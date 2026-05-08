U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed, according to ABC News, that the ceasefire with Iran "remains in place and is ongoing," at a time when the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman experienced tense hours following Iranian attacks targeting U.S. naval vessels, which were followed by a U.S. response described by Washington as "defensive and precise."

Naval Clash in Hormuz

The U.S. Central Command reported that its forces intercepted "unjustified" Iranian attacks while American destroyers were crossing towards the Strait of Hormuz, confirming that Iran launched missiles, drones, and fast boats that approached U.S. ships.

The command added that U.S. forces carried out "precise strikes" targeting missile and drone launch platforms, command and control sites, and Iranian reconnaissance centers that participated in the attack, confirming the safety of all U.S. assets and that no destroyer sustained a direct hit.

In contrast, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced that it "violated the ceasefire" by targeting an oil tanker near the port of Jask, while Iranian media reported new explosions in Sirik in Hormozgan province.

Naval Guns and Short-Range Missiles

CBS reported from American sources that U.S. destroyers used naval guns and short-range weapons to deal with the Iranian boats, while CNN mentioned that U.S. warships and aircraft executed multi-layered defenses over several hours.

U.S. officials also indicated that Iranian fast boats approached "to the extent that U.S. ships had to fire to deter them."

Washington: We Are Not Seeking Escalation

Despite the field escalation, the U.S. military emphasized that Washington "is not seeking escalation with Iran," confirming that U.S. forces will remain "at the highest levels of readiness" to protect its interests and troops in the region.

The Central Command also confirmed that the U.S. strikes were "defensive" and focused solely on Iranian threat sources, while Iranian media reported that conditions in coastal cities and islands in the Strait of Hormuz were returning to normal.

Trump: Retaliatory Strikes Are Just a "Light Slap"

Amid the developments, ABC reported Trump as saying that "retaliatory strikes against Iranian targets are just a light slap," confirming that the ceasefire with Tehran "is still ongoing and in effect."

These developments come hours after tensions escalated in strategic maritime passages, amid international concerns about the implications of any large-scale confrontation on navigation security and global energy markets.