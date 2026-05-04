كشفت صحيفة «فاينانشال تايمز» أن شركات الأسمدة تلجأ إلى حلول لوجستية بديلة لتجاوز إغلاق مضيق هرمز مع استمرار اضطرابات الإمدادات العالمية.


أسعار مضاعفة


وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن إحدى الشركات بدأت نقل الشحنات براً إلى موانئ خارج المضيق قبل إعادة تحميلها على السفن.


ورغم ارتفاع تكاليف النقل، تؤكد الشركة أن الأسعار المرتفعة التي تضاعفت تقريباً منذ بداية الحرب تجعل هذه العمليات مجدية اقتصادياً.


وأدى إغلاق المضيق، الذي كان يمر عبره نحو ثلث تجارة الأسمدة النيتروجينية عالمياً، إلى نقص الإمدادات وارتفاع الأسعار بشكل حاد.


وفي المقابل، تواصل الشركة تشغيل مصانعها بكامل طاقتها، مع الاعتماد على التخزين والشحنات المؤجلة لتخفيف الضغط.


قفزات غير مسبوقة


من جانبهم، أوضح خبراء في قطاع الأسمدة أن الأسواق العالمية للأسمدة تشهد قفزات غير مسبوقة في الأسعار، خصوصاً سماد اليوريا، مدفوعة بتداعيات التوترات الجيوسياسية في منطقة الخليج واضطرابات سلاسل الإمداد.


وبينوا بحسب ما ذكر موقع «العربية Business»، أن أسعار طن اليوريا ارتفعت بنحو 70% أو أكثر مقارنة بمستويات ما قبل الحرب، إذ كان السعر يدور حول 480 دولاراً للطن (فوب تسليم الموانئ)، بينما يراوح حالياً بين 890 و900 دولار للطن، وهو مستوى لم تشهده الأسواق منذ سنوات طويلة.


وأفادوا أن الأزمة لا تقتصر على ارتفاع الأسعار فقط، بل تمتد إلى نقص حاد في توافر المعروض، لافتين إلى أن استمرار التوترات وعدم استقرار الإمدادات، خصوصاً من دول الخليج التي تمثل نحو 45% من إنتاج اليوريا عالمياً، قد يؤدي إلى تفاقم أزمة نقص الأسمدة خلال الفترة القادمة، لا سيما مع تعطل سلاسل الإمدادات.