Sharif, the son of artist Hani Shakir, expressed his sadness over his father's death and mourned him with touching words following his departure from our world today (Sunday), after a long struggle with illness.

My Friend and Support

Sharif Hani Shakir wrote a post on his personal accounts saying: "With hearts believing in God's decree and destiny, I mourn my father, my friend, my support, my beloved, and my brother, the late Arab music prince Hani Shakir. I have not only lost a father, but I have lost my soul and the closest person to my heart. May God have mercy on him, forgive him, and make his abode in paradise... Indeed, we belong to God and to Him we shall return."

Struggle with Illness

The artist Hani Shakir suffered in recent days from illness after experiencing several health crises, which led to him undergoing a complete colon removal surgery. After the surgery, many complications arose that affected his health condition. Despite slight improvement after the operation, artist Hani Shakir faced complications that significantly impacted him.

Artist Hani Shakir received many local and international honors and awards, including the First-Class Merit Medal from Tunisia and the Jerusalem Medal from the late Palestinian President Yasser Arafat, in addition to being honored at various festivals and cultural events both inside and outside Egypt.

Shakir is considered one of the most prominent singing stars in the Arab world, with a rich artistic career spanning decades, during which he presented many works that left a clear mark in the history of Arabic music, earning him great public love and continuous support in various circumstances.