بدأت الصحة القابضة صرف مكافآت الانتقال لمنسوبيها من موظفي الخدمة المدنية المنتقلين من وزارة الصحة إلى التجمعات الصحية بالصحة القابضة، وذلك وفاء بالالتزامات الواردة في قرار مجلس الوزراء رقم 616، بما يحفظ حقوق الموظفين ويقدّر مسيرتهم المهنية وإسهامهم في خدمة القطاع الصحي على مدى سنوات.
ويبلغ إجمالي المكافآت أكثر من ملياري ريال، يستفيد منها نحو 27 ألف موظف وموظفة من منسوبي الخدمة المدنية، وتُحتسب المكافأة بنسبة 16% من الراتب الأساسي عن كل سنة خدمة، وبحد أقصى أربعة رواتب أساسية، تقديرًا لما قدمته هذه الكوادر من عطاء مهني كان له أثر مباشر في بناء الخدمات الصحية وتطويرها في مختلف مناطق المملكة.
وتأتي هذه الخطوة ضمن موجة الانتقال الأولى التي شملت أكثر من 62 ألف موظف وموظفة من الكوادر الصحية والإدارية عبر ثلاثة تجمعات صحية، في خطوة إدارية منظمة حققت نسبة قبول 99.9%، بما يعكس مستوى عاليًا من الثقة في مسار التحول، والالتزام بحفظ حقوق الموظفين، واستمرار تطوير بيئة العمل بانتقالها من المديريات العامة للشؤون الصحية إلى التجمعات الصحية تحت مظلة الصحة القابضة.
وأكدت الصحة القابضة أن هذا الانتقال يمثل مرحلة تطويرية تهدف إلى تمكين الكوادر الصحية والإدارية، ورفع كفاءة بيئة العمل، وتوسيع فرص التطوير المهني، وتعزيز ثقافة الأداء والإنجاز، بما ينعكس إيجابًا على جودة الخدمات الصحية وتجربة المستفيد.
97.5 % تغطية الخدمات الصحية الأساسية
التحول يأتي امتدادًا لما يشهده القطاع الصحي من تقدم بفضل جهود كوادره ضمن مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، حيث رصد تقرير الرؤية لعام 2025 تحسنًا ملموسًا في عدد من المؤشرات الصحية من بينها وصول تغطية الخدمات الصحية الأساسية إلى 97.5% من المناطق السكانية، وانخفاض وفيات الأمراض المزمنة بنسبة 40%، وانخفاض وفيات الأمراض المعدية بنسبة 50%، وارتفاع جاهزية المناطق الصحية لمواجهة المخاطر من 38% في عام 2019 إلى 92%.
وتتولى الصحة القابضة تقديم الرعاية الصحية الشاملة عبر 20 تجمعًا صحيًا في جميع مناطق المملكة، وفق نموذج رعاية حديث يضع الإنسان في محور الاهتمام، ويركز على الوقاية قبل العلاج، ورفع جودة الخدمات، وتحسين تجربة المواطنين في الحصول على الرعاية الصحية.
The Holding Health Authority has begun disbursing transition bonuses to its employees from the civil service who have transferred from the Ministry of Health to the health clusters under the Holding Health Authority, fulfilling the commitments outlined in Cabinet Resolution No. 616, which preserves the rights of employees and appreciates their professional journey and contributions to the health sector over the years.
The total bonuses amount to more than two billion riyals, benefiting approximately 27,000 male and female employees from the civil service. The bonus is calculated at 16% of the basic salary for each year of service, with a maximum of four basic salaries, in recognition of the professional contributions these personnel have made, which had a direct impact on building and developing health services in various regions of the Kingdom.
This step is part of the first wave of transitions that included more than 62,000 male and female employees from health and administrative staff across three health clusters, in an organized administrative move that achieved an acceptance rate of 99.9%, reflecting a high level of trust in the transformation process, a commitment to preserving employee rights, and the continued development of the work environment by transitioning from the general directorates of health affairs to health clusters under the umbrella of the Holding Health Authority.
The Holding Health Authority confirmed that this transition represents a developmental phase aimed at empowering health and administrative personnel, enhancing the efficiency of the work environment, expanding professional development opportunities, and promoting a culture of performance and achievement, which positively reflects on the quality of health services and the beneficiary experience.
97.5% Coverage of Basic Health Services
The transformation comes as an extension of the progress witnessed in the health sector thanks to the efforts of its personnel within the targets of Saudi Vision 2030, as the Vision Report for 2025 has recorded a noticeable improvement in several health indicators, including achieving a coverage of basic health services of 97.5% of the population areas, a 40% reduction in chronic disease mortality, a 50% reduction in infectious disease mortality, and an increase in the readiness of health regions to face risks from 38% in 2019 to 92%.
The Holding Health Authority is responsible for providing comprehensive healthcare through 20 health clusters across all regions of the Kingdom, according to a modern care model that places the individual at the center of attention, focusing on prevention before treatment, enhancing service quality, and improving citizens' experience in accessing healthcare.