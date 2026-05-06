The state of controversy among Real Madrid fans is escalating due to the team's declining results this season, with a large number of supporters expressing their dissatisfaction with the performance of French star Kylian Mbappé, demanding decisive actions against him. This came through an online petition that garnered more than 250,000 signatures, calling for his departure from the club at a sensitive time ahead of the upcoming "El Clásico" match that could grant Barcelona the La Liga title.



The royal team is facing a difficult situation in the local competition, trailing 11 points behind their traditional rival, which increases the likelihood of finishing the season without winning any title for the second consecutive year. Pressure on Mbappé has intensified despite his recent absence due to a muscle injury in his left leg, and he has faced harsh criticism from fans and the media.



The player's off-field activities have sparked additional outrage, following his appearance on a leisure trip to the Italian island of Sardinia with Spanish actress Ester Expósito, at a time when the team was engaged in an important match against Espanyol. Some observers considered this move to reflect a lack of commitment during a crucial phase of the season.



Meanwhile, the coaching staff has attempted to contain the situation, with coach Álvaro Arbeloa confirming that all decisions regarding the recovery of injured players are under the supervision of the medical staff, which is the authorized body to determine their programs and return to training.



However, media reports indicate a sense of dissatisfaction within the club regarding some of the player's behaviors since joining from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024, as he is seen as receiving special treatment, along with concerns about his discipline within the team, including tardiness for official appointments and relying more on a limited circle of close players.



In light of these developments, it seems that Mbappé's future with Real Madrid has become shrouded in a significant degree of uncertainty, especially with the rising pressure from fans and the media, and the continued decline in the team's results during one of the most sensitive phases of the season.