In an extraordinary scene that redefined mass concerts, over two million people gathered on Copacabana Beach to watch the Colombian star Shakira perform, setting a new record that is among the largest in music history, granting her a global lead by recording her tour as the highest-grossing tour for a Latin artist in the Guinness World Records.

A Historic Attendance Exceeding Two Million

The concert was not just a musical performance, but a massive global event, as the number of attendees surpassed the two million mark in a remarkable precedent, reflecting the overwhelming popularity of the Latin star and solidifying her status as a transcontinental pop icon, with the concert trending globally.

شاكيرا خلال إحياء حفلها على شاطئ «كوباكابانا».

Guinness Crowns the Record Achievement

This massive turnout was accompanied by an unprecedented digital achievement, as Shakira entered the Guinness World Records as the owner of the highest-grossing tour for a Latin artist, reaffirming her dominant presence in the global music industry and her ability to turn concerts into economic and cultural phenomena.

An Unprecedented Visual and Economic Display

Shakira opened the concert with a stunning display of drones that depicted the features of the "She-Wolf" in the sky over Rio, before igniting the stage with her most famous hits like Waka Waka and La Tortura, amidst massive audience interaction.

The concert was not only artistic but also economic, injecting over $160 million into the local economy and increasing flight bookings by 80%, reflecting the power of the "entertainment economy."

شاكيرا خلال إحياء حفلها على شاطئ «كوباكابانا».

An Eastern Touch.. Lebanese Roots to the Rhythm of Samba

In one of the most notable moments of the concert, Shakira made sure to evoke her Lebanese and Eastern roots through a performance featuring belly dancing, wearing outfits inspired by Arab heritage, adorned with sequins and fringes, to present an artistic tableau that blends Arabic and Latin rhythms.

This Eastern presence added a human and cultural dimension to the performance, affirming her connection to her multifaceted identity.

شاكيرا خلال إحياء حفلها على شاطئ «كوباكابانا».

Brazilian Collaborations Ignite the Stage

The concert also featured exceptional moments of artistic collaboration, with prominent names from Brazil, as she sang with Caetano Veloso, before Maria Bethânia joined her in an emotionally charged musical piece, alongside live samba performances from the "Unidos da Tijuca" school.

Ivete Sangalo also stole the spotlight with her participation in the performance of "País Tropical," turning the evening into a vibrant musical carnival.