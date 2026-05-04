The Mauritanian authorities announced today a new increase in fuel prices (diesel and gasoline), the third in 3 months, and the second in less than a month amid what the authorities say are the repercussions of rising oil prices globally due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the war on Iran.



Periodic Reviews



The National Committee for Hydrocarbons announced an increase in the price of gasoline to 619.2 old ouguiya per liter "1.34 euros," and diesel to 591.7 old ouguiya "1.28 euros."



With the outbreak of the war in Iran, the authorities announced that they would conduct what they termed "periodic reviews" of energy prices to keep up with fluctuations in international markets and changes in import costs.



In recent days, some fuel stations in the capital Nouakchott have refrained from selling fuel to car owners, citing depleted stock, while the Ministry of Commerce announced it would send monitoring teams to fuel stations to prevent monopolies.



Crude Gains



Oil prices rose by about 5% today, after the "Fars News Agency" reported that two missiles hit a U.S. warship in the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns about the prolonged disruptions in the vital oil transport corridor.



Crude prices returned to register gains after having declined earlier in the session, reacting to what U.S. President Donald Trump said about starting efforts to free the stranded ships in the Strait of Hormuz, although the failure to reach a peace agreement between Washington and Tehran kept prices supported above $100 per barrel.



Brent crude futures rose by $5.31 or 4.91% to $113.48 per barrel, after a decline of $2.23 at last Friday's settlement, while West Texas Intermediate crude rose by $4.87 or 4.78% to $106.81 per barrel, after a loss of $3.13 last Friday.