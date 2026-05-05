في سباق مع الزمن، وقبل نحو 40 يوماً من انطلاق نهائيات كأس العالم 2026 في الولايات المتحدة والمكسيك وكندا، تتسارع تحركات إدارة المنتخب السعودي لحسم ملف الإشراف الإداري، وسط ترقب لقرار فهد المفرج الذي لا يزال يطلب مهلة لإنهاء ارتباطاته مع نادي الهلال.
مهلة المفرج.. وترتيب الأوراق
كشفت مصادر أن فهد المفرج، الرئيس التنفيذي لكرة القدم في الهلال، طلب مهلة لا تقل عن أسبوعين قبل الالتحاق بالجهاز الإداري للأخضر، بهدف إغلاق الملفات العالقة داخل ناديه وترتيب انتقاله بشكل احترافي يضمن الاستقرار في المرحلة القادمة.
ويأتي طلب المهلة في وقت حساس، إذ يسعى المفرج إلى إنهاء التزاماته الإدارية، بعد أن قدم استقالته رسمياً تمهيداً لتولي مهمته الوطنية، في خطوة تعكس حرصه على انتقال منظم دون إرباك للجانبين.
رد حاسم من إدارة المنتخب
في المقابل، شددت إدارة المنتخب السعودي على ضرورة حسم القرار في أسرع وقت ممكن، سواء بالقبول أو الاعتذار، نظراً لضيق الجدول الزمني قبل انطلاق المونديال، وحاجة الجهاز الإداري إلى الاستقرار المبكر لمواكبة التحضيرات المكثفة.
وترى الإدارة أن أي تأخير إضافي قد ينعكس على جاهزية الفريق تنظيمياً، في ظل مرحلة تتطلب وضوحاً كاملاً في الأدوار والمسؤوليات.
سيناريو بديل.. استمرار الداود
وبحسب المعطيات، فإن تعثر المفاوضات مع المفرج قد يدفع إلى الإبقاء على صالح الداود مديراً للمنتخب حتى نهاية كأس العالم، على أن يتولى المفرج مهامه بعد البطولة، فيما يعود الداود إلى موقعه السابق مشرفاً عاماً على مراكز التدريب الإقليمية.
هذا السيناريو يمنح الاستقرار المؤقت، لكنه يبقي باب التغيير مفتوحاً لما بعد الحدث العالمي.
جهاز فني جديد وتحديات مبكرة
على الصعيد الفني، كان الاتحاد السعودي قد أعلن التعاقد مع المدرب اليوناني جورجس دونيس لقيادة الأخضر، خلفاً للفرنسي هيرفي رينارد، في خطوة تهدف إلى إعادة التوازن الفني بعد مرحلة من تذبذب النتائج.
ويعمل الجهاز الفني حالياً على استكمال التشكيلة وإجراء التعديلات اللازمة، استعداداً لانطلاقة المنتخب في البطولة، وسط تطلعات جماهيرية كبيرة بظهور مشرف.
العد التنازلي يبدأ
مع اقتراب ضربة البداية، تتحول الأيام القليلة القادمة إلى عامل حاسم في رسم ملامح الجهاز الإداري للمنتخب، في وقت تتجه فيه الأنظار إلى قرار المفرج، الذي قد يشكل نقطة تحول في مسار التحضيرات.
In a race against time, and with about 40 days left until the start of the 2026 World Cup finals in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the movements of the Saudi national team management are accelerating to finalize the administrative supervision file, amid anticipation for Fahd Al-Mufrej's decision, who is still requesting an extension to conclude his commitments with Al-Hilal Club.
Al-Mufrej's Extension.. and Organizing the Papers
Sources revealed that Fahd Al-Mufrej, the CEO of football at Al-Hilal, requested an extension of no less than two weeks before joining the administrative team of the Green, with the aim of closing the outstanding files within his club and arranging his transition in a professional manner that ensures stability in the upcoming phase.
The request for an extension comes at a sensitive time, as Al-Mufrej seeks to finalize his administrative commitments after he officially submitted his resignation in preparation for taking on his national mission, in a step that reflects his keenness on an organized transition without causing disruption to either side.
A Decisive Response from the National Team Management
On the other hand, the management of the Saudi national team emphasized the necessity of finalizing the decision as soon as possible, whether by acceptance or apology, due to the tight schedule before the World Cup kicks off, and the need for the administrative team to have early stability to keep up with the intensive preparations.
The management believes that any additional delay could negatively impact the team's organizational readiness, in a phase that requires complete clarity in roles and responsibilities.
Alternative Scenario.. Continuing with Al-Dawood
According to the data, the failure of negotiations with Al-Mufrej may lead to keeping Saleh Al-Dawood as the team manager until the end of the World Cup, with Al-Mufrej taking over his duties after the tournament, while Al-Dawood returns to his previous position as the general supervisor of regional training centers.
This scenario provides temporary stability but keeps the door open for change after the global event.
New Coaching Staff and Early Challenges
On the technical front, the Saudi Federation had announced the signing of Greek coach Georgios Donis to lead the Green, succeeding Frenchman Hervé Renard, in a move aimed at restoring technical balance after a phase of fluctuating results.
The coaching staff is currently working on completing the squad and making the necessary adjustments in preparation for the team's launch in the tournament, amid great fan aspirations for a commendable appearance.
The Countdown Begins
As the kickoff approaches, the coming few days will become a decisive factor in shaping the administrative structure of the national team, at a time when all eyes are on Al-Mufrej's decision, which could represent a turning point in the course of preparations.