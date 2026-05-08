أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، وفق ما نقلته شبكة ABC، أن وقف إطلاق النار مع إيران «لا يزال قائماً ومستمرّاً قيد التنفيذ»، في وقت شهد فيه مضيق هرمز وخليج عُمان ساعات متوترة عقب هجمات إيرانية استهدفت قطعاً بحرية أمريكية، أعقبها رد أمريكي وصفته واشنطن بـ«الدفاعي والدقيق».

اشتباك بحري في هرمز

وأفادت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية بأن قواتها اعترضت هجمات إيرانية «غير مبررة» أثناء عبور مدمرات أمريكية باتجاه مضيق هرمز، مؤكدة أن إيران أطلقت صواريخ ومسيّرات وزوارق هجومية اقتربت من السفن الأمريكية.

وأضافت القيادة أن القوات الأمريكية نفذت «ضربات دقيقة» استهدفت منصات إطلاق صواريخ ومسيّرات ومواقع قيادة وسيطرة ومراكز استطلاع إيرانية شاركت في الهجوم، مؤكدة سلامة جميع الأصول الأمريكية وعدم تعرض أي مدمرة لإصابة مباشرة.

في المقابل، أعلن الحرس الثوري الإيراني أنه «خرق وقف النار» عبر استهداف ناقلة نفط قرب ميناء جاسك، كما تحدث الإعلام الإيراني عن دوي انفجارات جديدة في سيريك بمحافظة هرمزغان.

مدافع بحرية وصواريخ قصيرة المدى

ونقلت CBS عن مصادر أمريكية أن المدمرات الأمريكية استخدمت مدافع بحرية وأسلحة قريبة المدى للتعامل مع الزوارق الإيرانية، فيما ذكرت CNN أن سفناً حربية وطائرات أمريكية نفذت دفاعات متعددة الطبقات على مدى ساعات.

كما أشار مسؤولون أمريكيون إلى أن زوارق هجومية إيرانية اقتربت «إلى حد دفع السفن الأمريكية لإطلاق النار لإبعادها».

واشنطن: لا نسعى للتصعيد

ورغم التصعيد الميداني، شدد الجيش الأمريكي على أن واشنطن «لا تسعى إلى التصعيد مع إيران»، مؤكداً أن القوات الأمريكية ستبقى «في أعلى درجات الجاهزية» لحماية مصالحها وقواتها في المنطقة.

كما أكدت القيادة المركزية أن الضربات الأمريكية كانت «دفاعية» وتركزت على مصادر التهديد الإيرانية فقط، في حين تحدثت وسائل إعلام إيرانية عن عودة الأوضاع في المدن الساحلية والجزر بمضيق هرمز إلى طبيعتها.

ترمب: الضربات الانتقامية ليست سوى «صفعة خفيفة»

وفي خضم التطورات، نقلت ABC عن ترمب قوله إن «الضربات الانتقامية ضد أهداف إيرانية ليست سوى صفعة خفيفة»، مؤكداً أن وقف إطلاق النار مع طهران «ما زال مستمراً وقيد التنفيذ».

وتأتي هذه التطورات بعد ساعات من تصاعد التوتر في الممرات البحرية الاستراتيجية، وسط مخاوف دولية من انعكاسات أي مواجهة واسعة على أمن الملاحة وأسواق الطاقة العالمية.