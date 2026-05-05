من تداعيات السجالات التي أسفرت عنها قرارات إلغاء بعض التخصصات والعدول عنها لاحقاً ذلك الحراك الفكري والأكاديمي والثقافي الذي تزخر به الصحافة والمنصات. كنت محظوظاً بأن أدرس الإعلام تخصصاً أساسياً في جامعة الملك سعود مع التخصص الفرعي في مجال اللغة العربية، كان ذلك بمثابة من ينهض على رافعتين في تشكيل المسار المهني في سوق العمل.

إنني أدين بالعرفان لتلك التجربة، فالفصل بينهما هو بمثابة الفصل بين الروح والجسد.

ليس المطلوب الدمج الإداري بين قسم اللغة العربية وقسم الإعلام في جامعاتنا، فهناك تجارب ومدارس عالمية يمكن دراستها محلياً وعربياً لتصحيح وتأصيل وتجذير العلاقة والترابط بين اللغة العربية والإعلام في جامعاتنا:

هناك 1) دمج مباشر (Linguistics + Media) تخصص واحد. وهناك 2) برامج هجينة متعددة التخصصات لغة وإعلام وتسويق وتقنية، كما أن هناك

3) تخصص مزدوج (Major/Minor) مرونة في الدمج. ونموذج آخر 4) دمج وظيفي داخل الإعلام. فاللغة ليست قسماً بل هي مهارة أساسية. فهل المطلوب أن تكون اللغة العربية داخل الإعلام.. أم أن يكون الإعلام داخل قسم اللغة العربية؟

هناك حاجة لمرجعية أكاديمية موحدة تجمع الإعلام واللغة العربية والمحتوى الرقمي والذكاء الاصطناعي اللغوي، فاللغة ليست تخصصاً مكملاً للإعلام، بل هي البنية التحتية العميقة التي يقوم ويرتكز عليها ودونها يكون الإعلام مشوَّها مهنياً وسوق العمل مختلاً.

تقاس قوة المؤسسات بقدرتها على التأثير، لكن جامعاتنا لا تزال تُدرّس «وسيلة التأثير» (الإعلام) بمعزل عن «مادته الخام» (اللغة). هذا الفصل لم يعد ربما مقبولاً، فالنتيجة إعلام سطحي وضحلٌ، مثلما أن النتيجة لغةٌ متينةٌ قليلةُ الحضور والاستخدام. كما أن النتيجة النهائية سوق عمل يعاني مفارقة واضحة: عرض وفير من خريجي اللغة العربية بلا مسارات مهنية، وطلب متزايد على مهارات كتابة وتحرير وتأثير لا يجد من يلبّيه بكفاءة.

الحل ليس إدارياً بحتاً، بل مرجعي فلسفي: تصحيح وإعادة بناء العلاقة بين الإعلام واللغة العربية داخل الجامعة على أساسٍ واحد: «صناعة الخطاب». حيث تُفهم اللغة كأداة إنتاج، والإعلام كمنصة توظيف، فيتكوّن معاً نظام متكامل يُعيد تشكيل العرض والطلب في السوق. إن اللغة ليست مادة تُدرّس بل طاقة تُنتج، والإعلام ليس قناة تنقل بل آلة تُشكّل التأثير.

عندما تُبنى البرامج على هذا الأساس، تتغيّر المقررات لتتحوّل إلى مهارات تشغيلية وتتغير التخصصات لتتحول إلى مسارات مهنية ويتغير التقييم ليتحوّل من حفظ القواعد إلى قياس الأثر (هل النص أقنع؟ هل الرسالة وصلت؟).

كيف يمكن أن يعالج الدمج اختلالات العرض؟ العرض اليوم كبير لكنه «غير مُسعّر». فخريج اللغة العربية يعرِف قواعد النحو، لكنه لا يملك قدرة على الإنتاج. وخريج الإعلام في المقابل يعرف الأدوات لكنه يفتقر إلى بناء السردية ويعوزه القدرة على الصياغة الدقيقة التي ترفع جودة المخرج. من هنا يمكن للدمج أن يعيد هندسة العرض من خلال تحويل العربية إلى مهارات قابلة للتوظيف مثل كتابة تقارير، تحرير منصات، صياغة سياسات، تجربة المستخدم. وإنتاج خريج ثنائي الكفاءة: يفهم التقنية والسرد معاً وبناء مسارات واضحة: من كاتب محتوى ومحرر واستراتيجي محتوى ومدير اتصال وبهذا يتحول العرض من «شهادات عامة» إلى كفاءات وقدرات محددة يمكن للشركات شراؤها من بورصة سوق العمل.

الطلب لا يتشكّل تلقائياً، بل يُبنى حين ترى المؤسسات قيمة مباشرة في التسويق وفي الخدمات وتحسن تجربة العميل وفي القطاعات الحكومة صياغة دقيقة تُسرّع الفهم وتُحسّن الامتثال. أما في التقنية فهناك الواجهات العربية الجيدة تزيد الاستخدام والرضا. عندئذ يصبح الطلب كم نحتاج كاتباً، وبأي مستوى، ومن هنا يولد الطلب.

أخطر ما تعرّضت له اللغة العربية هو أنها حُصرت في خانة «الرسمية»، أي لغة الأوراق، لذلك فالدمج يعيدها إلى خانة التشغيل أي أنها تدخل مباشرة في معادلة: الإيراد + الكفاءة + تجربة المستخدم.

من المتوقع والمفترض أن ينعكس ذلك على سوق العمل من حيث اتساع حجم الوظائف..

1) ظهور وظائف نوعية: كاتب محتوى استراتيجي، محرر منصات رقمية، مختص تجربة مستخدم لغوية، محلل خطاب ورأي عام، مدرب نماذج لغوية عربية (AI Trainer)، مدير اتصال مؤسسي.

2) رفع جودة العرض؛ إذ يمتلك الخريجون: مهارة كتابة قابلة للقياس، خبرة تطبيقية (مشاريع،، حملات، منصات)، قدرة على الربط بين اللغة والتقنية.

3) نمو الطلب المؤسسي فالمؤسسات سوف ترى: تحسناً في الأداء، أثراً ملموساً على الإيرادات، جودة أعلى في التواصل.

4) خلق سوق ناشئ (Economy of Language) يقوم على شركات محتوى، أدوات تحرير عربية، منصات تعليم لغوي، حلول ذكاء اصطناعي عربية.

من هنا، قد تحقّق الجامعات هذه التحولات حسب ما يلي:

1) مسارات هجينة، 2) مقررات مهارية، 3) معامل إنتاج، حيث يخرج الطالب وقد أنجز: حملة إعلامية، منصة محتوى، تقارير احترافية، نصوصاً رقمية قابلة للنشر.

هذا التوجه لو نجحت جامعاتنا أو بعضها بتبنيه، سوف لن يخدم الجامعة فحسب، بل سيعزز الهوية دون عزلها عن السوق، ويدعم الاقتصاد الرقمي وصناعة المحتوى، ويرفع جودة الخطاب العام، ويبني قوة ناعمة تنافس عالمياً. إن دمج الإعلام واللغة العربية ليس إعادة ترتيب للأقسام، بل هو إعادة تسعير مهارات اللغة والإعلام في الاقتصاد.