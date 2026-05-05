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كثيراً ما تسهم كتب التاريخ في سبر أغوار الأبواب المغلقة في الحاضر، وأين تكمن مفاتيحها الظاهرة وأين تختبئ أقفالها العصية، وفي خضم الصراع الممتد بين إيران من جهة وأمريكا وإسرائيل من جهة أخرى، تعيش المنطقة صراعاً يمكن تأريخه من خروج الرئيس ترمب من الاتفاق النووي في فترته الأولى، أو على أقرب تقدير من طوفان الأقصى في أكتوبر 2023،
حيث امتدت المعركة من غزة لتشمل كل الوكلاء والأذرع الإيرانية، وصولاً إلى الاشتباك الأول على الأراضي والسواحل الإيرانية منذ عقود. ويأتي سؤال حول أدوات كل طرف وطرق التفاف كل طرف على التحديات، ومن ضمنها كيف تعايش النظام الإيراني مع عقوبات استمرت لأربعة عقود، وماذا يعني أن تكون دولة مقاومة، بمعايير تعتمد على بقاء النظام على حساب نسب الوفيات وأرقام الجوعى وخطوط الفقر.
واليوم ونحن نرى المفاوضات تطبخ على نار حامية، لكن بنار الاقتصاد بخنق حقيقي للموانئ الإيرانية وهرمز من جهة، وتعطيل الممرات الشمالية عبر بحر قزوين لحد ما، وتحديات أخرى على مستوى الطرف الآخر بنفس الأدوات الاقتصادية من ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة مروراً باقتراب كأس العالم، وصولاً للانتخابات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية في الربع الأخير من العام.
وعوداً للكتب، يبرز أمريكياً كتاب السفيرة ويندي شيرمان الصادر في عام 2018، التي كانت كبيرة المفاوضين في المفاوضات التي أدّت إلى الاتفاق النووي في فترة الرئيس أوباما، والتي شرحت استراتيجيات ترى أنها نجحت في حسم التفاوض مع طهران، فمنهجيتها تنطلق من عدة أمور أبرزها أن الثقة بين طرفَي التفاوض أمر مبالغ فيه، وأنه يجب احترام مصالح الطرفين أكثر من إرثهما.
وتضيف الدبلوماسية اليهودية أن الإيرانيين كانوا بالضرورة يعرفون ديانتها ولم يمثل لهم إشكالاً، بل إن رفض عراقجي وباقي الوفد لمصافحتها حوّلته إلى قاسم مشترك، حيث روت لهما أنها نشأت في مجتمع يهودي، حيث الأرثوذكس لا يصافحون النساء غير المحارم.
رؤيتها ركّزت على وجود العصا العسكرية دائماً على الطاولة، بالإضافة إلى العصا الاقتصادية مستفيدة من تمثيلها لباقي أصوات التفاوض، لكنها نبّهت إلى أن التعامل مع الإيرانيين يجب أن يكون بكل النقاط مجتمعة أو لا حل، وهذا ما يحاول تمييعه الإيرانيون اليوم بالقول دعونا نفتح مضيق هرمز اليوم، ثم نتفاوض على النووي غداً.
وهناك تكتيك آخر يستخدمه الإيرانيون هو تقديم تنازل صغير كتوطئة لطلب تنازل أكبر من الطرف الآخر، ومن ذلك التراجع عن طلب مغادرة القواعد الأمريكية للمنطقة، إلى طلب رحيل القوات الأمريكية والقطع البحرية التي رافقت الحملة الأخيرة فقط.
وقاعدة الاتفاق لا ينجز إلا كاملاً وصفتها كمكعب روبيك، الذي إذا عدلت منه وجهاً تأثرت كافة الأوجه الأخرى، بالطبع إيرانياً هناك تكتيات من ضمنها التذرع بالضغوط الداخلية وبأن البرلمان الإيراني قد لا يمرر الاتفاق بهذه الصيغة، وكان الرد بأن الجمهوريين أيضاً يمثلون ضغطاً داخلياً على الاتفاق.
