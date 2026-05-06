تتصاعد حالة الجدل داخل أوساط جماهير ريال مدريد في ظل تراجع نتائج الفريق خلال الموسم الجاري، وعبّر عدد كبير من المشجعين عن استيائهم من أداء النجم الفرنسي كيليان مبابي، مطالبين باتخاذ إجراءات حاسمة بحقه. وجاء ذلك عبر عريضة إلكترونية حصدت أكثر من 250 ألف توقيع، تدعو إلى رحيله عن النادي، في توقيت حساس يسبق مواجهة «الكلاسيكو» المرتقبة التي قد تمنح برشلونة لقب الدوري الإسباني.


ويعيش الفريق الملكي وضعاً صعباً على مستوى المنافسة المحلية، إذ يتأخر بفارق 11 نقطة عن غريمه التقليدي، وهو ما يعزز احتمالية خروجه من الموسم دون تحقيق أي لقب للعام الثاني على التوالي. وقد زادت الضغوط على مبابي رغم غيابه أخيراً بسبب إصابة عضلية في ساقه اليسرى، ووُجّهت إليه انتقادات لاذعة من الجماهير ووسائل الإعلام.


وأثارت تحركات اللاعب خارج الملعب موجة غضب إضافية، بعد ظهوره في رحلة ترفيهية إلى جزيرة سردينيا الإيطالية برفقة الممثلة الإسبانية إستر إكسبوزيتو، في وقت كان الفريق يخوض مواجهة مهمة أمام إسبانيول. واعتبر بعض المتابعين أن هذه الخطوة تعكس غياب الالتزام في مرحلة حاسمة من الموسم.


في المقابل، حاول الجهاز الفني احتواء الموقف، إذ أكد المدرب ألفارو أربيلوا أن جميع قرارات تعافي اللاعبين المصابين تخضع لإشراف الجهاز الطبي، وهو الجهة المخولة بتحديد برامجهم وعودتهم إلى التدريبات.


ومع ذلك، تشير تقارير صحفية إلى وجود حالة من الاستياء داخل النادي من بعض سلوكيات اللاعب منذ انضمامه قادماً من باريس سان جيرمان في 2024، إذ يُنظر إليه على أنه يحظى بمعاملة خاصة، إضافة إلى ملاحظات تتعلق بانضباطه داخل الفريق، من بينها التأخر عن المواعيد الرسمية والاعتماد بشكل أكبر على دائرة محدودة من اللاعبين المقربين.


في ظل هذه التطورات، يبدو أن مستقبل مبابي مع ريال مدريد أصبح محاطاً بقدر كبير من الغموض، خصوصاً مع تصاعد الضغوط الجماهيرية والإعلامية، واستمرار تراجع نتائج الفريق في واحدة من أكثر المراحل حساسية في الموسم.