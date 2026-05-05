شهد وسط العاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن حادثة إطلاق نار نفذها عناصر جهاز الخدمة السرية ضد رجل مسلح، ما أدى إلى إغلاق مؤقت للمنطقة المحيطة بالبيت الأبيض، وفق ما أكده مسؤولون أمريكيون.
اقتراب من موكب نائب الرئيس
وقال نائب مدير جهاز الخدمة السرية، ماثيو كوين، إن الحادثة وقعت بالقرب من منطقة «ناشونال مول»، وذلك بعد فترة قصيرة من مرور موكب نائب الرئيس جاي دي فانس في الموقع، دون تسجيل أي تهديد مباشر له.
وأكد كوين أنه لا يوجد ما يشير إلى أن نائب الرئيس كان هدفاً للحادثة، مضيفاً أنه لا يمكنه في هذه المرحلة الجزم بوجود أي ارتباط بمحاولات سابقة استهدفت الرئيس دونالد ترمب.
بداية المواجهة
وبحسب رواية الجهاز، رصد عناصر الخدمة السرية شخصاً يُشتبه بحمله سلاحاً نارياً، قبل أن يفرّ سيراً على الأقدام عند محاولة الاقتراب منه.
وأشار كوين إلى أن المشتبه به قام لاحقاً بإشهار سلاحه وإطلاق النار، ما دفع العناصر للرد عليه وإصابته بالرصاص.
إصابات وحالة غير مستقرة
تم نقل الرجل إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج، فيما لم تُعرف حالته الصحية حتى الآن. كما أُصيب أحد المارة، وهو قاصر، بجروح طفيفة جراء الحادثة.
تحقيقات مستمرة وسياق أمني متوتر
وتأتي هذه الحادثة بعد نحو أسبوع من واقعة أخرى تمثلت في محاولة مسلح اقتحام فندق في واشنطن، كان الرئيس دونالد ترمب يحضر فيه فعالية رسمية، ما يزيد من حالة التأهب الأمني في العاصمة الأمريكية خلال الفترة الأخيرة.
A shooting incident occurred in the heart of the U.S. capital, Washington, carried out by Secret Service agents against an armed man, leading to a temporary closure of the area surrounding the White House, according to U.S. officials.
Approaching the Vice President's motorcade
Matthew Quinn, the Deputy Director of the Secret Service, stated that the incident took place near the "National Mall," shortly after the motorcade of Vice President Jay D. Vance passed through the area, with no direct threat recorded against him.
Quinn confirmed that there is no indication that the Vice President was the target of the incident, adding that he cannot at this stage confirm any connection to previous attempts that targeted President Donald Trump.
The beginning of the confrontation
According to the agency's account, Secret Service agents spotted an individual suspected of carrying a firearm, who then fled on foot when they attempted to approach him.
Quinn noted that the suspect later brandished his weapon and opened fire, prompting the agents to respond and shoot him.
Injuries and an unstable condition
The man was transported to the hospital for treatment, although his health condition is not yet known. Additionally, a bystander, who is a minor, sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.
Ongoing investigations and a tense security context
This incident comes about a week after another event involving an armed individual attempting to breach a hotel in Washington, where President Donald Trump was attending an official event, increasing the state of security alert in the U.S. capital in recent times.