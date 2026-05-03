أعرب شريف نجل الفنان هاني شاكر، عن حزنه لوفاة والده، ونعاه بكلمات مؤثرة إثر رحيله عن عالمنا، اليوم (الأحد)، بعد معاناة طويلة مع المرض.

صديقي وسندي

وكتب شريف هاني شاكر منشوراً عبر حساباته الشخصية قال من خلاله: «بقلوب مؤمنة بقضاء الله وقدره، أنعى والدي وصديقي وظهري وسندي وحبيبي، وأخويا، فقيد الوطن العربي أمير الغناء العربي هاني شاكر، لم أفقد أبا فقط، بل فقدت روحي وأقرب إنسان إلى قلبي، اللهم ارحمه واغفر له واجعل مثواه الجنة.. إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون».

صراع مع المرض

وعانى الفنان هاني شاكر في الأيام الأخيرة من المرض، بعد إصابته بعدة أزمات صحية، أدت إلى خضوعه لعملية استئصال كامل في القولون، وبعد خضوعه للعملية، حدث العديد من المضاعفات، التي أثرت على حالته الصحية، ورغم التحسن الطفيف بعد العملية، إلا أن الفنان هاني شاكر تعرض لمضاعفات، أثرت بشكل كبير عليه.

حصل الفنان هاني شاكر على العديد من الأوسمة والجوائز المحلية والدولية، منها وسام الاستحقاق من الطبقة الأولى من تونس، ووسام القدس من الرئيس الفلسطيني الراحل ياسر عرفات، إلى جانب تكريمه في العديد من المهرجانات والفعاليات الثقافية داخل مصر وخارجها.

ويُعد شاكر واحداً من أبرز نجوم الغناء في الوطن العربي، ويمتلك مسيرة فنية حافلة تمتد لعقود، قدم خلالها العديد من الأعمال التي تركت بصمة واضحة في تاريخ الأغنية العربية، ما جعله يحظى بمحبة جماهيرية كبيرة ودعم مستمر في مختلف الظروف.