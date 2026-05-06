يثير إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تعليق «مشروع الحرية» لإعادة الملاحة إلى مضيق هرمز، التساؤلات حول ما إذا كانت مفاوضات «الأبواب المغلقة» أو دبلوماسية الهاتف اقتربت من لحظة حاسمة قد تنهي الحرب، أم أنه تكتيك مؤقت في صراع مفتوح؟

نحو التوصل إلى اتفاق شامل

أعلن ترمب تعليق مشروع الحرية بعد يومين من انطلاقه، موضحا أن القرار جاء لمنح فرصة لوضع اللمسات النهائية على اتفاق محتمل مع إيران، مشيرا إلى «تقدم كبير» نحو التوصل إلى اتفاق شامل.


وفي حين لم يقدم ترمب إطارا زمنيا لهذا التعليق، أكد أن الإجراء مؤقت ولا يمس جوهر الحصار البحري المفروض على طهران الذي سيبقى قائما بكل قوته.


وربط هذا التطور بما وصفه بالنجاح العسكري والتقدم نحو اتفاق شامل مع الإشارة إلى أن القرار جاء استجابة لطلب مباشر من باكستان ودول أخرى لم يكشف عنها، في إطار مساعي الوساطة الدولية لخفض التصعيد وإنهاء الحرب.


ويمثل الإعلان الأمريكي تراجعا مؤقتا عن «عسكرة هرمز» بما يفتح الباب أمام إمكانية استئناف جولة ثانية من مفاوضات إسلام آباد بآمال أكبر لتحقيق انفراجة سياسية.

انتهاء عملية الغضب الملحمي

وكان وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، أعلن أن الولايات المتحدة أنهت مرحلتها الهجومية في عملية «الغضب الملحمي» وانتقلت إلى مرحلة دفاعية.


وشدد على أن هذا التحول لا يعني خفض الجاهزية العسكرية، موضحا أن الهدف الأساسي من «مشروع الحرية» هو مساعدة السفن العالقة وأطقمها في مضيق هرمز مع تأكيد أن القوات الأمريكية «سترد بقوة» إذا تعرضت لأي هجوم.


وتشير تصريحات روبيو إلى أن واشنطن تسعى إلى تثبيت وقف عملي للهجمات المباشرة مع إبقاء القدرة على الرد، وهو ما يعزز فرضية أن التحول العسكري مرتبط بمسار تفاوضي نشط لكنه غير مضمون النتائج حتى الآن.


وتعكس دعوته العلنية لإيران للقدوم إلى طاولة المفاوضات أن الإدارة الأمريكية ترى نافذة دبلوماسية مفتوحة لكنها لم تصل بعد إلى نقطة الحسم، وفق ما يبدو من مواقف وتصريحات.

تغير مستوى الاشتباك

وحسب المعطيات المتاحة، فإن ما تغير هو مستوى الاشتباك لا جوهر الصراع، فواشنطن أوقفت العمليات الهجومية، وإيران لم تبدأ تصعيدا شاملا، لكن الطرفين يواصلان تبادل الرسائل. ولم تحقق المفاوضات حتى الآن اختراقا حاسما، إذ لم تعقد سوى جولة واحدة من المحادثات في إسلام آباد، وفشلت محاولات استئنافها بشكل منتظم.


ويمكن القول إن تعليق العملية العسكرية لا يعكس اقترابا مؤكدا من إنهاء الحرب بقدر ما يعكس مرحلة إعادة تموضع محسوبة من الطرفين.


فالمفاوضات تبدو نشطة لكنها غير حاسمة حتى الآن في ظل استمرار أدوات الضغط العسكرية والسياسية. وبينما يمنح هذا الوضع فرصة لتجنب تصعيد فوري فإنه يبقي مستقبل النزاع معلقا على قدرة الدبلوماسية على تحويل التهدئة المؤقتة إلى تسوية دائمة.

كبح إيران بدون حملة قصف

واعتبرت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» أن الأزمة الراهنة تندرج ضمن إطار أوسع من التردد الذي يطبع مقاربة الرئيس ترمب، بين نزعتين متعارضتين؛ الأولى تقوم على إنزال «عقاب قاس» بإيران نتيجة عدم تراجعها عن برنامجها النووي وفق الرؤية الأمريكية، والثانية تسعى إلى تفادي تصعيد كبير قد يعيد الولايات المتحدة إلى قلب حرب جديدة في الشرق الأوسط.


ونقلت عن مسؤولين أن ترمب لا يرغب في العودة إلى حملة قصف واسعة، ويفضل إنهاء الحرب وكبح التقدم النووي الإيراني عبر مسار تفاوضي، لكن تطورات مضيق هرمز ضيقت هامش المناورة أمامه، إذ أصبح بعد الهجمات على السفن الأمريكية والتجارية أمام خيارين كلاهما مكلف: إما الرد العسكري بما يحمله من أخطار إشعال المواجهة مجددا، أو تجاوز الاستفزازات الإيرانية والمضي في الدبلوماسية مع ما قد يترتب على ذلك من صورة تردد أمام طهران.


ووفقا للصحيفة حاول ترمب احتواء هذا المأزق عبر تصوير التصعيد على أنه محدود، واصفا ما يجري بأنه حرب صغيرة، مع تأكيده أنه يتفاوض من موقع قوة يتيح له التوصل إلى اتفاق جيد أو ترسيخ تفوق عسكري أمريكي.