الحج، وأوقفوا واتخذت الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم، وأحيلوا إلى النيابة العامة.

وأهاب الأمن العام بالجميع الالتزام بأنظمة وتعليمات الحج، والمبادرة بالإبلاغ عن مخالفيها عبر الرقم (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، والرقم (999) في بقية مناطق المملكة.