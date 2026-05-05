في كل رقعة يسلب منها الاستقرار، تتقدّم الجماعات المتطرفة بخطوات محسوبة، مدفوعة ببوصلة تعرف جيداً أين تسكن الثروات وأين تغيب الدولة، هكذا تتحوّل هشاشة السياسة إلى فرصة وتصبح الموارد الطبيعية جزءاً من معادلة العنف، وكما صنعت المخدرات في أفغانستان اقتصاداً موازياً غذى نفوذ الإرهاب والتطرّف لسنوات، يفرض الذهب واليورانيوم اليوم نفسيهما في الساحل الأفريقي كوقود جديد لصراعات تبحث عن المال بقدر بحثها عن السلطة. وفي قلب هذا المشهد تقف مالي، حيث تتقاطع الانقلابات، والفراغ الأمني، والثروة المدفونة تحت الأرض، في واحدة من أكثر ساحات أفريقيا قابلية لإعادة إنتاج التهديد، فالجماعات الإرهابية لا تتحرك كونها مجرد تشكيلات عقائدية مسلحة، بل كمشاريع انتهازية تجيد قراءة هشاشة الدول كما تقرأ خرائط الثروات. فحين وجدت طالبان وأذرع التطرّف في أفغانستان بيئة مثالية تتغذى على اقتصاد المخدرات، تتكرر اليوم أنماط مشابهة في الساحل الأفريقي بأدوات مختلفة وموارد أكثر تنوعاً في مناطق الفراغ السياسي ووقود يعيد تشكيل شبكات العنف والتمويل والتمدد. وفي قلب هذا المشهد، تقف مالي كنموذج بالغ الحساسية لدولة تتصارع فيها السيادة مع الفوضى، والثروة مع الاختراق.

تشهد مالي منذ أعوام تحوّلات سياسية وعسكرية عميقة عقب سلسلة انقلابات عسكرية أنهت أجزاء واسعة من النفوذ الغربي، خصوصاً الفرنسي، وأعادت رسم تحالفات باماكو نحو شركاء جدد، فالمجلس العسكري الحاكم قدّم نفسه باعتباره بديلاً وطنياً لاستعادة القرار السيادي، إلا أن الواقع الأمني ما زال بالغ التعقيد، مع استمرار نشاط جماعات مرتبطة بتنظيمي (القاعدة وداعش) في مناطق واسعة من الشمال والوسط مثل جماعة نصرة الإسلام والمسلمين (JNIM) وبعض الفصائل الانفصالية الطوارقية، في مشهد يعكس انهياراً أمنياً متسارعاً. هذه الجماعات لم تكتفِ بإشعال الشمال والوسط، بل نقلت الفوضى إلى قلب العاصمة باماكو عبر هجمات منسقة استهدفت قواعد عسكرية ومواقع سيادية ومطار المدينة، وصولاً إلى اغتيال وزير الدفاع ساديو كامارا داخل محيط كاتي المحصّن، في ضربة كشفت هشاشة القبضة العسكرية رغم الدعم الروسي. ما جرى لم يكن مجرد تصعيد ميداني، بل رسالة عنيفة بأن الدولة نفسها باتت هدفاً مباشراً، وأن باماكو لم تعد بعيدة عن نار الانهيار التي التهمت أطراف البلاد لسنوات.

هذه الجماعات استفادت من الطبيعة الصحراوية، وضعف السيطرة المركزية، والتوترات العرقية، وانشغال العالم والقوى العظمى بتأثيرات الأحداث الشرق أوسطية لتعيد تموضعها قرب مسارات التهريب ومناطق الثروات الطبيعية، حيث يشكّل الذهب المالي أحد أهم مصادر الدخل غير الرسمي، فيما يمنح القرب الجغرافي من مناطق اليورانيوم في الساحل بعداً استراتيجياً بالغ الخطورة. ومع انسحاب بعض القوات الدولية، برز فراغ أمني تحاول السلطات سده بالقوة العسكرية، لكن المعالجة الأمنية وحدها لم تُنهِ جذور الأزمة المرتبطة بالفقر، وضعف التنمية، والتنافس الإقليمي.

مالي اليوم تشكّل اختباراً سياسياً لمعادلة أكثر تعقيداً.. كيف تحمي دولة غنية بالموارد نفسها من التحوّل إلى اقتصاد ظل تستثمر فيه الجماعات المتطرفة؟ فالمعركة لم تعد على الأرض فقط، بل على من يسيطر على الثروة في غياب الدولة!