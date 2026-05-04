The Financial Times revealed that fertilizer companies are resorting to alternative logistical solutions to bypass the closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing global supply disruptions.



Doubling Prices



The newspaper indicated that one company has started transporting shipments overland to ports outside the strait before reloading them onto ships.



Despite the rising transportation costs, the company asserts that the high prices, which have nearly doubled since the beginning of the war, make these operations economically viable.



The closure of the strait, through which about a third of global nitrogen fertilizer trade passes, has led to supply shortages and a sharp increase in prices.



In contrast, the company continues to operate its factories at full capacity, relying on storage and deferred shipments to alleviate pressure.



Unprecedented Jumps



For their part, experts in the fertilizer sector explained that global fertilizer markets are experiencing unprecedented price jumps, particularly for urea fertilizer, driven by the repercussions of geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region and supply chain disruptions.



They noted, according to what was mentioned by "Al Arabiya Business," that the price of a ton of urea has risen by about 70% or more compared to pre-war levels, as the price was around $480 per ton (FOB delivered to ports), while it currently ranges between $890 and $900 per ton, a level not seen in the markets for many years.



They reported that the crisis is not limited to rising prices only, but extends to a severe shortage in the availability of supply, pointing out that the continuation of tensions and instability in supplies, especially from Gulf countries that account for about 45% of global urea production, could exacerbate the fertilizer shortage crisis in the coming period, especially with the disruption of supply chains.