أفاد التلفزيون الرسمي في مالي بأن رئيس الحكومة العسكرية أسيمي غويتا، تولى منصب وزير الدفاع، عقب مقتل الوزير السابق في هجمات منسقة وقعت في 25 أبريل، ونُسبت إلى جماعات مرتبطة بتنظيم القاعدة إلى جانب انفصاليين من الطوارق.

ووفقاً للتقرير، تم تعيين رئيس أركان الجيش، الجنرال عمر ديارا، وزيراً مفوضاً للدفاع، في خطوة وُصفت بأنها قرار إستراتيجي يأتي في ظل وضع أمني لا يزال حساساً.

وكانت الهجمات المتزامنة التي بدأت صباح 25 أبريل قد كشفت عن قدرة جماعات مسلحة مختلفة، رغم تباين أهدافها، على استهداف قلب السلطة العسكرية في الدولة الواقعة بغرب أفريقيا، والتي شهدت انقلابين عسكريين في 2020 و2021.

وقُتل وزير الدفاع السابق ساديو كامار، الذي لعب دوراً بارزاً في تعزيز العلاقات مع روسيا، إثر هجوم انتحاري بسيارة مفخخة استهدفت مقر إقامته، بحسب ما أعلنته الحكومة في وقت سابق.

وأدت تلك الهجمات إلى اندلاع مواجهات في مناطق واسعة من شمال مالي الصحراوي، ما يثير مخاوف من تحقيق الجماعات المسلحة مكاسب ميدانية كبيرة، في ظل تزايد نشاطها وقدرتها على تنفيذ هجمات قد تمتد إلى دول مجاورة، وربما إلى مناطق أبعد، وفق تقديرات محللين.

وفي سياق متصل، باشرت السلطات المالية تحقيقات مع عدد من الجنود المشتبه بتورطهم في هذه الهجمات، بحسب ما أفاد به مسؤول قضائي.