لكن الأبرز كان استراتيجية عباس عراقجي وزير الخارجية الحالي لإنهاك الخصم، عبر العودة مجدّداً لفتح كل نقطة اعتقد الطرف الأمريكي أنها حُسمت، وبالطبع يأتي ذلك من ذهنية صانع السجاد الذي قد يتحمّل سنوات من الضغوط الاقتصادية من أجل ثمن أغلى، وهو ما ورثه بطبيعة الحال من والده الذي كان تاجراً للسجاد في البازار.
الإيرانيون يعلمون أن إدارة أوباما كان لديها من النفس الطويل حتى تصل للاتفاق في فترته الثانية، وأن الرئيس ترمب ليس مشهوراً بهذا القدر من الصبر، لكنه أيضاً رئيس يصعب توقع رداته، ولعل أكبر المفاجآت في سياق التصعيد غير العسكري كان حصاره للحصار الإيراني على مضيق هرمز، وحصاره للموانئ الإيرانية.
وهنا يعيد المفاوض الإيراني حساباته، هل هناك ما يكفي من الأكسجين لصناعة السجاد؟
History books often contribute to exploring the depths of closed doors in the present, revealing where their apparent keys lie and where their stubborn locks hide. Amid the ongoing conflict between Iran on one side and America and Israel on the other, the region is experiencing a struggle that can be traced back to President Trump's withdrawal from the nuclear agreement during his first term, or at the earliest, from the Al-Aqsa flood in October 2023.
The battle has extended from Gaza to include all Iranian proxies and arms, culminating in the first clashes on Iranian soil and coasts in decades. This raises questions about the tools of each party and how each side circumvents challenges, including how the Iranian regime has coexisted with sanctions that have lasted for four decades, and what it means to be a resistance state, based on criteria that depend on the regime's survival at the expense of mortality rates, hunger figures, and poverty lines.
Today, as we see negotiations being cooked over a hot fire, but with the fire of the economy truly suffocating Iranian ports and the Strait of Hormuz on one side, and somewhat disrupting northern corridors through the Caspian Sea, alongside other challenges on the other side using the same economic tools, such as rising energy prices leading up to the World Cup, and culminating in the American and Israeli elections in the last quarter of the year.
Returning to the books, an American highlight is the book by Ambassador Wendy Sherman published in 2018, who was the chief negotiator in the talks that led to the nuclear agreement during President Obama's term. She explained strategies that she believes succeeded in resolving negotiations with Tehran, based on several key points, the most notable being that trust between negotiating parties is overstated, and that the interests of both parties should be respected more than their legacies.
The Jewish diplomat adds that the Iranians necessarily knew her religion, which did not pose a problem for them; rather, the refusal of Araqchi and the rest of the delegation to shake her hand turned it into a common denominator, as she recounted that she grew up in a Jewish community where Orthodox individuals do not shake hands with non-mahram women.
Her perspective emphasized the necessity of having the military stick always on the table, in addition to the economic stick, benefiting from her representation of the other negotiating voices. However, she warned that dealing with the Iranians must encompass all points collectively or there is no solution, which the Iranians are currently trying to dilute by saying, "Let’s open the Strait of Hormuz today, and then negotiate on the nuclear issue tomorrow."
Another tactic used by the Iranians is to offer a small concession as a prelude to requesting a larger concession from the other party, such as retracting the demand for the departure of American bases from the region to merely requesting the withdrawal of American forces and naval vessels that accompanied the recent campaign.
The basis of the agreement can only be achieved fully; she described it as a Rubik's Cube, where adjusting one face affects all the other faces. Of course, there are Iranian tactics, including invoking internal pressures and that the Iranian parliament may not pass the agreement in this form, to which the response was that the Republicans also represent internal pressure on the agreement.
However, the most prominent was the strategy of Abbas Araqchi, the current foreign minister, to exhaust the opponent by reopening every point that the American side believed had been resolved. This naturally comes from the mentality of a carpet maker who can endure years of economic pressure for a higher price, which he inherited from his father, who was a carpet trader in the bazaar.
The Iranians know that the Obama administration had the long breath to reach an agreement in his second term, and that President Trump is not known for such patience. However, he is also a president whose reactions are difficult to predict, and perhaps the biggest surprises in the context of non-military escalation were his siege of the Iranian blockade on the Strait of Hormuz and his blockade of Iranian ports.
Here, the Iranian negotiator recalibrates his calculations: Is there enough oxygen to make carpets?