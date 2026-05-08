أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، وفق ما نقلته شبكة ABC، أن وقف إطلاق النار مع إيران «لا يزال قائماً ومستمرّاً قيد التنفيذ»، في وقت شهد فيه مضيق هرمز وخليج عُمان ساعات متوترة عقب هجمات إيرانية استهدفت قطعاً بحرية أمريكية، أعقبها رد أمريكي وصفته واشنطن بـ«الدفاعي والدقيق».
اشتباك بحري في هرمز
وأفادت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية بأن قواتها اعترضت هجمات إيرانية «غير مبررة» أثناء عبور مدمرات أمريكية باتجاه مضيق هرمز، مؤكدة أن إيران أطلقت صواريخ ومسيّرات وزوارق هجومية اقتربت من السفن الأمريكية.
وأضافت القيادة أن القوات الأمريكية نفذت «ضربات دقيقة» استهدفت منصات إطلاق صواريخ ومسيّرات ومواقع قيادة وسيطرة ومراكز استطلاع إيرانية شاركت في الهجوم، مؤكدة سلامة جميع الأصول الأمريكية وعدم تعرض أي مدمرة لإصابة مباشرة.
في المقابل، أعلن الحرس الثوري الإيراني أنه «خرق وقف النار» عبر استهداف ناقلة نفط قرب ميناء جاسك، كما تحدث الإعلام الإيراني عن دوي انفجارات جديدة في سيريك بمحافظة هرمزغان.
مدافع بحرية وصواريخ قصيرة المدى
ونقلت CBS عن مصادر أمريكية أن المدمرات الأمريكية استخدمت مدافع بحرية وأسلحة قريبة المدى للتعامل مع الزوارق الإيرانية، فيما ذكرت CNN أن سفناً حربية وطائرات أمريكية نفذت دفاعات متعددة الطبقات على مدى ساعات.
كما أشار مسؤولون أمريكيون إلى أن زوارق هجومية إيرانية اقتربت «إلى حد دفع السفن الأمريكية لإطلاق النار لإبعادها».
واشنطن: لا نسعى للتصعيد
ورغم التصعيد الميداني، شدد الجيش الأمريكي على أن واشنطن «لا تسعى إلى التصعيد مع إيران»، مؤكداً أن القوات الأمريكية ستبقى «في أعلى درجات الجاهزية» لحماية مصالحها وقواتها في المنطقة.
كما أكدت القيادة المركزية أن الضربات الأمريكية كانت «دفاعية» وتركزت على مصادر التهديد الإيرانية فقط، في حين تحدثت وسائل إعلام إيرانية عن عودة الأوضاع في المدن الساحلية والجزر بمضيق هرمز إلى طبيعتها.
ترمب: الضربات الانتقامية ليست سوى «صفعة خفيفة»
وفي خضم التطورات، نقلت ABC عن ترمب قوله إن «الضربات الانتقامية ضد أهداف إيرانية ليست سوى صفعة خفيفة»، مؤكداً أن وقف إطلاق النار مع طهران «ما زال مستمراً وقيد التنفيذ».
وتأتي هذه التطورات بعد ساعات من تصاعد التوتر في الممرات البحرية الاستراتيجية، وسط مخاوف دولية من انعكاسات أي مواجهة واسعة على أمن الملاحة وأسواق الطاقة العالمية.
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed, according to ABC News, that the ceasefire with Iran "remains in place and is ongoing," at a time when the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman experienced tense hours following Iranian attacks targeting U.S. naval vessels, which were followed by a U.S. response described by Washington as "defensive and precise."
Naval Clash in Hormuz
The U.S. Central Command reported that its forces intercepted "unjustified" Iranian attacks while American destroyers were crossing towards the Strait of Hormuz, confirming that Iran launched missiles, drones, and fast boats that approached U.S. ships.
The command added that U.S. forces carried out "precise strikes" targeting missile and drone launch platforms, command and control sites, and Iranian reconnaissance centers that participated in the attack, confirming the safety of all U.S. assets and that no destroyer sustained a direct hit.
In contrast, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced that it "violated the ceasefire" by targeting an oil tanker near the port of Jask, while Iranian media reported new explosions in Sirik in Hormozgan province.
Naval Guns and Short-Range Missiles
CBS reported from American sources that U.S. destroyers used naval guns and short-range weapons to deal with the Iranian boats, while CNN mentioned that U.S. warships and aircraft executed multi-layered defenses over several hours.
U.S. officials also indicated that Iranian fast boats approached "to the extent that U.S. ships had to fire to deter them."
Washington: We Are Not Seeking Escalation
Despite the field escalation, the U.S. military emphasized that Washington "is not seeking escalation with Iran," confirming that U.S. forces will remain "at the highest levels of readiness" to protect its interests and troops in the region.
The Central Command also confirmed that the U.S. strikes were "defensive" and focused solely on Iranian threat sources, while Iranian media reported that conditions in coastal cities and islands in the Strait of Hormuz were returning to normal.
Trump: Retaliatory Strikes Are Just a "Light Slap"
Amid the developments, ABC reported Trump as saying that "retaliatory strikes against Iranian targets are just a light slap," confirming that the ceasefire with Tehran "is still ongoing and in effect."
These developments come hours after tensions escalated in strategic maritime passages, amid international concerns about the implications of any large-scale confrontation on navigation security and global energy markets.