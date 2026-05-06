على الرغم من التفاؤل الذي رافق الإعلان الأمريكي عن تعليق «مشروع الحرية» لإعادة الملاحة إلى مضيق هرمز، عبر التلويح بالقوة العسكرية، باعتبار أنه يفتح مسار التفاوض مجددا خصوصا في ظل تأكيد الرئيس دونالد ترمب عن حدوث تقدم كبير في المفاوضات، فإن الغموض لا يزال يكتنف العملية برمتها، رغم أنها يمكن أن تؤشر إلى قرب التوصل إلى اتفاق.


جهود دبلوماسية لم تؤت ثمارها


وفيما أعربت الصين عن استعدادها للمساهمة في إطلاق مفاوضات سلام بين طهران وواشنطن، لم تؤتِ الجهود الدبلوماسية لإنهاء النزاع ثمارها حتى الآن، ولم يعقد المسؤولون الأمريكيون والإيرانيون سوى جولة واحدة من محادثات السلام المباشرة، وباءت محاولات لعقد اجتماعات أخرى بالفشل.


وفي هذا السياق، أفاد وزير خارجية إيران عباس عراقجي، اليوم (الأربعاء)، بأن بلاده لن تقبل سوى «باتفاق عادل وشامل» في مفاوضاتها مع الولايات المتحدة بشأن إنهاء الحرب. ونقلت وسائل إعلام إيرانية عن عراقجي قوله بعد اجتماع مع نظيره الخارجية الصيني وانغ يي في بكين: سنبذل قصارى جهدنا لحماية حقوقنا ومصالحنا المشروعة في المفاوضات.


الصين تعرض الوساطة


من جهته، أعلن وزير الخارجية الصيني استعداد بلاده للمساهمة في إطلاق عملية مفاوضات سلام بين إيران والولايات المتحدة، حسبما ذكر تلفزيون الصين المركزي.


وقال إن الصين مستعدة للمساعدة في إطلاق ودفع عملية مفاوضات السلام بين إيران والولايات المتحدة، ولعب دور أكبر في استعادة السلام والاستقرار في الشرق الأوسط. ولم يتطرق عراقجي بشكل مباشر إلى عرض ترمب بوقف مؤقت للعمليات لمرافقة السفن عبر مضيق هرمز.


واشنطن تتمسك باستمرار الحصار


وكتب ترمب على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي «اتفقنا بشكل متبادل على أنه، في حين سيظل الحصار سارياً ونافذاً بالكامل، سيتم تعليق مشروع الحرية.. لفترة قصيرة من الوقت لمعرفة ما إذا كان يمكن إتمام الاتفاق وتوقيعه أم لا».


ولفت في منشور على «تروث سوشيال» إلى: «تقدم عظيم أحرز صوب إبرام اتفاق كامل ونهائي مع ممثلي إيران».


وقال وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو ومسؤولون كبار آخرون في الإدارة الأمريكية أمس (الثلاثاء) إنه لا يمكن السماح لإيران بالسيطرة على حركة المرور عبر المضيق.