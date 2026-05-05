أفاد التلفزيون الرسمي في مالي بأن رئيس الحكومة العسكرية أسيمي غويتا، تولى منصب وزير الدفاع، عقب مقتل الوزير السابق في هجمات منسقة وقعت في 25 أبريل، ونُسبت إلى جماعات مرتبطة بتنظيم القاعدة إلى جانب انفصاليين من الطوارق.
ووفقاً للتقرير، تم تعيين رئيس أركان الجيش، الجنرال عمر ديارا، وزيراً مفوضاً للدفاع، في خطوة وُصفت بأنها قرار إستراتيجي يأتي في ظل وضع أمني لا يزال حساساً.
وكانت الهجمات المتزامنة التي بدأت صباح 25 أبريل قد كشفت عن قدرة جماعات مسلحة مختلفة، رغم تباين أهدافها، على استهداف قلب السلطة العسكرية في الدولة الواقعة بغرب أفريقيا، والتي شهدت انقلابين عسكريين في 2020 و2021.
وقُتل وزير الدفاع السابق ساديو كامار، الذي لعب دوراً بارزاً في تعزيز العلاقات مع روسيا، إثر هجوم انتحاري بسيارة مفخخة استهدفت مقر إقامته، بحسب ما أعلنته الحكومة في وقت سابق.
وأدت تلك الهجمات إلى اندلاع مواجهات في مناطق واسعة من شمال مالي الصحراوي، ما يثير مخاوف من تحقيق الجماعات المسلحة مكاسب ميدانية كبيرة، في ظل تزايد نشاطها وقدرتها على تنفيذ هجمات قد تمتد إلى دول مجاورة، وربما إلى مناطق أبعد، وفق تقديرات محللين.
وفي سياق متصل، باشرت السلطات المالية تحقيقات مع عدد من الجنود المشتبه بتورطهم في هذه الهجمات، بحسب ما أفاد به مسؤول قضائي.
The official television in Mali reported that the military government head, Assimi Goïta, has taken on the position of Minister of Defense following the killing of the former minister in coordinated attacks that occurred on April 25, attributed to groups linked to Al-Qaeda alongside separatists from the Tuareg.
According to the report, the Chief of Staff of the Army, General Omar Diarra, has been appointed as the Minister Delegate for Defense, in a move described as a strategic decision amid a still sensitive security situation.
The simultaneous attacks that began on the morning of April 25 revealed the capability of various armed groups, despite their differing objectives, to target the heart of the military authority in the West African state, which has witnessed two military coups in 2020 and 2021.
The former Minister of Defense, Sadio Camara, who played a prominent role in strengthening relations with Russia, was killed in a suicide car bomb attack that targeted his residence, as announced by the government earlier.
These attacks led to clashes in wide areas of northern Mali's desert, raising concerns about armed groups making significant territorial gains, given their increasing activity and ability to carry out attacks that could extend to neighboring countries, and possibly to more distant regions, according to analysts' estimates.
In a related context, Malian authorities have initiated investigations with several soldiers suspected of being involved in these attacks, according to a judicial official.