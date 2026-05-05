كثيراً ما تسهم كتب التاريخ في سبر أغوار الأبواب المغلقة في الحاضر، وأين تكمن مفاتيحها الظاهرة وأين تختبئ أقفالها العصية، وفي خضم الصراع الممتد بين إيران من جهة وأمريكا وإسرائيل من جهة أخرى، تعيش المنطقة صراعاً يمكن تأريخه من خروج الرئيس ترمب من الاتفاق النووي في فترته الأولى، أو على أقرب تقدير من طوفان الأقصى في أكتوبر 2023،

حيث امتدت المعركة من غزة لتشمل كل الوكلاء والأذرع الإيرانية، وصولاً إلى الاشتباك الأول على الأراضي والسواحل الإيرانية منذ عقود. ويأتي سؤال حول أدوات كل طرف وطرق التفاف كل طرف على التحديات، ومن ضمنها كيف تعايش النظام الإيراني مع عقوبات استمرت لأربعة عقود، وماذا يعني أن تكون دولة مقاومة، بمعايير تعتمد على بقاء النظام على حساب نسب الوفيات وأرقام الجوعى وخطوط الفقر.

واليوم ونحن نرى المفاوضات تطبخ على نار حامية، لكن بنار الاقتصاد بخنق حقيقي للموانئ الإيرانية وهرمز من جهة، وتعطيل الممرات الشمالية عبر بحر قزوين لحد ما، وتحديات أخرى على مستوى الطرف الآخر بنفس الأدوات الاقتصادية من ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة مروراً باقتراب كأس العالم، وصولاً للانتخابات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية في الربع الأخير من العام.

وعوداً للكتب، يبرز أمريكياً كتاب السفيرة ويندي شيرمان الصادر في عام 2018، التي كانت كبيرة المفاوضين في المفاوضات التي أدّت إلى الاتفاق النووي في فترة الرئيس أوباما، والتي شرحت استراتيجيات ترى أنها نجحت في حسم التفاوض مع طهران، فمنهجيتها تنطلق من عدة أمور أبرزها أن الثقة بين طرفَي التفاوض أمر مبالغ فيه، وأنه يجب احترام مصالح الطرفين أكثر من إرثهما.

وتضيف الدبلوماسية اليهودية أن الإيرانيين كانوا بالضرورة يعرفون ديانتها ولم يمثل لهم إشكالاً، بل إن رفض عراقجي وباقي الوفد لمصافحتها حوّلته إلى قاسم مشترك، حيث روت لهما أنها نشأت في مجتمع يهودي، حيث الأرثوذكس لا يصافحون النساء غير المحارم.

رؤيتها ركّزت على وجود العصا العسكرية دائماً على الطاولة، بالإضافة إلى العصا الاقتصادية مستفيدة من تمثيلها لباقي أصوات التفاوض، لكنها نبّهت إلى أن التعامل مع الإيرانيين يجب أن يكون بكل النقاط مجتمعة أو لا حل، وهذا ما يحاول تمييعه الإيرانيون اليوم بالقول دعونا نفتح مضيق هرمز اليوم، ثم نتفاوض على النووي غداً.

وهناك تكتيك آخر يستخدمه الإيرانيون هو تقديم تنازل صغير كتوطئة لطلب تنازل أكبر من الطرف الآخر، ومن ذلك التراجع عن طلب مغادرة القواعد الأمريكية للمنطقة، إلى طلب رحيل القوات الأمريكية والقطع البحرية التي رافقت الحملة الأخيرة فقط.

وقاعدة الاتفاق لا ينجز إلا كاملاً وصفتها كمكعب روبيك، الذي إذا عدلت منه وجهاً تأثرت كافة الأوجه الأخرى، بالطبع إيرانياً هناك تكتيات من ضمنها التذرع بالضغوط الداخلية وبأن البرلمان الإيراني قد لا يمرر الاتفاق بهذه الصيغة، وكان الرد بأن الجمهوريين أيضاً يمثلون ضغطاً داخلياً على الاتفاق.

لكن الأبرز كان استراتيجية عباس عراقجي وزير الخارجية الحالي لإنهاك الخصم، عبر العودة مجدّداً لفتح كل نقطة اعتقد الطرف الأمريكي أنها حُسمت، وبالطبع يأتي ذلك من ذهنية صانع السجاد الذي قد يتحمّل سنوات من الضغوط الاقتصادية من أجل ثمن أغلى، وهو ما ورثه بطبيعة الحال من والده الذي كان تاجراً للسجاد في البازار.

الإيرانيون يعلمون أن إدارة أوباما كان لديها من النفس الطويل حتى تصل للاتفاق في فترته الثانية، وأن الرئيس ترمب ليس مشهوراً بهذا القدر من الصبر، لكنه أيضاً رئيس يصعب توقع رداته، ولعل أكبر المفاجآت في سياق التصعيد غير العسكري كان حصاره للحصار الإيراني على مضيق هرمز، وحصاره للموانئ الإيرانية.

وهنا يعيد المفاوض الإيراني حساباته، هل هناك ما يكفي من الأكسجين لصناعة السجاد؟