On behalf of the Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Emir of the Makkah Region, Khalid Al-Faisal, the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal, attended the launch ceremony of the "Prince Khalid Al-Faisal Cultural Foundation," in the presence of several princes, officials, and a selection of intellectuals and cultural enthusiasts. This initiative aims to enhance national identity, support the Saudi cultural movement, and build a sustainable creative system that aligns with the objectives of Vision 2030 for the Kingdom.

Praise for Leadership Support of Culture

Prince Khalid Al-Faisal confirmed in a statement on this occasion that the flourishing of the Saudi cultural movement is attributed to the significant patronage it receives from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman. He praised the support given to intellectuals and thinkers and their role in building a pioneering and distinguished Saudi thought.

He stated that the launch of the foundation represents a source of pride and honor, as it prioritizes deepening the appreciation of national identity and contributing to building a moderate and open Saudi society that simultaneously adheres to its established principles and authentic values.

نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل يشهد حفل إطلاق «مؤسسة الأمير خالد الفيصل الثقافية».

A Cultural Vision with a Saudi Identity

Prince Khalid Al-Faisal explained that the foundation aims to create a unique cultural future that befits the Kingdom and its people, establishing Saudi Arabia's position as a beacon of thought and moderation, and a bridge for cultural communication between peoples, especially since it is based in the land of the Two Holy Mosques and relies on a rich cultural and value heritage.

He pointed out that the foundation's goals align with Vision 2030 for the Kingdom by instilling authentic Saudi values in new generations, caring for the Arabic language, and enhancing the presence of Saudi literature and its arts in various forums.

Prince Khalid Al-Faisal concluded his statement by praying for God's protection over the homeland and its leadership, wishing for the Kingdom's security and prosperity, and for the foundation to achieve its desired goals.

نائب رئيس مجلس الأمناء بندر بن خالد الفيصل خلال كلمته بمناسبة إطلاق «مؤسسة الأمير خالد الفيصل الثقافية».

Bandar Al-Faisal: Culture is the Foundation of Development

For his part, the Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, affirmed that the foundation is an extension of Prince Khalid Al-Faisal's approach, based on the belief that culture is the foundation of development, and that the Saudi individual is its true cornerstone.

He stated that the foundation seeks to enhance the leadership's efforts in instilling authentic values, fostering national identity, and achieving the objectives of the national cultural vision, noting that the foundation will work to be a nurturing environment for creativity, supporting intellectuals and contributing to enriching the Saudi cultural scene in line with the nation's aspirations.

He concluded his speech by recalling Prince Khalid Al-Faisal's saying: "Let us roll up our sleeves to build the promising homeland," emphasizing that the Kingdom is experiencing an exceptional phase under a leadership that races towards the future with initiative and ambition.

توقيع اتفاقية تعاون مع وزارة الثقافة.

Launching the Identity and Signing Agreements

The ceremony witnessed the launch of the visual and auditory identity of the foundation, along with the signing of three cooperation agreements with the Ministry of Culture, the Mohammed Youssef Naghi Foundation, and the Makkah Chamber of Commerce, while the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region honored the event's sponsors.

توقيع اتفاقية تعاون مع غرفة مكة المكرمة التجارية.

Qualitative Initiatives to Support Creativity

The foundation comes as an extension of Prince Khalid Al-Faisal's cultural journey and the qualitative initiatives he has provided that supported the Arabic language, literature, and arts, and enhanced national identity, to serve as a unified umbrella to transform this vision into sustainable programs and projects focused on nurturing creativity and building bridges for cultural dialogue.

The foundation's vision is based on establishing an authentic cultural creative movement derived from Islamic values, while its mission aims to be a national tributary that enhances values, stimulates innovation, and contributes to creating a prosperous cultural future.

Among the foundation's most prominent initiatives are: the Academy of Arabic Poetry, the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Prize for Arabic Poetry, the Prince Khalid Al-Faisal Digital Library, and the Prince Khalid Al-Faisal Prize for the Language of the Holy Quran.