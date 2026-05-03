تصدّرت الطفلة الأردنية-الروسية إيميليا جبر منصّات التواصل الاجتماعي، بعد ظهورها اللافت في برنامج «ذا فويس كيدز»، إذ تحوّل أداؤها إلى حديث الجمهور ورقصتها إلى «ترند» يجتاح السوشيال ميديا.

لوحة فنية

إيميليا، ذات التسعة أعوام، من أب أردني وأم روسية، قدّمت لوحة فنية متكاملة بإطلالة مستوحاة من التراث الروسي، وغنّت «Kalinga Moya» بأسلوب أوبرالي باللغة الروسية، قبل أن تفاجئ الحضور بدمج كلمات عربية على اللحن نفسه، في أداء جمع بين الثقافتين بانسيابية لافتة.

رقصة و«ترند»

حصدت إيميليا إعجاباً واسعاً، وتحوّلت رقصتها إلى موجة يقلّدها الجمهور وصنّاع المحتوى والنجوم عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

ونشر الفنان الشامي، أحد أعضاء لجنة التحكيم، مقطع فيديو عبر حسابه الرسمي في إنستغرام، ظهر فيه وهو يعيد تقديم حركات رقصتها على أنغام أدائها.

من اختارت إيميليا ؟

من اللحظة الأولى، فرضت إيميليا حضورها، فاستدارت لها كراسي المدربين الثلاثة: الشامي، داليا مبارك، ورامي صبري، في مشهد يعكس قوة أدائها رغم صغر سنّها.

ورغم محاولات الشامي استقطابها إلى فريقه، اختارت إيميليا في النهاية الانضمام إلى فريق داليا مبارك، لتبدأ رحلة جديدة عنوانها الموهبة والانتشار.