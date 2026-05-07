نيابةً عن مستشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة خالد الفيصل، شهد نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل حفل إطلاق «مؤسسة الأمير خالد الفيصل الثقافية»، بحضور عدد من الأمراء والمسؤولين ونخبة من المثقفين والمهتمين بالشأن الثقافي، في خطوة تستهدف تعزيز الهوية الوطنية، ودعم الحراك الثقافي السعودي، وبناء منظومة إبداعية مستدامة تتناغم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
إشادة بالدعم القيادي للثقافة
وأكد الأمير خالد الفيصل في تصريح بهذه المناسبة، أن ما تشهده الحركة الثقافية السعودية من ازدهار يعود إلى الرعاية الكبيرة التي تحظى بها من خادم الحرمين الشريفين سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء محمد بن سلمان، مشيدًا بالدعم الممنوح للمثقفين والمفكرين ودورهم في بناء فكر سعودي رائد ومتميز.
وقال إن إطلاق المؤسسة يمثل محطة اعتزاز وفخر، لكونها وضعت ضمن أولوياتها تعميق الاعتزاز بالهوية الوطنية، والإسهام في بناء مجتمع سعودي معتدل ومنفتح على الآخر، يتمسك في الوقت ذاته بثوابته الراسخة وقيمه الأصيلة.
نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل يشهد حفل إطلاق «مؤسسة الأمير خالد الفيصل الثقافية».
رؤية ثقافية بهوية سعودية
وأوضح الأمير خالد الفيصل أن المؤسسة تسعى إلى صناعة مستقبل ثقافي متفرد يليق بالمملكة وإنسانها، ويرسخ مكانة السعودية كمنارة للفكر والاعتدال، وجسر للتواصل الحضاري بين الشعوب، خصوصًا أنها تنطلق من أرض الحرمين الشريفين، وترتكز على إرث ثقافي وقيمي عريق.
وأشار إلى أن المؤسسة تتناغم في أهدافها مع رؤية المملكة 2030، من خلال ترسيخ القيم السعودية الأصيلة لدى الأجيال الجديدة، والعناية باللغة العربية، وتعزيز حضور الأدب السعودي وفنونه في مختلف المحافل.
واختتم الأمير خالد الفيصل تصريحه بالدعاء بأن يحفظ الله الوطن وقيادته، ويديم على المملكة أمنها وازدهارها، وأن تحقق المؤسسة أهدافها المنشودة.
نائب رئيس مجلس الأمناء بندر بن خالد الفيصل خلال كلمته بمناسبة إطلاق «مؤسسة الأمير خالد الفيصل الثقافية».
بندر الفيصل: الثقافة أساس التنمية
من جهته، أكد نائب رئيس مجلس الأمناء بندر بن خالد الفيصل أن المؤسسة تأتي امتدادًا لنهج الأمير خالد الفيصل القائم على الإيمان بأن الثقافة أساس التنمية، وأن الإنسان السعودي هو ركيزتها الحقيقية.
وقال إن المؤسسة تسعى إلى تعزيز جهود القيادة في ترسيخ القيم الأصيلة والاعتزاز بالهوية الوطنية وتحقيق مستهدفات الرؤية الثقافية الوطنية، مشيرًا إلى أن المؤسسة ستعمل لتكون حاضنة للإبداع وداعمة للمثقفين ومساهمة في إثراء المشهد الثقافي السعودي بما يواكب طموحات الوطن.
واختتم كلمته باستحضار مقولة الأمير خالد الفيصل: «فلنشمر عن السواعد لنبني الوطن الواعد»، مؤكدًا أن المملكة تعيش مرحلة استثنائية بقيادة تسابق المستقبل بالمبادرة والطموح.
توقيع اتفاقية تعاون مع وزارة الثقافة.
إطلاق الهوية وتوقيع اتفاقيات
وشهد الحفل إطلاق الهوية البصرية والسمعية للمؤسسة، إلى جانب توقيع ثلاث اتفاقيات تعاون مع كل من وزارة الثقافة، ومؤسسة محمد يوسف ناغي، وغرفة مكة المكرمة التجارية، فيما كرّم نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة رعاة الحفل.
توقيع اتفاقية تعاون مع غرفة مكة المكرمة التجارية.
مبادرات نوعية لدعم الإبداع
وتأتي المؤسسة امتدادًا للمسيرة الثقافية للأمير خالد الفيصل، وما قدمه من مبادرات نوعية دعمت اللغة العربية والأدب والفنون وعززت الهوية الوطنية، لتكون مظلة موحدة لتحويل هذه الرؤية إلى برامج ومشروعات مستدامة تُعنى بتنمية الإبداع وبناء جسور الحوار الحضاري.
