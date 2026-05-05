• نتعرف عليهم صدفة، وما أجمل تلك الصدف! نصبح أصدقاء دائمين، تربطنا بهم وشائج المحبة والتقدير الخالص، ونتواصل معهم يومياً للاطمئنان عليهم؛ لأنهم يستحقون ذلك. حقاً.. أصدقاء «نهاية المشوار» قد يكونون أثمن من أصدقاء بدايته.


• (أبو أحمد) الذي وصل إلى رتبة لواء مهندس طائرات، بعد رحلة طويلة في خدمة بلده، فضّل أن يعيد ترتيب حياته وأوراقه بعد التقاعد، جلس أمام زوجته متسائلاً: «ماذا نعمل الآن وقد أصبحتُ متفرغاً؟»، فقالت له: «الحياة الآن أجمل معك، لنعش سوياً جماليات العمر، ونتفرغ لتربية الأبناء».


• (أبو أحمد وأم أحمد) رواية تستحق أن تُسطّر في كتاب؛ فهي قصة كفاح ووفاء ارتبطا فيها منذ (51) عاماً. يقول «أبو أحمد» ضاحكاً: «عشنا معاً سجناً مؤبداً مرتين»، ومع ذلك لا تزال العلاقة كما هي، بل أعمق وأقوى من ذي قبل. يخاف عليها كأنها طفلته الصغيرة، يرعاها ويهتم بصحتها، ويقوم على خدمتها؛ يعيشان تلك الصباحات الجميلة سوياً، ويبدآن رحلتهما اليومية وكأنهما عصفوران يغردان مع إشراقة كل فجر.


• رغم أنه بلغ الثمانين، وهي ناهزت السبعين، إلا أنهما يعيشان بروح الشباب في الثلاثين والأربعين. يسعى ويكافح من أجل صحتها، ويواظب على المشي؛ إيماناً منه بأن الرياضة هي أفضل علاج، وأنه لا داعي لإزعاج النفس بمنغصات الحياة، فليس هناك ما يستحق الحزن بعد رحيل الوالدين.


• (أبو أحمد وأم أحمد) قصة جميلة تروى للأجيال عن وفاء السنين وعشرة المودة بين الأزواج، مصداقاً لقوله ﷺ: «خيركم خيركم لأهله». تنبض الحياة بجمال الوفاء لتلك السنين التي تُعلمنا كيف يصنع الكفاح كل شيء جميل مهما كانت الظروف؛ فلا شيء يستحق العناء بعد أن يبلغ الإنسان من العمر عتياً سوى «الزوجة» التي شاركت رحلة العمر، وكانت خير معين في دروب الحياة.


• رحلتهما لا تزال مستمرة بكل جمالياتها؛ لأنها بُنيت على الحب والوفاء. وقد ورّثا هذا الإرث الأدبي والأخلاقي لأبنائهما، ونجحا في تسليحهما بالعلم والشهادات، وهما اثنان: (أحمد) و(نهاد).


• فالابن تغرّب من أجل أن يمنح أبناءه حياة كريمة ومشرفة، يضحي بوقته ويبحث لهم عن أفضل تعليم. بينما البنت، التي تملك ذكاءً متقدماً وخبرة تقنية في أنظمة التحليل والاتصالات، تسافر أسبوعياً لاستثمار علمها، بحثاً عن حياة وردية لبناتها الثلاث، مقدمةً تضحيات تستحق أن تُدرّس.


• هل تتفقون معي أن قصة (أبو أحمد) و(أم أحمد) يجب أن تُخلّد في رواية؟ فالقصة لم تنتهِ بعد، ولها فصول أخرى ستكون أكثر جمالاً بإذن الله.