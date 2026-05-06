أكد مدرب الخليج الأوروغوياني غوستافو بويت، أن فريقه قدم مباراة كبيرة أمام الهلال، ووجد صعوبة أمام فريق منافس على اللقب ولم يخسر أي مباراة في الدوري، مؤكداً أن الفوارق الفنية كانت واضحة، لكن لاعبيه أظهروا شخصية قوية وروحاً عالية طوال اللقاء.


وأوضح بويت في المؤتمر الصحفي أن الخليج كان قريباً من تعزيز تقدمه بهدف ثانٍ إلا أن الكرة اصطدمت بالعارضة، مبيناً أن مثل هذه التفاصيل الصغيرة تصنع الفارق أمام فرق تمتلك جودة عالية، مشيراً إلى أن الهلال يضم نخبة من أفضل اللاعبين في الدوري، ويمكن مقارنته بفرق عالمية من حيث الإمكانات والجودة.


وأضاف مدرب الخليج أنه اعتمد على تعزيز الجانب الدفاعي بإشراك مدافع إضافي خامس ما منح فريقه تنظيماً أفضل وصعّب من مهمة الهلال في الوصول للمرمى، لافتاً إلى أن فريقه كان منضبطاً تكتيكياً وينتظر استغلال أخطاء المنافس، وهو ما لم يحدث بالشكل الكافي.


وأشاد بويت بالأداء الفني والروح القتالية التي ظهر بها لاعبوه، معبراً عن رضاه عما قدموه أمام فريق كبير، مؤكداً أن الأخطاء واردة في كرة القدم، ومشدداً على أهمية العمل خلال الفترة القادمة لتصحيحها ومواصلة التطور، فيما رفض التعليق على الخطأ الذي ارتكبه المدافع ريبوتشو وتسبب في الهدف الثاني.