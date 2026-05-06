Despite the optimism that accompanied the American announcement to suspend the "Freedom Project" for restoring navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, by hinting at military force, considering that it opens the path for negotiations again, especially in light of President Donald Trump's confirmation of significant progress in the negotiations, ambiguity still surrounds the entire process, even though it may indicate a near agreement.



Diplomatic efforts have not borne fruit



While China expressed its readiness to contribute to launching peace negotiations between Tehran and Washington, diplomatic efforts to end the conflict have not yet yielded results, and American and Iranian officials have only held one round of direct peace talks, with attempts to hold other meetings failing.



In this context, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated today (Wednesday) that his country will only accept a "fair and comprehensive agreement" in its negotiations with the United States regarding ending the war. Iranian media quoted Araghchi as saying after a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing: We will do our utmost to protect our legitimate rights and interests in the negotiations.



China offers mediation



For his part, the Chinese Foreign Minister announced his country's readiness to contribute to launching a peace negotiation process between Iran and the United States, as reported by China Central Television.



He stated that China is prepared to assist in initiating and advancing the peace negotiation process between Iran and the United States, and to play a larger role in restoring peace and stability in the Middle East. Araghchi did not directly address Trump's offer for a temporary halt to operations to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz.



Washington insists on continuing the blockade



Trump wrote on social media, "We mutually agreed that while the blockade will remain fully in effect, the Freedom Project will be suspended... for a short period of time to see if an agreement can be completed and signed or not."



He noted in a post on "Truth Social": "Great progress has been made towards reaching a comprehensive and final agreement with Iranian representatives."



Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other senior officials in the U.S. administration stated yesterday (Tuesday) that Iran cannot be allowed to control traffic through the strait.