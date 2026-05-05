History books often contribute to exploring the depths of closed doors in the present, revealing where their apparent keys lie and where their stubborn locks hide. Amid the ongoing conflict between Iran on one side and America and Israel on the other, the region is experiencing a struggle that can be traced back to President Trump's withdrawal from the nuclear agreement during his first term, or at the earliest, from the Al-Aqsa flood in October 2023.

The battle has extended from Gaza to include all Iranian proxies and arms, culminating in the first clashes on Iranian soil and coasts in decades. This raises questions about the tools of each party and how each side circumvents challenges, including how the Iranian regime has coexisted with sanctions that have lasted for four decades, and what it means to be a resistance state, based on criteria that depend on the regime's survival at the expense of mortality rates, hunger figures, and poverty lines.

Today, as we see negotiations being cooked over a hot fire, but with the fire of the economy truly suffocating Iranian ports and the Strait of Hormuz on one side, and somewhat disrupting northern corridors through the Caspian Sea, alongside other challenges on the other side using the same economic tools, such as rising energy prices leading up to the World Cup, and culminating in the American and Israeli elections in the last quarter of the year.

Returning to the books, an American highlight is the book by Ambassador Wendy Sherman published in 2018, who was the chief negotiator in the talks that led to the nuclear agreement during President Obama's term. She explained strategies that she believes succeeded in resolving negotiations with Tehran, based on several key points, the most notable being that trust between negotiating parties is overstated, and that the interests of both parties should be respected more than their legacies.

The Jewish diplomat adds that the Iranians necessarily knew her religion, which did not pose a problem for them; rather, the refusal of Araqchi and the rest of the delegation to shake her hand turned it into a common denominator, as she recounted that she grew up in a Jewish community where Orthodox individuals do not shake hands with non-mahram women.

Her perspective emphasized the necessity of having the military stick always on the table, in addition to the economic stick, benefiting from her representation of the other negotiating voices. However, she warned that dealing with the Iranians must encompass all points collectively or there is no solution, which the Iranians are currently trying to dilute by saying, "Let’s open the Strait of Hormuz today, and then negotiate on the nuclear issue tomorrow."

Another tactic used by the Iranians is to offer a small concession as a prelude to requesting a larger concession from the other party, such as retracting the demand for the departure of American bases from the region to merely requesting the withdrawal of American forces and naval vessels that accompanied the recent campaign.

The basis of the agreement can only be achieved fully; she described it as a Rubik's Cube, where adjusting one face affects all the other faces. Of course, there are Iranian tactics, including invoking internal pressures and that the Iranian parliament may not pass the agreement in this form, to which the response was that the Republicans also represent internal pressure on the agreement.

However, the most prominent was the strategy of Abbas Araqchi, the current foreign minister, to exhaust the opponent by reopening every point that the American side believed had been resolved. This naturally comes from the mentality of a carpet maker who can endure years of economic pressure for a higher price, which he inherited from his father, who was a carpet trader in the bazaar.

The Iranians know that the Obama administration had the long breath to reach an agreement in his second term, and that President Trump is not known for such patience. However, he is also a president whose reactions are difficult to predict, and perhaps the biggest surprises in the context of non-military escalation were his siege of the Iranian blockade on the Strait of Hormuz and his blockade of Iranian ports.

Here, the Iranian negotiator recalibrates his calculations: Is there enough oxygen to make carpets?