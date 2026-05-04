أعلنت السلطات الموريتانية اليوم زيادة جديدة في أسعار الوقود (المازوت والبنزين) هي الثالثة خلال 3 أشهر، والثانية في أقل من شهر في خضم ما تقول السلطات إنها تداعيات ارتفاع أسعار النفط عالمياً بسبب إغلاق مضيق هرمز والحرب على إيران.
مراجعات دورية
وأعلنت اللجنة الوطنية للمحروقات رفع سعر البنزين إلى 619.2 أوقية قديمة للتر «1.34 يورو»، والمازوت (الديزل) إلى 591.7 أوقية قديمة «1.28 يورو».
ومع اندلاع الحرب في إيران، أعلنت السلطات أنها ستقوم بما سمتها «مراجعات دورية» لأسعار الطاقة لمواكبة تقلبات السوق الدولية وتغيرات تكاليف الاستيراد.
وشهدت محطات بيع الوقود في العاصمة نواكشوط خلال الأيام الأخيرة امتناع بعض المحطات عن بيع الوقود لأصحاب السيارات بحجة نفاد المخزون بينما أعلنت وزارة التجارة إرسال فرق مراقبة على محطات الوقود لمنع الاحتكار.
مكاسب الخام
وارتفعت أسعار النفط بنحو 5% اليوم، بعد أن أفادت «وكالة أنباء فارس الإيرانية» بأن صاروخين أصابا سفينة حربية أمريكية في مضيق هرمز، ما أثار مخاوف من طول أمد الاضطرابات في الممر الحيوي لنقل النفط.
وعادت أسعار الخام لتسجيل مكاسب بعد أن كانت قد تراجعت في وقت سابق من الجلسة، حيث تفاعلت مع ما قاله الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بشأن بدء جهود لتحرير السفن العالقة في مضيق هرمز، غير أن عدم التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام بين واشنطن وطهران أبقى الأسعار مدعومة فوق مستوى 100 دولار للبرميل.
وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 5.31 دولار أو 4.91% إلى 113.48 دولار للبرميل، بعد تراجعها 2.23 دولار عند التسوية الجمعة الماضية، كما ارتفع خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 4.87 دولار أو 4.78% إلى 106.81 دولار للبرميل، بعد خسارة قدرها 3.13 دولار الجمعة الماضية.
The Mauritanian authorities announced today a new increase in fuel prices (diesel and gasoline), the third in 3 months, and the second in less than a month amid what the authorities say are the repercussions of rising oil prices globally due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the war on Iran.
Periodic Reviews
The National Committee for Hydrocarbons announced an increase in the price of gasoline to 619.2 old ouguiya per liter "1.34 euros," and diesel to 591.7 old ouguiya "1.28 euros."
With the outbreak of the war in Iran, the authorities announced that they would conduct what they termed "periodic reviews" of energy prices to keep up with fluctuations in international markets and changes in import costs.
In recent days, some fuel stations in the capital Nouakchott have refrained from selling fuel to car owners, citing depleted stock, while the Ministry of Commerce announced it would send monitoring teams to fuel stations to prevent monopolies.
Crude Gains
Oil prices rose by about 5% today, after the "Fars News Agency" reported that two missiles hit a U.S. warship in the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns about the prolonged disruptions in the vital oil transport corridor.
Crude prices returned to register gains after having declined earlier in the session, reacting to what U.S. President Donald Trump said about starting efforts to free the stranded ships in the Strait of Hormuz, although the failure to reach a peace agreement between Washington and Tehran kept prices supported above $100 per barrel.
Brent crude futures rose by $5.31 or 4.91% to $113.48 per barrel, after a decline of $2.23 at last Friday's settlement, while West Texas Intermediate crude rose by $4.87 or 4.78% to $106.81 per barrel, after a loss of $3.13 last Friday.