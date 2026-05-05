A shooting incident occurred in the heart of the U.S. capital, Washington, carried out by Secret Service agents against an armed man, leading to a temporary closure of the area surrounding the White House, according to U.S. officials.

​​​​Approaching the Vice President's motorcade

Matthew Quinn, the Deputy Director of the Secret Service, stated that the incident took place near the "National Mall," shortly after the motorcade of Vice President Jay D. Vance passed through the area, with no direct threat recorded against him.

Quinn confirmed that there is no indication that the Vice President was the target of the incident, adding that he cannot at this stage confirm any connection to previous attempts that targeted President Donald Trump.

The beginning of the confrontation

According to the agency's account, Secret Service agents spotted an individual suspected of carrying a firearm, who then fled on foot when they attempted to approach him.

Quinn noted that the suspect later brandished his weapon and opened fire, prompting the agents to respond and shoot him.

Injuries and an unstable condition

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment, although his health condition is not yet known. Additionally, a bystander, who is a minor, sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Ongoing investigations and a tense security context

This incident comes about a week after another event involving an armed individual attempting to breach a hotel in Washington, where President Donald Trump was attending an official event, increasing the state of security alert in the U.S. capital in recent times.