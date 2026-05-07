At a time when political and military communications are accelerating to contain the escalation in the Middle East, U.S. President Donald Trump predicted on Wednesday evening that the war with Iran would end "quickly," affirming that Washington is nearing an agreement that would put an end to the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz and the Iranian nuclear file, amid American anticipation of a response from Tehran in the coming hours.

Trump said during an event to support the Republican Party candidate for the governor of Georgia, Burt Jones: "We cannot allow them to have a nuclear weapon... I believe most people realize that what we are doing is right, and it will end quickly."

Anticipation of the Iranian Response

CNN reported that a knowledgeable source expects the Iranian response to the U.S. proposal to arrive today, Thursday, while U.S. officials told Axios that Washington expects to receive the response within 24 to 48 hours.

The officials confirmed that the U.S. administration believes that the slow Iranian response is related to the hiding of Mojtaba Khamenei, noting that the negotiations "are not far from an agreement, but there is no deal yet."

The officials added that Trump "will resort to military action if we do not reach an agreement before the visit to China," indicating the tight time frame for the diplomatic path.

"No Nuclear Weapons"

In his latest statements, Trump said that Iran has agreed not to possess nuclear weapons "among other things," considering that reaching an agreement to end the war in the Middle East is "very possible."

During his remarks to reporters in the Oval Office, he said: "We had very good talks over the last 24 hours, and it is very possible that we will reach an agreement."

He also wrote in a post on the Truth Social platform: "If we assume that Iran agrees to what has been agreed upon, and that is a big assumption, the epic, legendary process of anger will have reached its end."

Threat of Bombing and Suspension of "Project Freedom"

Despite the optimistic tone, Trump hinted at a wide military escalation if the negotiations falter, saying: "If they do not agree, bombing will begin, and unfortunately, it will be at a much higher and more intense level than it was before."

In a related context, Trump announced on Tuesday the suspension of the "Project Freedom" operation for escorting ships through the Strait of Hormuz, which Washington launched after Iran effectively closed the shipping lane since the outbreak of the war, confirming that there has been "significant progress towards a complete and final agreement" with Tehran.

Maritime Blockade and Escalation in the Gulf

Despite the suspension of the operation, Washington maintained the blockade imposed on Iranian ports since April 13, while the U.S. military announced on Wednesday that an American naval fighter jet fired on an oil tanker and disabled it after it attempted to break the blockade.

In contrast, the French Ministry of the Armed Forces announced the deployment of the aircraft carrier "Charles de Gaulle" and its accompanying ships in the Gulf region, preparing for a multinational mission led by Britain and France to protect navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.