وترتكز رؤية المؤسسة على بناء حركة إبداع ثقافي أصيلة مستمدة من القيم الإسلامية، فيما تهدف رسالتها إلى أن تكون رافدًا وطنيًا يعزز القيم، ويحفز الابتكار، ويسهم في صناعة مستقبل ثقافي مزدهر.
ومن أبرز مبادرات المؤسسة: أكاديمية الشعر العربي، وجائزة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل للشعر العربي، ومكتبة الأمير خالد الفيصل الرقمية، وجائزة الأمير خالد الفيصل للغة القرآن الكريم.
On behalf of the Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Emir of the Makkah Region, Khalid Al-Faisal, the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal, attended the launch ceremony of the "Prince Khalid Al-Faisal Cultural Foundation," in the presence of several princes, officials, and a selection of intellectuals and cultural enthusiasts. This initiative aims to enhance national identity, support the Saudi cultural movement, and build a sustainable creative system that aligns with the objectives of Vision 2030 for the Kingdom.
Praise for Leadership Support of Culture
Prince Khalid Al-Faisal confirmed in a statement on this occasion that the flourishing of the Saudi cultural movement is attributed to the significant patronage it receives from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman. He praised the support given to intellectuals and thinkers and their role in building a pioneering and distinguished Saudi thought.
He stated that the launch of the foundation represents a source of pride and honor, as it prioritizes deepening the appreciation of national identity and contributing to building a moderate and open Saudi society that simultaneously adheres to its established principles and authentic values.
نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل يشهد حفل إطلاق «مؤسسة الأمير خالد الفيصل الثقافية».
A Cultural Vision with a Saudi Identity
Prince Khalid Al-Faisal explained that the foundation aims to create a unique cultural future that befits the Kingdom and its people, establishing Saudi Arabia's position as a beacon of thought and moderation, and a bridge for cultural communication between peoples, especially since it is based in the land of the Two Holy Mosques and relies on a rich cultural and value heritage.
He pointed out that the foundation's goals align with Vision 2030 for the Kingdom by instilling authentic Saudi values in new generations, caring for the Arabic language, and enhancing the presence of Saudi literature and its arts in various forums.
Prince Khalid Al-Faisal concluded his statement by praying for God's protection over the homeland and its leadership, wishing for the Kingdom's security and prosperity, and for the foundation to achieve its desired goals.
نائب رئيس مجلس الأمناء بندر بن خالد الفيصل خلال كلمته بمناسبة إطلاق «مؤسسة الأمير خالد الفيصل الثقافية».
Bandar Al-Faisal: Culture is the Foundation of Development
For his part, the Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, affirmed that the foundation is an extension of Prince Khalid Al-Faisal's approach, based on the belief that culture is the foundation of development, and that the Saudi individual is its true cornerstone.
He stated that the foundation seeks to enhance the leadership's efforts in instilling authentic values, fostering national identity, and achieving the objectives of the national cultural vision, noting that the foundation will work to be a nurturing environment for creativity, supporting intellectuals and contributing to enriching the Saudi cultural scene in line with the nation's aspirations.
He concluded his speech by recalling Prince Khalid Al-Faisal's saying: "Let us roll up our sleeves to build the promising homeland," emphasizing that the Kingdom is experiencing an exceptional phase under a leadership that races towards the future with initiative and ambition.
توقيع اتفاقية تعاون مع وزارة الثقافة.
Launching the Identity and Signing Agreements
The ceremony witnessed the launch of the visual and auditory identity of the foundation, along with the signing of three cooperation agreements with the Ministry of Culture, the Mohammed Youssef Naghi Foundation, and the Makkah Chamber of Commerce, while the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region honored the event's sponsors.
توقيع اتفاقية تعاون مع غرفة مكة المكرمة التجارية.
Qualitative Initiatives to Support Creativity
The foundation comes as an extension of Prince Khalid Al-Faisal's cultural journey and the qualitative initiatives he has provided that supported the Arabic language, literature, and arts, and enhanced national identity, to serve as a unified umbrella to transform this vision into sustainable programs and projects focused on nurturing creativity and building bridges for cultural dialogue.
The foundation's vision is based on establishing an authentic cultural creative movement derived from Islamic values, while its mission aims to be a national tributary that enhances values, stimulates innovation, and contributes to creating a prosperous cultural future.
Among the foundation's most prominent initiatives are: the Academy of Arabic Poetry, the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Prize for Arabic Poetry, the Prince Khalid Al-Faisal Digital Library, and the Prince Khalid Al-Faisal Prize for the Language of the Holy Quran.