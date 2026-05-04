American restaurant chains recorded lower-than-expected sales growth in the previous quarter, indicating that rising fuel prices due to the American-Israeli war on Iran forced customers to cut back on spending in other areas, according to what was published by the "Al-Arabiya.net" website.



Data from the London Stock Exchange group shows that many are skeptical that consumers will feel an improvement in this regard anytime soon. Analysts expect that other restaurant chains will also report a decline in sales growth in upcoming earnings reports.



Supply Disruptions



The American-Israeli war on Iran, which erupted on February 28, has led to the worst disruption ever in global oil supplies.



According to GasBuddy.com, the crisis has raised the average gasoline price in the United States to $4.43 per gallon, an increase of nearly 40% compared to the same time last year.



Fuel prices have exceeded six dollars in California, which is often ranked as the largest U.S. state in terms of the number of restaurants.



A restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and marketing itself on affordable prices reported that rising fuel costs pressured its quarterly sales to decline by 8.7%.