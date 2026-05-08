أثارت فتاة عراقية تُدعى «ميرا» وتزعم أنها ابنة الرئيس العراقي الراحل صدام حسين جدلاً واسعاً، بعد ظهورها في مقطع فيديو تستنجد فيه بأحد مشايخ قبائل دهم اليمنية، مطالبة بالتدخل لإنصافها واستعادة حقوقها وأملاكها التي قالت إن قيادات حوثية استولت عليها دون وجه حق.

وظهرت الفتاة البالغة من العمر 34 عاماً بلهجة عراقية وهي تقص ضفائر شعرها، في مشهد رمزي يُعبّر في الأعراف العربية القديمة عن الاستغاثة وطلب النصرة ورفع الظلم، مؤكدة أنها تعرضت لعملية سلب واسعة شملت منزلها وأموالها ووثائقها الرسمية.

فتاة عراقية تدعى «ميرا».. تزعم أنها ابنة الراحل صدام حسين.

فتاة عراقية تدعى «ميرا».. تزعم أنها ابنة الراحل صدام حسين.

«أنا ابنة صدام حسين»

وتزعم «ميرا» إنها ابنة الرئيس العراقي الراحل صدام حسين، وإن والدها أرسلها إلى اليمن عام 2003 عقب سقوط بغداد والغزو الأمريكي، تحت رعاية الرئيس اليمني الراحل علي عبد الله صالح، خشية تعرضها للقتل.

وبحسب روايتها، عاشت في صنعاء باسم مستعار هو «سمية أحمد الزبيدي»، لدى عائلة يمنية مقربة من صالح، مؤكدة امتلاكها وثائق عراقية وجواز سفر دبلوماسي يثبت هويتها الحقيقية.

وتزعم أن والدتها «سلمى الحنكاوي» قُتلت خلال ظروف الحرب، قبل أن تتبناها أسرة يمنية لحمايتها، لتبدأ حياة جديدة استمرت أكثر من عقدين داخل اليمن.

اتهامات بالاستيلاء على منزلها وأموالها

وتتهم «ميرا» قيادات حوثية بالاستيلاء على منزلها في شارع السلامي بمنطقة حدة في صنعاء، إلى جانب نهب أموال ومجوهرات وسيارات ووثائق شخصية، بينها جواز السفر العراقي الذي يحمل اسم «ميرا صدام حسين».

وتقول إنها تعرضت لاحقاً للاعتقال والسجن لأشهر طويلة بتهم تتعلق بالتزوير، بعد رفضها التنازل عن هويتها أو التخلي عن مطالبها باستعادة ممتلكاتها.

وأضافت في أحد تسجيلاتها: «لن أتخلى عن حقي ونسبي ولو قطعوا رأسي.. أنا مثل أبي صدام حسين عنيدة».

بين تهمة التزوير وفحص DNA

في المقابل، اتهمتها سلطات الحوثيين بانتحال صفة ابنة الرئيس العراقي الراحل، وتزوير وثائق عراقية وعسكرية للحصول على منافع مادية، فيما أصدرت محكمة تابعة للجماعة أحكاماً بإدانتها ومصادرة الوثائق التي بحوزتها.

لكن «ميرا» رفضت تلك الأحكام، وأكدت أنها طالبت مراراً بإجراء فحص الحمض النووي (DNA) لإثبات نسبها، مشيرة إلى أنها أجرت بالفعل فحصاً في مصر قالت إنه أثبت تطابق نسبها مع عائلة صدام حسين، إلا أن المحكمة -بحسب روايتها- رفضت اعتماد النتيجة.

تفاعل قبلي واسع ودعوات لإنصافها

قصة «ميرا» حظيت بتفاعل واسع على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي في اليمن، خصوصاً بعد استنجادها بقبائل دهم ومشايخها، وسط دعوات قبلية وشعبية للتحقيق في قضيتها وإنصافها، بينما يواصل الحوثيون التمسك برواية «التزوير» ورفض الاعتراف بادعاءاتها.