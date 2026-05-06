Gulf coach Gustavo Poyet confirmed that his team delivered a great match against Al-Hilal, facing difficulties against a title-contending team that has not lost any matches in the league. He emphasized that the technical differences were clear, but his players showed strong character and high spirit throughout the match.



Poyet explained in the press conference that Gulf was close to doubling their lead with a second goal, but the ball hit the crossbar, noting that such small details make a difference against teams with high quality. He pointed out that Al-Hilal includes a selection of the best players in the league and can be compared to global teams in terms of capabilities and quality.



The Gulf coach added that he relied on strengthening the defensive side by including a fifth defender, which provided his team with better organization and made it more difficult for Al-Hilal to reach the goal. He noted that his team was tactically disciplined and was waiting to exploit the opponent's mistakes, which did not happen sufficiently.



Poyet praised the technical performance and fighting spirit displayed by his players, expressing his satisfaction with what they presented against a great team. He confirmed that mistakes are part of football, stressing the importance of working in the upcoming period to correct them and continue to develop, while he refused to comment on the mistake made by defender Ribotcho that led to the second goal.