في مشهد استثنائي أعاد تعريف الحفلات الجماهيرية، احتشد أكثر من مليوني شخص على شاطئ «كوباكابانا» لمتابعة حفل النجمة الكولومبية شاكيرا، في رقم قياسي جديد يُعد من الأكبر في تاريخ الموسيقى، ويمنحها صدارة عالمية بتسجيل جولتها كأعلى جولة فنية ربحاً لفنان لاتيني في موسوعة غينيس.
حضور تاريخي يتجاوز المليونين
لم يكن الحفل مجرد عرض غنائي، بل حدث عالمي ضخم، حيث تجاوز عدد الحضور حاجز المليوني متفرج في سابقة لافتة، عكست الشعبية الجارفة للنجمة اللاتينية، ورسخت مكانتها كأيقونة جماهيرية عابرة للقارات، مع تصدّر الحفل قوائم الترند عالمياً.
شاكيرا خلال إحياء حفلها على شاطئ «كوباكابانا».
«غينيس» تُتوّج الإنجاز القياسي
هذا الزخم الجماهيري ترافق مع إنجاز رقمي غير مسبوق، إذ دخلت شاكيرا موسوعة «غينيس» كصاحبة أعلى جولة فنية ربحاً لفنان لاتيني، في تأكيد جديد على حضورها الطاغي في صناعة الموسيقى العالمية، وقدرتها على تحويل الحفلات إلى ظواهر اقتصادية وثقافية.
عرض بصري واقتصادي غير مسبوق
افتتحت شاكيرا الحفل بعرض مبهر لطائرات «الدرون» رسمت ملامح «أنثى الذئب» في سماء ريو، قبل أن تشعل المسرح بأشهر أعمالها مثل Waka Waka وLa Tortura، وسط تفاعل جماهيري هائل.
الحفل لم يكن فنياً فقط، بل اقتصادياً أيضاً، إذ ضخ أكثر من 160 مليون دولار في الاقتصاد المحلي، ورفع حجوزات الطيران بنسبة 80%، في انعكاس مباشر لقوة «اقتصاد الترفيه».
شاكيرا خلال إحياء حفلها على شاطئ «كوباكابانا».
لمسة شرقية.. جذور لبنانية على إيقاع السامبا
وفي واحدة من أبرز لحظات الحفل، حرصت شاكيرا على استحضار جذورها اللبنانية والشرقية، من خلال أداء استعراضي بالرقص الشرقي، مرتدية أزياء مستوحاة من التراث العربي، مزينة بالترتر والشراشيب، لتقدم لوحة فنية تمزج بين الإيقاعات العربية واللاتينية.
هذا الحضور الشرقي أضفى بعداً إنسانياً وثقافياً على العرض، مؤكداً ارتباطها بهويتها المتعددة.
شاكيرا خلال إحياء حفلها على شاطئ «كوباكابانا».
تعاونات برازيلية تُلهب المسرح
الحفل شهد أيضاً لحظات استثنائية من التعاون الفني، بمشاركة أسماء بارزة من نجوم البرازيل، حيث غنت مع كايتانو فيلوسو، قبل أن تنضم ماريا بيثانيا في لوحة غنائية مفعمة بالمشاعر، إلى جانب عروض سامبا حية من مدرسة «Unidos da Tijuca».
كما خطفت إيفيتي سانغالو الأضواء بمشاركتها في أداء «País Tropical»، لتتحول الأمسية إلى كرنفال موسيقي نابض بالحياة.
In an extraordinary scene that redefined mass concerts, over two million people gathered on Copacabana Beach to watch the Colombian star Shakira perform, setting a new record that is among the largest in music history, granting her a global lead by recording her tour as the highest-grossing tour for a Latin artist in the Guinness World Records.
A Historic Attendance Exceeding Two Million
The concert was not just a musical performance, but a massive global event, as the number of attendees surpassed the two million mark in a remarkable precedent, reflecting the overwhelming popularity of the Latin star and solidifying her status as a transcontinental pop icon, with the concert trending globally.
شاكيرا خلال إحياء حفلها على شاطئ «كوباكابانا».
Guinness Crowns the Record Achievement
This massive turnout was accompanied by an unprecedented digital achievement, as Shakira entered the Guinness World Records as the owner of the highest-grossing tour for a Latin artist, reaffirming her dominant presence in the global music industry and her ability to turn concerts into economic and cultural phenomena.
An Unprecedented Visual and Economic Display
Shakira opened the concert with a stunning display of drones that depicted the features of the "She-Wolf" in the sky over Rio, before igniting the stage with her most famous hits like Waka Waka and La Tortura, amidst massive audience interaction.
The concert was not only artistic but also economic, injecting over $160 million into the local economy and increasing flight bookings by 80%, reflecting the power of the "entertainment economy."
شاكيرا خلال إحياء حفلها على شاطئ «كوباكابانا».
An Eastern Touch.. Lebanese Roots to the Rhythm of Samba
In one of the most notable moments of the concert, Shakira made sure to evoke her Lebanese and Eastern roots through a performance featuring belly dancing, wearing outfits inspired by Arab heritage, adorned with sequins and fringes, to present an artistic tableau that blends Arabic and Latin rhythms.
This Eastern presence added a human and cultural dimension to the performance, affirming her connection to her multifaceted identity.
شاكيرا خلال إحياء حفلها على شاطئ «كوباكابانا».
Brazilian Collaborations Ignite the Stage
The concert also featured exceptional moments of artistic collaboration, with prominent names from Brazil, as she sang with Caetano Veloso, before Maria Bethânia joined her in an emotionally charged musical piece, alongside live samba performances from the "Unidos da Tijuca" school.
Ivete Sangalo also stole the spotlight with her participation in the performance of "País Tropical," turning the evening into a vibrant musical carnival.