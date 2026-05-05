• We meet them by chance, and how beautiful those chances are! We become lifelong friends, bound by ties of love and sincere appreciation, and we communicate with them daily to check on them; because they deserve it. Truly... friends at the "end of the journey" may be more precious than friends at the beginning.



• (Abu Ahmad), who reached the rank of Air Force Major General after a long journey serving his country, preferred to rearrange his life and papers after retirement. He sat in front of his wife, wondering: "What do we do now that I am free?", and she replied: "Life is more beautiful with you now; let’s live together the beauties of age, and focus on raising the children."



• (Abu Ahmad and Um Ahmad) is a story worth being inscribed in a book; it is a tale of struggle and loyalty that has been intertwined for (51) years. Abu Ahmad laughs and says: "We lived together in perpetual imprisonment twice," and yet the relationship remains as it is, even deeper and stronger than before. He cares for her as if she were his little child, tending to her and looking after her health, and he serves her; they live those beautiful mornings together, starting their daily journey as if they were two birds singing with the dawn of each new day.



• Although he has reached eighty, and she is nearing seventy, they live with the spirit of youth in their thirties and forties. He strives and works hard for her health, and he regularly walks; believing that exercise is the best medicine, and that there is no need to disturb oneself with the annoyances of life, for nothing is worth sadness after the passing of parents.



• (Abu Ahmad and Um Ahmad) is a beautiful story told to generations about the loyalty of years and the companionship of affection between spouses, affirming his saying ﷺ: "The best of you is the best to his family." Life pulses with the beauty of loyalty to those years that teach us how struggle creates everything beautiful, no matter the circumstances; for nothing is worth the trouble once a person reaches an advanced age except for the "wife" who shared the journey of life and was the best support on the paths of life.



• Their journey continues with all its beauties; because it is built on love and loyalty. They have passed on this literary and moral legacy to their children, successfully equipping them with knowledge and degrees, and they have two: (Ahmad) and (Nihad).



• The son has traveled far to provide his children with a decent and honorable life, sacrificing his time and seeking the best education for them. Meanwhile, the daughter, who possesses advanced intelligence and technical expertise in analysis and communications systems, travels weekly to invest her knowledge, searching for a rosy life for her three daughters, making sacrifices that deserve to be taught.



• Do you agree with me that the story of (Abu Ahmad) and (Um Ahmad) should be immortalized in a novel? For the story is not over yet, and there are more beautiful chapters to come, God willing.