An Iraqi girl named "Mira," who claims to be the daughter of the late Iraqi president Saddam Hussein, has sparked widespread controversy after appearing in a video pleading for help from a tribal chief of the Dahm tribes in Yemen, asking for intervention to restore her rights and properties that she says were seized unlawfully by Houthi leaders.

The 34-year-old girl appeared with an Iraqi accent as she cut her hair in braids, in a symbolic act that expresses in ancient Arab customs a call for help and justice, asserting that she has been subjected to extensive theft that included her home, money, and official documents.

"I am the daughter of Saddam Hussein"

Mira claims she is the daughter of the late Iraqi president Saddam Hussein, and that her father sent her to Yemen in 2003 following the fall of Baghdad and the American invasion, under the care of the late Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh, fearing for her life.

According to her account, she lived in Sana'a under the alias "Sumaya Ahmed Al-Zubaidi," with a Yemeni family close to Saleh, asserting that she possesses Iraqi documents and a diplomatic passport that prove her true identity.

She claims that her mother, "Salma Al-Hankawi," was killed during the war, before she was adopted by a Yemeni family for her protection, allowing her to start a new life that lasted more than two decades in Yemen.

Accusations of seizing her home and money

Mira accuses Houthi leaders of seizing her home on Al-Salami Street in the Hadda area of Sana'a, in addition to looting money, jewelry, cars, and personal documents, including the Iraqi passport bearing the name "Mira Saddam Hussein."

She says she was later arrested and imprisoned for several months on charges related to forgery after refusing to renounce her identity or abandon her demands to recover her properties.

In one of her recordings, she stated: "I will not give up my right and my lineage even if they cut off my head... I am stubborn like my father Saddam Hussein."

Between forgery charges and DNA testing

In contrast, the Houthi authorities accused her of impersonating the daughter of the late Iraqi president and forging Iraqi and military documents to gain material benefits, while a court affiliated with the group issued rulings convicting her and confiscating the documents in her possession.

However, Mira rejected those rulings and confirmed that she has repeatedly requested a DNA test to prove her lineage, noting that she had indeed conducted a test in Egypt that she claimed matched her lineage with the Saddam Hussein family, but the court—according to her account—refused to accept the result.

Widespread tribal interaction and calls for justice

Mira's story has garnered significant interaction on social media platforms in Yemen, especially after her plea to the Dahm tribes and their chiefs, amidst tribal and popular calls for an investigation into her case and for her to be granted justice, while the Houthis continue to uphold the narrative of "forgery" and refuse to acknowledge her claims.