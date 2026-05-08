انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى الكابتن البحري طلال منسي، أحد الأسماء المعروفة في المجال البحري، بعد مسيرة حافلة بالعطاء والعمل، عُرف خلالها بحسن الخلق والتفاني والإخلاص، تاركاً سيرة طيبة ومحبة واسعة بين زملائه ومعارفه.


ويُعد «ابن منسي» من الشخصيات البارزة التي ارتبط اسمها بالبحر وعشقه، حيث نال لقب «القبطان» عن جدارة، كما عُرف بشغفه الاستثنائي بالسيارات الكلاسيكية، مؤسساً إحدى أبرز المجموعات والمتاحف الخاصة بها في المملكة، مسهماً بذلك في حفظ جانب من التراث الميكانيكي وتاريخ المحركات.


وعُرف الفقيد بوفائه لمسقط رأسه محافظة رفحاء، إذ أطلق اسمها على إحدى سفنه التجارية، في لفتة عكست ارتباطه الوثيق بجذوره رغم استقراره في جدة.


واستذكر محبو الفقيد ما عُرف عنه من دماثة الخلق وحرصه على خدمة الآخرين، داعين الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، وأن يلهم أسرته وذويه الصبر والسلوان.

وسيُصلّى عليه غداً (السبت) بعد صلاة العصر في مسجد الجفالي، وسيوارى جثمانه الثرى في مقبرة أمنا حواء، فيما يستقبل ذووه المعزين في منزله بحي أبحر بجدة ابتداءً من بعد غد (الأحد) .