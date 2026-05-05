In every area stripped of stability, extremist groups advance with calculated steps, driven by a compass that knows well where wealth resides and where the state is absent. Thus, the fragility of politics transforms into an opportunity, and natural resources become part of the equation of violence. Just as drugs in Afghanistan created a parallel economy that fueled terrorism and extremism for years, gold and uranium today impose themselves in the African Sahel as new fuel for conflicts that seek money as much as they seek power. At the heart of this scene stands Mali, where coups, security vacuums, and wealth buried underground intersect, in one of Africa's most susceptible arenas for reproducing threats. Terrorist groups do not operate merely as armed ideological formations, but as opportunistic projects that excel at reading the fragility of states just as they read maps of wealth. When the Taliban and the arms of extremism found in Afghanistan an ideal environment feeding off the drug economy, similar patterns are now repeating in the African Sahel with different tools and more diverse resources in areas of political vacuum, fueling the reshaping of networks of violence, financing, and expansion. In the heart of this scene, Mali stands as an extremely sensitive model of a state where sovereignty clashes with chaos, and wealth with infiltration.

Mali has witnessed profound political and military transformations for years following a series of military coups that ended large parts of Western influence, particularly French, and redrew Bamako's alliances towards new partners. The ruling military council has presented itself as a national alternative to restore sovereign decision-making, yet the security reality remains highly complex, with the continued activity of groups linked to Al-Qaeda and ISIS in vast areas of the north and center, such as the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM) and some Tuareg separatist factions, reflecting a rapidly deteriorating security situation. These groups have not only ignited the north and center but have also transferred chaos to the heart of the capital, Bamako, through coordinated attacks targeting military bases, sovereign sites, and the city's airport, culminating in the assassination of Defense Minister Sadio Camara within the fortified vicinity of Kati, in a blow that revealed the fragility of military control despite Russian support. What occurred was not merely a field escalation but a violent message that the state itself has become a direct target, and that Bamako is no longer far from the flames of collapse that have consumed the country's outskirts for years.

These groups have benefited from the desert nature, weak central control, ethnic tensions, and the world's and great powers' preoccupation with the effects of Middle Eastern events to reposition themselves near smuggling routes and areas of natural wealth, where Malian gold constitutes one of the most important sources of informal income, while the geographical proximity to uranium areas in the Sahel provides a highly dangerous strategic dimension. With the withdrawal of some international forces, a security vacuum has emerged that the authorities are trying to fill with military force, but security measures alone have not ended the roots of the crisis linked to poverty, weak development, and regional competition.

Today, Mali represents a political test for a more complex equation... How does a resource-rich state protect itself from becoming a shadow economy invested in by extremist groups? The battle is no longer just on the ground but over who controls the wealth in the absence of the state!