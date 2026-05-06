أكد رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف أن استجابة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لطلب باكستان والسعودية ودول أخرى، بتعليق «مشروع الحرية» في مضيق هرمز، تمثل خطوة مهمة نحو تعزيز السلام والاستقرار في المنطقة.

وشدد شريف على أن الجهود الدبلوماسية المشتركة تسعى إلى احتواء التصعيد، ودعم الحلول السياسية، وتهيئة الأجواء للتوصل إلى اتفاق دائم يضمن أمن المنطقة واستقرارها.

شكر لترمب وتعويل على «الزخم الحالي»

وأعرب رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني عن امتنانه لما وصفه بـ«شجاعة» الرئيس الأمريكي في اتخاذ قرار تعليق المشروع في هذا التوقيت الحساس، معتبراً أن الخطوة ستسهم في تعزيز السلام والمصالحة، وتفتح المجال أمام تقدم المفاوضات الجارية.

وقال شريف إن بلاده ملتزمة بدعم جميع الجهود الرامية إلى تعزيز ضبط النفس، والتوصل إلى حل سلمي للنزاع عبر الحوار، معرباً عن ثقته بأن الزخم الحالي قد يقود إلى اتفاق شامل ودائم.

تعليق مؤقت بانتظار الاتفاق

وكان الرئيس الأمريكي أعلن تعليق «مشروع الحرية» الخاص بحركة السفن عبر مضيق هرمز بشكل مؤقت، مشيراً إلى إحراز «تقدم كبير» في المفاوضات مع الجانب الإيراني، وسط وساطات وضغوط دبلوماسية تقودها باكستان وعدد من الدول.

وأوضح ترمب أن القرار جاء استجابة لطلبات من باكستان ودول أخرى، لا سيما السعودية، مؤكداً في الوقت ذاته أن الحصار سيبقى قائماً «بكامل قوته وفاعليته»، إلى حين استكمال المفاوضات والوصول إلى اتفاق نهائي مع طهران.

هرمز.. اختبار جديد للدبلوماسية الإقليمية

ويأتي التحرك السعودي ـ الباكستاني في وقت يشهد فيه مضيق هرمز توتراً متصاعداً يهدد حركة الطاقة والتجارة العالمية، ما دفع عدداً من القوى الإقليمية والدولية إلى تكثيف جهود الوساطة لمنع انزلاق المنطقة إلى مواجهة أوسع.