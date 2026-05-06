في مشهد استثنائي أعاد تعريف الحفلات الجماهيرية، احتشد أكثر من مليوني شخص على شاطئ «كوباكابانا» لمتابعة حفل النجمة الكولومبية شاكيرا، في رقم قياسي جديد يُعد من الأكبر في تاريخ الموسيقى، ويمنحها صدارة عالمية بتسجيل جولتها كأعلى جولة فنية ربحاً لفنان لاتيني في موسوعة غينيس.

حضور تاريخي يتجاوز المليونين

لم يكن الحفل مجرد عرض غنائي، بل حدث عالمي ضخم، حيث تجاوز عدد الحضور حاجز المليوني متفرج في سابقة لافتة، عكست الشعبية الجارفة للنجمة اللاتينية، ورسخت مكانتها كأيقونة جماهيرية عابرة للقارات، مع تصدّر الحفل قوائم الترند عالمياً.

شاكيرا خلال إحياء حفلها على شاطئ «كوباكابانا».

شاكيرا خلال إحياء حفلها على شاطئ «كوباكابانا».

«غينيس» تُتوّج الإنجاز القياسي

هذا الزخم الجماهيري ترافق مع إنجاز رقمي غير مسبوق، إذ دخلت شاكيرا موسوعة «غينيس» كصاحبة أعلى جولة فنية ربحاً لفنان لاتيني، في تأكيد جديد على حضورها الطاغي في صناعة الموسيقى العالمية، وقدرتها على تحويل الحفلات إلى ظواهر اقتصادية وثقافية.

عرض بصري واقتصادي غير مسبوق

افتتحت شاكيرا الحفل بعرض مبهر لطائرات «الدرون» رسمت ملامح «أنثى الذئب» في سماء ريو، قبل أن تشعل المسرح بأشهر أعمالها مثل Waka Waka وLa Tortura، وسط تفاعل جماهيري هائل.

الحفل لم يكن فنياً فقط، بل اقتصادياً أيضاً، إذ ضخ أكثر من 160 مليون دولار في الاقتصاد المحلي، ورفع حجوزات الطيران بنسبة 80%، في انعكاس مباشر لقوة «اقتصاد الترفيه».

شاكيرا خلال إحياء حفلها على شاطئ «كوباكابانا».

شاكيرا خلال إحياء حفلها على شاطئ «كوباكابانا».

لمسة شرقية.. جذور لبنانية على إيقاع السامبا

وفي واحدة من أبرز لحظات الحفل، حرصت شاكيرا على استحضار جذورها اللبنانية والشرقية، من خلال أداء استعراضي بالرقص الشرقي، مرتدية أزياء مستوحاة من التراث العربي، مزينة بالترتر والشراشيب، لتقدم لوحة فنية تمزج بين الإيقاعات العربية واللاتينية.

هذا الحضور الشرقي أضفى بعداً إنسانياً وثقافياً على العرض، مؤكداً ارتباطها بهويتها المتعددة.

شاكيرا خلال إحياء حفلها على شاطئ «كوباكابانا».

شاكيرا خلال إحياء حفلها على شاطئ «كوباكابانا».

تعاونات برازيلية تُلهب المسرح

الحفل شهد أيضاً لحظات استثنائية من التعاون الفني، بمشاركة أسماء بارزة من نجوم البرازيل، حيث غنت مع كايتانو فيلوسو، قبل أن تنضم ماريا بيثانيا في لوحة غنائية مفعمة بالمشاعر، إلى جانب عروض سامبا حية من مدرسة «Unidos da Tijuca».

كما خطفت إيفيتي سانغالو الأضواء بمشاركتها في أداء «País Tropical»، لتتحول الأمسية إلى كرنفال موسيقي نابض بالحياة.