قبضت الأجهزة الأمنية المصرية على الفنانة الشابة ياسمينا المصري اليوم (الأحد) بعد صدور قرار بضبطها وإحضارها في بلاغ مقدم ضدها من نقيب المهن التمثيلية الدكتور أشرف زكي.

أخبار كاذبة وسب

وتم التحفظ على ياسمينا بتهمتي نشر أخبار كاذبة، وسب نقيب المهن التمثيلية في مصر الدكتور أشرف زكي على أحد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

ووفقًا لوسائل إعلام محلية، فإن الفنانة الشابة نشرت عبر حسابها الرسمي على «فيسبوك»، باسم Yasmina el masri، عبارات سب وتشهير بحق نقيب الممثلين، ليتوجه الأخير إلى قسم شرطة النزهة ويحرر بلاغًا ضدها.

اتهامات متبادلة

وفي البلاغ، أفاد الدكتور أشرف زكي بنشر ياسمينا منشورات على حسابها الشخصي على «فيسبوك» تضمنت عبارات سب وإساءة وتشهير بحقه.

كما كشف البلاغ وجود خلافات سابقة بين الطرفين، تعود إلى اتهامات متبادلة بشأن اعتراض ياسمينا على إصدار تصاريح عمل لغير المقيدين في النقابة، إلى جانب منعها من مزاولة التمثيل.

وبعد تقنين الإجراءات، تمكنت قوات المباحث من ضبط المتهمة بدائرة قسم شرطة النزهة، وجرى اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة حيال الواقعة، وإخطار النيابة العامة لمباشرة التحقيقات.