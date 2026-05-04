The Holding Health Authority has begun disbursing transition bonuses to its employees from the civil service who have transferred from the Ministry of Health to the health clusters under the Holding Health Authority, fulfilling the commitments outlined in Cabinet Resolution No. 616, which preserves the rights of employees and appreciates their professional journey and contributions to the health sector over the years.



The total bonuses amount to more than two billion riyals, benefiting approximately 27,000 male and female employees from the civil service. The bonus is calculated at 16% of the basic salary for each year of service, with a maximum of four basic salaries, in recognition of the professional contributions these personnel have made, which had a direct impact on building and developing health services in various regions of the Kingdom.

This step is part of the first wave of transitions that included more than 62,000 male and female employees from health and administrative staff across three health clusters, in an organized administrative move that achieved an acceptance rate of 99.9%, reflecting a high level of trust in the transformation process, a commitment to preserving employee rights, and the continued development of the work environment by transitioning from the general directorates of health affairs to health clusters under the umbrella of the Holding Health Authority.

The Holding Health Authority confirmed that this transition represents a developmental phase aimed at empowering health and administrative personnel, enhancing the efficiency of the work environment, expanding professional development opportunities, and promoting a culture of performance and achievement, which positively reflects on the quality of health services and the beneficiary experience.

97.5% Coverage of Basic Health Services



The transformation comes as an extension of the progress witnessed in the health sector thanks to the efforts of its personnel within the targets of Saudi Vision 2030, as the Vision Report for 2025 has recorded a noticeable improvement in several health indicators, including achieving a coverage of basic health services of 97.5% of the population areas, a 40% reduction in chronic disease mortality, a 50% reduction in infectious disease mortality, and an increase in the readiness of health regions to face risks from 38% in 2019 to 92%.

The Holding Health Authority is responsible for providing comprehensive healthcare through 20 health clusters across all regions of the Kingdom, according to a modern care model that places the individual at the center of attention, focusing on prevention before treatment, enhancing service quality, and improving citizens' experience in accessing healthcare.