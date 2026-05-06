The announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump to suspend the "Freedom Project" for restoring navigation to the Strait of Hormuz raises questions about whether the "closed-door" negotiations or phone diplomacy have approached a decisive moment that could end the war, or if it is just a temporary tactic in an open conflict?

Towards a Comprehensive Agreement

Trump announced the suspension of the Freedom Project two days after its launch, clarifying that the decision was made to give a chance to finalize a potential agreement with Iran, indicating "significant progress" towards reaching a comprehensive agreement.



While Trump did not provide a timeline for this suspension, he confirmed that the measure is temporary and does not affect the essence of the maritime blockade imposed on Tehran, which will remain in full force.



This development is linked to what he described as military success and progress towards a comprehensive agreement, noting that the decision came in response to a direct request from Pakistan and other unnamed countries, as part of international mediation efforts to de-escalate and end the war.



The U.S. announcement represents a temporary retreat from the "militarization of Hormuz," opening the door for the possibility of resuming a second round of negotiations in Islamabad with greater hopes for achieving a political breakthrough.

Ending the Epic Anger Operation

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the United States has ended its offensive phase in the "Epic Anger Operation" and has moved to a defensive phase.



He emphasized that this shift does not mean a reduction in military readiness, clarifying that the primary goal of the "Freedom Project" is to assist stranded ships and their crews in the Strait of Hormuz, while confirming that U.S. forces "will respond strongly" if attacked.



Rubio's statements indicate that Washington seeks to establish a practical halt to direct attacks while maintaining the ability to respond, which supports the hypothesis that the military shift is linked to an active but uncertain negotiation process so far.



His public call for Iran to come to the negotiating table reflects that the U.S. administration sees an open diplomatic window, but has not yet reached a decisive point, as appears from the positions and statements.

Changing the Level of Engagement

According to available data, what has changed is the level of engagement, not the essence of the conflict. Washington has halted offensive operations, and Iran has not initiated a comprehensive escalation, but both sides continue to exchange messages. Negotiations have not yet achieved a decisive breakthrough, as only one round of talks has been held in Islamabad, and attempts to resume them regularly have failed.



It can be said that the suspension of military operations does not reflect a confirmed approach to ending the war as much as it reflects a phase of calculated repositioning by both sides.



The negotiations appear active but are not decisive yet, amid the continued military and political pressure tools. While this situation provides an opportunity to avoid immediate escalation, it keeps the future of the conflict hanging on the ability of diplomacy to transform the temporary calm into a permanent settlement.

Containing Iran Without a Bombing Campaign

The Wall Street Journal considered that the current crisis falls within a broader framework of hesitation that characterizes President Trump's approach, between two opposing tendencies; the first is to impose "harsh punishment" on Iran for not backing down from its nuclear program according to the U.S. vision, and the second seeks to avoid a major escalation that could plunge the United States back into a new war in the Middle East.



It reported that Trump does not wish to return to a wide bombing campaign and prefers to end the war and curb Iran's nuclear progress through a negotiation path, but developments in the Strait of Hormuz have narrowed his margin of maneuver, as after the attacks on American and commercial ships, he is faced with two costly options: either a military response that carries the risks of reigniting confrontation, or to overlook Iranian provocations and proceed with diplomacy, which may result in a perception of hesitation before Tehran.



According to the newspaper, Trump has tried to contain this dilemma by portraying the escalation as limited, describing what is happening as a small war, while affirming that he is negotiating from a position of strength that allows him to reach a good agreement or reinforce American military superiority.