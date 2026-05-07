في وقت تتسارع فيه الاتصالات السياسية والعسكرية لاحتواء التصعيد في الشرق الأوسط، توقع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب مساء الأربعاء انتهاء الحرب مع إيران «سريعاً»، مؤكداً أن واشنطن تقترب من اتفاق يضع حداً لأزمة مضيق هرمز والملف النووي الإيراني، وسط ترقب أمريكي لرد طهران خلال الساعات القادمة.

وقال ترمب خلال فعالية لدعم مرشح الحزب الجمهوري لمنصب حاكم ولاية جورجيا بيرت جونز: «لا يمكننا السماح لهم بامتلاك سلاح نووي.. أعتقد أن معظم الناس يدركون أن ما نفعله صحيح، وسينتهي الأمر سريعاً».

ترقب الرد الإيراني

ونقلت شبكة CNN عن مصدر مطلع توقعات بوصول الرد الإيراني على المقترح الأمريكي اليوم الخميس، فيما كشف مسؤولون أمريكيون لموقع «أكسيوس» أن واشنطن تتوقع تلقي الرد خلال 24 إلى 48 ساعة.

وأكد المسؤولون أن الإدارة الأمريكية تعتقد أن بطء الرد الإيراني مرتبط باختباء مجتبى خامنئي، مشيرين إلى أن المفاوضات «ليست بعيدة عن الاتفاق، لكن لا توجد صفقة حتى الآن».

وأضاف المسؤولون أن ترمب «سيلجأ للعمل العسكري إذا لم نصل إلى اتفاق قبل زيارة الصين»، في مؤشر إلى ضيق هامش الوقت أمام المسار الدبلوماسي.

«لا سلاح نووياً»

وفي أحدث تصريحاته، قال ترمب إن إيران وافقت على عدم امتلاك سلاح نووي «ضمن أمور أخرى»، معتبراً أن التوصل إلى اتفاق ينهي الحرب في الشرق الأوسط «ممكن جداً».

وخلال حديثه للصحافيين في المكتب البيضاوي، قال: «أجرينا محادثات جيدة جداً خلال الساعات الأربع والعشرين الماضية، ومن الممكن جداً أن نتوصل إلى اتفاق».

كما كتب في منشور عبر منصة «تروث سوشال»: «إذا افترضنا أن إيران توافق على ما اتفق عليه، وهذا افتراض كبير، ستكون عملية الغضب الملحمي، الأسطورية بالفعل، قد بلغت نهايتها».

تهديد بالقصف وتعليق «مشروع الحرية»

ورغم نبرة التفاؤل، لوّح ترمب بتصعيد عسكري واسع إذا تعثرت المفاوضات، قائلاً: «إذا لم يوافقوا، سيبدأ القصف، وسيكون للأسف على مستوى أعلى بكثير وأكثر حدة مما كان عليه سابقاً».

وفي سياق متصل، أعلن ترمب الثلاثاء تعليق عملية «مشروع الحرية» الخاصة بمرافقة السفن عبر مضيق هرمز، والتي أطلقتها واشنطن بعد إغلاق إيران للممر الملاحي عملياً منذ اندلاع الحرب، مؤكداً وجود «إحراز تقدم كبير نحو اتفاق كامل ونهائي» مع طهران.

حصار بحري وتصعيد في الخليج

ورغم تعليق العملية، أبقت واشنطن على الحصار المفروض على الموانئ الإيرانية منذ 13 أبريل، فيما أعلن الجيش الأمريكي الأربعاء أن مقاتلة بحرية أمريكية أطلقت النار على ناقلة نفط وعطلتها بعد محاولتها كسر الحصار.

وفي المقابل، أعلنت وزارة الجيوش الفرنسية تمركز حاملة الطائرات «شارل ديغول» والسفن المرافقة لها في منطقة الخليج، استعداداً لمهمة متعددة الجنسيات تقودها بريطانيا وفرنسا لحماية الملاحة في مضيق هرمز.