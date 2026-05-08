أثارت فتاة عراقية تُدعى «ميرا» وتزعم أنها ابنة الرئيس العراقي الراحل صدام حسين جدلاً واسعاً، بعد ظهورها في مقطع فيديو تستنجد فيه بأحد مشايخ قبائل دهم اليمنية، مطالبة بالتدخل لإنصافها واستعادة حقوقها وأملاكها التي قالت إن قيادات حوثية استولت عليها دون وجه حق.
وظهرت الفتاة البالغة من العمر 34 عاماً بلهجة عراقية وهي تقص ضفائر شعرها، في مشهد رمزي يُعبّر في الأعراف العربية القديمة عن الاستغاثة وطلب النصرة ورفع الظلم، مؤكدة أنها تعرضت لعملية سلب واسعة شملت منزلها وأموالها ووثائقها الرسمية.
فتاة عراقية تدعى «ميرا».. تزعم أنها ابنة الراحل صدام حسين.
«أنا ابنة صدام حسين»
وتزعم «ميرا» إنها ابنة الرئيس العراقي الراحل صدام حسين، وإن والدها أرسلها إلى اليمن عام 2003 عقب سقوط بغداد والغزو الأمريكي، تحت رعاية الرئيس اليمني الراحل علي عبد الله صالح، خشية تعرضها للقتل.
وبحسب روايتها، عاشت في صنعاء باسم مستعار هو «سمية أحمد الزبيدي»، لدى عائلة يمنية مقربة من صالح، مؤكدة امتلاكها وثائق عراقية وجواز سفر دبلوماسي يثبت هويتها الحقيقية.
وتزعم أن والدتها «سلمى الحنكاوي» قُتلت خلال ظروف الحرب، قبل أن تتبناها أسرة يمنية لحمايتها، لتبدأ حياة جديدة استمرت أكثر من عقدين داخل اليمن.
اتهامات بالاستيلاء على منزلها وأموالها
وتتهم «ميرا» قيادات حوثية بالاستيلاء على منزلها في شارع السلامي بمنطقة حدة في صنعاء، إلى جانب نهب أموال ومجوهرات وسيارات ووثائق شخصية، بينها جواز السفر العراقي الذي يحمل اسم «ميرا صدام حسين».
وتقول إنها تعرضت لاحقاً للاعتقال والسجن لأشهر طويلة بتهم تتعلق بالتزوير، بعد رفضها التنازل عن هويتها أو التخلي عن مطالبها باستعادة ممتلكاتها.
وأضافت في أحد تسجيلاتها: «لن أتخلى عن حقي ونسبي ولو قطعوا رأسي.. أنا مثل أبي صدام حسين عنيدة».
بين تهمة التزوير وفحص DNA
في المقابل، اتهمتها سلطات الحوثيين بانتحال صفة ابنة الرئيس العراقي الراحل، وتزوير وثائق عراقية وعسكرية للحصول على منافع مادية، فيما أصدرت محكمة تابعة للجماعة أحكاماً بإدانتها ومصادرة الوثائق التي بحوزتها.
لكن «ميرا» رفضت تلك الأحكام، وأكدت أنها طالبت مراراً بإجراء فحص الحمض النووي (DNA) لإثبات نسبها، مشيرة إلى أنها أجرت بالفعل فحصاً في مصر قالت إنه أثبت تطابق نسبها مع عائلة صدام حسين، إلا أن المحكمة -بحسب روايتها- رفضت اعتماد النتيجة.
تفاعل قبلي واسع ودعوات لإنصافها
قصة «ميرا» حظيت بتفاعل واسع على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي في اليمن، خصوصاً بعد استنجادها بقبائل دهم ومشايخها، وسط دعوات قبلية وشعبية للتحقيق في قضيتها وإنصافها، بينما يواصل الحوثيون التمسك برواية «التزوير» ورفض الاعتراف بادعاءاتها.
An Iraqi girl named "Mira," who claims to be the daughter of the late Iraqi president Saddam Hussein, has sparked widespread controversy after appearing in a video pleading for help from a tribal chief of the Dahm tribes in Yemen, asking for intervention to restore her rights and properties that she says were seized unlawfully by Houthi leaders.
The 34-year-old girl appeared with an Iraqi accent as she cut her hair in braids, in a symbolic act that expresses in ancient Arab customs a call for help and justice, asserting that she has been subjected to extensive theft that included her home, money, and official documents.
"I am the daughter of Saddam Hussein"
Mira claims she is the daughter of the late Iraqi president Saddam Hussein, and that her father sent her to Yemen in 2003 following the fall of Baghdad and the American invasion, under the care of the late Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh, fearing for her life.
According to her account, she lived in Sana'a under the alias "Sumaya Ahmed Al-Zubaidi," with a Yemeni family close to Saleh, asserting that she possesses Iraqi documents and a diplomatic passport that prove her true identity.
She claims that her mother, "Salma Al-Hankawi," was killed during the war, before she was adopted by a Yemeni family for her protection, allowing her to start a new life that lasted more than two decades in Yemen.
Accusations of seizing her home and money
Mira accuses Houthi leaders of seizing her home on Al-Salami Street in the Hadda area of Sana'a, in addition to looting money, jewelry, cars, and personal documents, including the Iraqi passport bearing the name "Mira Saddam Hussein."
She says she was later arrested and imprisoned for several months on charges related to forgery after refusing to renounce her identity or abandon her demands to recover her properties.
In one of her recordings, she stated: "I will not give up my right and my lineage even if they cut off my head... I am stubborn like my father Saddam Hussein."
Between forgery charges and DNA testing
In contrast, the Houthi authorities accused her of impersonating the daughter of the late Iraqi president and forging Iraqi and military documents to gain material benefits, while a court affiliated with the group issued rulings convicting her and confiscating the documents in her possession.
However, Mira rejected those rulings and confirmed that she has repeatedly requested a DNA test to prove her lineage, noting that she had indeed conducted a test in Egypt that she claimed matched her lineage with the Saddam Hussein family, but the court—according to her account—refused to accept the result.
Widespread tribal interaction and calls for justice
Mira's story has garnered significant interaction on social media platforms in Yemen, especially after her plea to the Dahm tribes and their chiefs, amidst tribal and popular calls for an investigation into her case and for her to be granted justice, while the Houthis continue to uphold the narrative of "forgery" and refuse to acknowledge her claims.