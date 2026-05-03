The Egyptian security forces arrested the young artist Yasmina El Masri today (Sunday) after a decision was issued to apprehend her following a complaint filed against her by the head of the Actors' Syndicate, Dr. Ashraf Zaki.

False News and Defamation

Yasmina was detained on charges of spreading false news and defaming the head of the Actors' Syndicate in Egypt, Dr. Ashraf Zaki, on one of the social media platforms.

According to local media, the young artist published defamatory statements against the head of the actors on her official Facebook account, under the name Yasmina el masri, prompting the latter to go to the Al-Nozha police station and file a complaint against her.

Mutual Accusations

In the complaint, Dr. Ashraf Zaki stated that Yasmina posted on her personal Facebook account containing defamatory and insulting phrases against him.

The complaint also revealed previous disputes between the two parties, stemming from mutual accusations regarding Yasmina's objection to issuing work permits for those not registered with the syndicate, as well as her being banned from acting.

After legal procedures were taken, the investigative forces managed to apprehend the accused within the jurisdiction of Al-Nozha police station, and the necessary legal actions were taken regarding the incident, with the public prosecution being notified to initiate investigations.