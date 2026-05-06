Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif confirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump's response to the request from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and other countries to suspend the "Freedom Project" in the Strait of Hormuz represents an important step towards enhancing peace and stability in the region.

Sharif emphasized that the joint diplomatic efforts aim to contain escalation, support political solutions, and create an atmosphere conducive to reaching a permanent agreement that ensures the security and stability of the region.

Thanks to Trump and reliance on the "current momentum"

The Pakistani Prime Minister expressed his gratitude for what he described as the "courage" of the U.S. President in making the decision to suspend the project at this sensitive time, considering that the step will contribute to enhancing peace and reconciliation, and open the door for progress in the ongoing negotiations.

Sharif stated that his country is committed to supporting all efforts aimed at promoting restraint and reaching a peaceful solution to the conflict through dialogue, expressing his confidence that the current momentum could lead to a comprehensive and lasting agreement.

Temporary suspension pending agreement

The U.S. President announced the temporary suspension of the "Freedom Project" concerning the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, indicating that "significant progress" has been made in negotiations with the Iranian side, amid mediation and diplomatic pressures led by Pakistan and several other countries.

Trump clarified that the decision came in response to requests from Pakistan and other countries, especially Saudi Arabia, while affirming that the blockade will remain "in full force and effect" until negotiations are completed and a final agreement is reached with Tehran.

Hormuz.. a new test for regional diplomacy

The Saudi-Pakistani move comes at a time when the Strait of Hormuz is witnessing escalating tensions that threaten global energy and trade flows, prompting several regional and international powers to intensify mediation efforts to prevent the region from slipping into a wider confrontation.