نيابةً عن مستشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة خالد الفيصل، شهد نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل حفل إطلاق «مؤسسة الأمير خالد الفيصل الثقافية»، بحضور عدد من الأمراء والمسؤولين ونخبة من المثقفين والمهتمين بالشأن الثقافي، في خطوة تستهدف تعزيز الهوية الوطنية، ودعم الحراك الثقافي السعودي، وبناء منظومة إبداعية مستدامة تتناغم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

إشادة بالدعم القيادي للثقافة

وأكد الأمير خالد الفيصل في تصريح بهذه المناسبة، أن ما تشهده الحركة الثقافية السعودية من ازدهار يعود إلى الرعاية الكبيرة التي تحظى بها من خادم الحرمين الشريفين سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء محمد بن سلمان، مشيدًا بالدعم الممنوح للمثقفين والمفكرين ودورهم في بناء فكر سعودي رائد ومتميز.

وقال إن إطلاق المؤسسة يمثل محطة اعتزاز وفخر، لكونها وضعت ضمن أولوياتها تعميق الاعتزاز بالهوية الوطنية، والإسهام في بناء مجتمع سعودي معتدل ومنفتح على الآخر، يتمسك في الوقت ذاته بثوابته الراسخة وقيمه الأصيلة.

نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل يشهد حفل إطلاق «مؤسسة الأمير خالد الفيصل الثقافية».

نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل يشهد حفل إطلاق «مؤسسة الأمير خالد الفيصل الثقافية».

رؤية ثقافية بهوية سعودية

وأوضح الأمير خالد الفيصل أن المؤسسة تسعى إلى صناعة مستقبل ثقافي متفرد يليق بالمملكة وإنسانها، ويرسخ مكانة السعودية كمنارة للفكر والاعتدال، وجسر للتواصل الحضاري بين الشعوب، خصوصًا أنها تنطلق من أرض الحرمين الشريفين، وترتكز على إرث ثقافي وقيمي عريق.

وأشار إلى أن المؤسسة تتناغم في أهدافها مع رؤية المملكة 2030، من خلال ترسيخ القيم السعودية الأصيلة لدى الأجيال الجديدة، والعناية باللغة العربية، وتعزيز حضور الأدب السعودي وفنونه في مختلف المحافل.

واختتم الأمير خالد الفيصل تصريحه بالدعاء بأن يحفظ الله الوطن وقيادته، ويديم على المملكة أمنها وازدهارها، وأن تحقق المؤسسة أهدافها المنشودة.

نائب رئيس مجلس الأمناء بندر بن خالد الفيصل خلال كلمته بمناسبة إطلاق «مؤسسة الأمير خالد الفيصل الثقافية».

نائب رئيس مجلس الأمناء بندر بن خالد الفيصل خلال كلمته بمناسبة إطلاق «مؤسسة الأمير خالد الفيصل الثقافية».

بندر الفيصل: الثقافة أساس التنمية

من جهته، أكد نائب رئيس مجلس الأمناء بندر بن خالد الفيصل أن المؤسسة تأتي امتدادًا لنهج الأمير خالد الفيصل القائم على الإيمان بأن الثقافة أساس التنمية، وأن الإنسان السعودي هو ركيزتها الحقيقية.

وقال إن المؤسسة تسعى إلى تعزيز جهود القيادة في ترسيخ القيم الأصيلة والاعتزاز بالهوية الوطنية وتحقيق مستهدفات الرؤية الثقافية الوطنية، مشيرًا إلى أن المؤسسة ستعمل لتكون حاضنة للإبداع وداعمة للمثقفين ومساهمة في إثراء المشهد الثقافي السعودي بما يواكب طموحات الوطن.

واختتم كلمته باستحضار مقولة الأمير خالد الفيصل: «فلنشمر عن السواعد لنبني الوطن الواعد»، مؤكدًا أن المملكة تعيش مرحلة استثنائية بقيادة تسابق المستقبل بالمبادرة والطموح.

توقيع اتفاقية تعاون مع وزارة الثقافة.

توقيع اتفاقية تعاون مع وزارة الثقافة.

إطلاق الهوية وتوقيع اتفاقيات

وشهد الحفل إطلاق الهوية البصرية والسمعية للمؤسسة، إلى جانب توقيع ثلاث اتفاقيات تعاون مع كل من وزارة الثقافة، ومؤسسة محمد يوسف ناغي، وغرفة مكة المكرمة التجارية، فيما كرّم نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة رعاة الحفل.

توقيع اتفاقية تعاون مع غرفة مكة المكرمة التجارية.

توقيع اتفاقية تعاون مع غرفة مكة المكرمة التجارية.

مبادرات نوعية لدعم الإبداع

وتأتي المؤسسة امتدادًا للمسيرة الثقافية للأمير خالد الفيصل، وما قدمه من مبادرات نوعية دعمت اللغة العربية والأدب والفنون وعززت الهوية الوطنية، لتكون مظلة موحدة لتحويل هذه الرؤية إلى برامج ومشروعات مستدامة تُعنى بتنمية الإبداع وبناء جسور الحوار الحضاري.

وترتكز رؤية المؤسسة على بناء حركة إبداع ثقافي أصيلة مستمدة من القيم الإسلامية، فيما تهدف رسالتها إلى أن تكون رافدًا وطنيًا يعزز القيم، ويحفز الابتكار، ويسهم في صناعة مستقبل ثقافي مزدهر.

ومن أبرز مبادرات المؤسسة: أكاديمية الشعر العربي، وجائزة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل للشعر العربي، ومكتبة الأمير خالد الفيصل الرقمية، وجائزة الأمير خالد الفيصل للغة القرآن الكريم.