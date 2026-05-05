One of the repercussions of the debates resulting from the decisions to cancel certain specializations and later revert them is the intellectual, academic, and cultural movement that is rich in journalism and platforms. I was fortunate to study media as a major at King Saud University with a minor in Arabic language, which was like rising on two supports in shaping my professional path in the job market.

I owe gratitude to that experience, as separating them is akin to separating the soul from the body.

What is required is not an administrative merger between the Arabic language department and the media department in our universities; there are global experiences and schools that can be studied locally and Arabically to correct, root, and deepen the relationship and connection between the Arabic language and media in our universities:

There is 1) a direct merger (Linguistics + Media) as one specialization. There is also 2) hybrid interdisciplinary programs in language, media, marketing, and technology, and there is

3) a double major (Major/Minor) allowing flexibility in merging. Another model is 4) functional integration within media. Language is not a department but a fundamental skill. So, is the requirement for the Arabic language to be within media... or for media to be within the Arabic language department?

There is a need for a unified academic reference that brings together media, the Arabic language, digital content, and linguistic artificial intelligence, as language is not a complementary specialization to media, but rather the deep infrastructure on which it stands; without it, media becomes professionally distorted and the job market is disrupted.

The strength of institutions is measured by their ability to influence, yet our universities still teach "the means of influence" (media) in isolation from "its raw material" (language). This separation may no longer be acceptable, as the result is superficial and shallow media, just as the result is a solid language with little presence and usage. Moreover, the final outcome is a job market that suffers from a clear paradox: a surplus of Arabic language graduates without professional pathways, and an increasing demand for writing, editing, and influencing skills that lacks competent providers.

The solution is not merely administrative but a philosophical reference: correcting and rebuilding the relationship between media and the Arabic language within the university on one basis: "the production of discourse." Where language is understood as a production tool, and media as a employment platform, a comprehensive system is formed that reshapes supply and demand in the market. Language is not a subject to be taught but an energy to be produced, and media is not a channel for transmission but a machine that shapes influence.

When programs are built on this basis, curricula change to transform into operational skills, specializations change to become professional pathways, and evaluation shifts from memorizing rules to measuring impact (Did the text convince? Did the message reach?).

How can integration address supply imbalances? The supply today is large but "unpriced." A graduate in Arabic knows the rules of grammar, but lacks the ability to produce. A media graduate, on the other hand, knows the tools but lacks the ability to build narrative and is deficient in the precise formulation that raises the quality of the output. From here, integration can re-engineer the supply by transforming Arabic into employable skills such as report writing, platform editing, policy formulation, and user experience. And producing a dual-skilled graduate: who understands technology and narrative together and builds clear pathways: from content writer and editor to content strategist and communication manager, thus transforming the supply from "general certificates" to specific competencies and capabilities that companies can purchase from the job market.

Demand does not form automatically, but is built when institutions see direct value in marketing and services and improve the customer experience and in government sectors, precise formulation accelerates understanding and improves compliance. In technology, good Arabic interfaces increase usage and satisfaction. At that point, demand becomes how many writers we need, at what level, and from here demand is born.

The most dangerous thing that has happened to the Arabic language is that it has been confined to the "official" category, meaning the language of papers, so integration brings it back to the operational category, meaning it directly enters the equation: revenue + efficiency + user experience.

It is expected and assumed that this will reflect on the job market in terms of the expansion of job sizes...

1) The emergence of qualitative jobs: strategic content writer, digital platform editor, linguistic user experience specialist, discourse and public opinion analyst, Arabic language model trainer (AI Trainer), corporate communication manager.

2) Raising the quality of supply; as graduates possess: measurable writing skills, practical experience (projects, campaigns, platforms), and the ability to connect language and technology.

3) Growth in institutional demand as institutions will see: improved performance, a tangible impact on revenues, and higher quality in communication.

4) Creating an emerging market (Economy of Language) based on content companies, Arabic editing tools, language education platforms, and Arabic artificial intelligence solutions.

From here, universities can achieve these transformations as follows:

1) Hybrid pathways, 2) skill-based curricula, 3) production labs, where students graduate having completed: a media campaign, a content platform, professional reports, and publishable digital texts.

This approach, if our universities or some of them succeed in adopting it, will not only serve the university but will also enhance identity without isolating it from the market, support the digital economy and content industry, raise the quality of public discourse, and build soft power that competes globally. The integration of media and the Arabic language is not a rearrangement of departments, but a re-pricing of language and media skills in the economy.