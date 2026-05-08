Captain Talal Mansi, one of the well-known names in the maritime field, has passed away to the mercy of God Almighty after a rich career filled with giving and hard work. He was known for his good character, dedication, and sincerity, leaving behind a good reputation and wide affection among his colleagues and acquaintances.



“Son of Mansi” is considered one of the prominent figures associated with the sea and his passion for it, having earned the title of “Captain” rightfully. He was also known for his exceptional passion for classic cars, founding one of the most notable collections and museums dedicated to them in the Kingdom, thus contributing to the preservation of a part of mechanical heritage and the history of engines.



The deceased was known for his loyalty to his hometown, the Rafha Governorate, as he named one of his commercial ships after it, in a gesture that reflected his strong connection to his roots despite settling in Jeddah.



Those who loved the deceased recalled his known kindness and his commitment to serving others, praying to God to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to inspire his family and loved ones with patience and solace.

He will be prayed upon tomorrow (Saturday) after the Asr prayer at Al-Jafali Mosque, and his body will be laid to rest in the Ummna Hawwa Cemetery, while his family will receive condolences at their home in the Abhur neighborhood in Jeddah starting from the day after tomorrow (Sunday).

