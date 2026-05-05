شهد وسط العاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن حادثة إطلاق نار نفذها عناصر جهاز الخدمة السرية ضد رجل مسلح، ما أدى إلى إغلاق مؤقت للمنطقة المحيطة بالبيت الأبيض، وفق ما أكده مسؤولون أمريكيون.

​​​​اقتراب من موكب نائب الرئيس

وقال نائب مدير جهاز الخدمة السرية، ماثيو كوين، إن الحادثة وقعت بالقرب من منطقة «ناشونال مول»، وذلك بعد فترة قصيرة من مرور موكب نائب الرئيس جاي دي فانس في الموقع، دون تسجيل أي تهديد مباشر له.

وأكد كوين أنه لا يوجد ما يشير إلى أن نائب الرئيس كان هدفاً للحادثة، مضيفاً أنه لا يمكنه في هذه المرحلة الجزم بوجود أي ارتباط بمحاولات سابقة استهدفت الرئيس دونالد ترمب.

بداية المواجهة

وبحسب رواية الجهاز، رصد عناصر الخدمة السرية شخصاً يُشتبه بحمله سلاحاً نارياً، قبل أن يفرّ سيراً على الأقدام عند محاولة الاقتراب منه.

وأشار كوين إلى أن المشتبه به قام لاحقاً بإشهار سلاحه وإطلاق النار، ما دفع العناصر للرد عليه وإصابته بالرصاص.

إصابات وحالة غير مستقرة

تم نقل الرجل إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج، فيما لم تُعرف حالته الصحية حتى الآن. كما أُصيب أحد المارة، وهو قاصر، بجروح طفيفة جراء الحادثة.

تحقيقات مستمرة وسياق أمني متوتر

وتأتي هذه الحادثة بعد نحو أسبوع من واقعة أخرى تمثلت في محاولة مسلح اقتحام فندق في واشنطن، كان الرئيس دونالد ترمب يحضر فيه فعالية رسمية، ما يزيد من حالة التأهب الأمني في العاصمة الأمريكية خلال الفترة الأخيرة.