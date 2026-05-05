In a race against time, and with about 40 days left until the start of the 2026 World Cup finals in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the movements of the Saudi national team management are accelerating to finalize the administrative supervision file, amid anticipation for Fahd Al-Mufrej's decision, who is still requesting an extension to conclude his commitments with Al-Hilal Club.

Al-Mufrej's Extension.. and Organizing the Papers

Sources revealed that Fahd Al-Mufrej, the CEO of football at Al-Hilal, requested an extension of no less than two weeks before joining the administrative team of the Green, with the aim of closing the outstanding files within his club and arranging his transition in a professional manner that ensures stability in the upcoming phase.

The request for an extension comes at a sensitive time, as Al-Mufrej seeks to finalize his administrative commitments after he officially submitted his resignation in preparation for taking on his national mission, in a step that reflects his keenness on an organized transition without causing disruption to either side.

A Decisive Response from the National Team Management

On the other hand, the management of the Saudi national team emphasized the necessity of finalizing the decision as soon as possible, whether by acceptance or apology, due to the tight schedule before the World Cup kicks off, and the need for the administrative team to have early stability to keep up with the intensive preparations.

The management believes that any additional delay could negatively impact the team's organizational readiness, in a phase that requires complete clarity in roles and responsibilities.

Alternative Scenario.. Continuing with Al-Dawood

According to the data, the failure of negotiations with Al-Mufrej may lead to keeping Saleh Al-Dawood as the team manager until the end of the World Cup, with Al-Mufrej taking over his duties after the tournament, while Al-Dawood returns to his previous position as the general supervisor of regional training centers.

This scenario provides temporary stability but keeps the door open for change after the global event.

New Coaching Staff and Early Challenges

On the technical front, the Saudi Federation had announced the signing of Greek coach Georgios Donis to lead the Green, succeeding Frenchman Hervé Renard, in a move aimed at restoring technical balance after a phase of fluctuating results.

The coaching staff is currently working on completing the squad and making the necessary adjustments in preparation for the team's launch in the tournament, amid great fan aspirations for a commendable appearance.

The Countdown Begins

As the kickoff approaches, the coming few days will become a decisive factor in shaping the administrative structure of the national team, at a time when all eyes are on Al-Mufrej's decision, which could represent a turning point in the course of preparations.