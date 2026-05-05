The official television in Mali reported that the military government head, Assimi Goïta, has taken on the position of Minister of Defense following the killing of the former minister in coordinated attacks that occurred on April 25, attributed to groups linked to Al-Qaeda alongside separatists from the Tuareg.

According to the report, the Chief of Staff of the Army, General Omar Diarra, has been appointed as the Minister Delegate for Defense, in a move described as a strategic decision amid a still sensitive security situation.

The simultaneous attacks that began on the morning of April 25 revealed the capability of various armed groups, despite their differing objectives, to target the heart of the military authority in the West African state, which has witnessed two military coups in 2020 and 2021.

The former Minister of Defense, Sadio Camara, who played a prominent role in strengthening relations with Russia, was killed in a suicide car bomb attack that targeted his residence, as announced by the government earlier.

These attacks led to clashes in wide areas of northern Mali's desert, raising concerns about armed groups making significant territorial gains, given their increasing activity and ability to carry out attacks that could extend to neighboring countries, and possibly to more distant regions, according to analysts' estimates.

In a related context, Malian authorities have initiated investigations with several soldiers suspected of being involved in these attacks, according to a judicial official.