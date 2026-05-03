The Jordanian-Russian girl Emilia Jabr has taken over social media platforms after her striking appearance on the show "The Voice Kids," as her performance became the talk of the town and her dance turned into a trending topic sweeping through social media.

Artistic Performance

Emilia, who is nine years old, is the daughter of a Jordanian father and a Russian mother. She presented a complete artistic performance with a look inspired by Russian heritage, singing "Kalinga Moya" in an operatic style in Russian, before surprising the audience by integrating Arabic words into the same melody, in a performance that seamlessly blended the two cultures.

Dance and Trend

Emilia garnered widespread admiration, and her dance turned into a wave that the audience, content creators, and stars began to imitate across social media platforms.

The artist Al-Shami, one of the judges, posted a video on his official Instagram account, where he was seen recreating her dance moves to the tune of her performance.

Who Did Emilia Choose?

From the very first moment, Emilia made her presence felt, as the chairs of the three coaches—Al-Shami, Dalia Mubarak, and Rami Sabri—turned around for her, in a scene that reflects the strength of her performance despite her young age.

Despite Al-Shami's attempts to attract her to his team, Emilia ultimately chose to join Dalia Mubarak's team, embarking on a new journey defined by talent and exposure.