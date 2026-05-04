سجلت سلاسل مطاعم أمريكية نمواً أقل من المتوقع في المبيعات في الربع السابق، مشيرة إلى أن ارتفاع أسعار الوقود الناجم عن الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران أجبر العملاء على تقليص الإنفاق على أمور أخرى، وذلك بحسب ما نشر موقع «العربية. نت».


وتظهر بيانات لمجموعة بورصات لندن أن الكثيرين يستبعدون أن يشعر المستهلكون بتحسن بهذا الشأن في وقت قريب. وتوقع محللون أن تسجل سلاسل مطاعم أخرى أيضا انخفاضاً في نمو المبيعات في تقارير الأرباح القادمة.


اضطراب إمدادات


وأدت الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران، التي اندلعت في 28 فبراير الماضي، إلى أسوأ اضطراب على الإطلاق في إمدادات النفط العالمية.


ووفقاً لموقع جاس بادي دوت كوم، فإن الأزمة رفعت متوسط أسعار البنزين في الولايات المتحدة إلى 4.43 دولار للغالون، بزيادة تقارب 40% مقارنة مع الوقت نفسه من العام السابق.


وتجاوزت أسعار الوقود ستة دولارات في كاليفورنيا، التي كثيراً ما تصنف كأكبر ولاية أمريكية من حيث عدد المطاعم.


وذكرت سلسلة مطاعم متخصصة في تقديم أجنحة الدجاج وتعتمد في التسويق على البيع بأسعار معقولة، أن ارتفاع أسعار الوقود ضغط على مبيعاتها الفصلية للانخفاض بنسبة 8.7%.