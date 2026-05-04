أعلنت السلطات الموريتانية اليوم زيادة جديدة في أسعار الوقود (المازوت والبنزين) هي الثالثة خلال 3 أشهر، والثانية في أقل من شهر في خضم ما تقول السلطات إنها تداعيات ارتفاع أسعار النفط عالمياً بسبب إغلاق مضيق هرمز والحرب على إيران.


مراجعات دورية


وأعلنت اللجنة الوطنية للمحروقات رفع سعر البنزين إلى 619.2 أوقية قديمة للتر «1.34 يورو»، والمازوت (الديزل) إلى 591.7 أوقية قديمة «1.28 يورو».


ومع اندلاع الحرب في إيران، أعلنت السلطات أنها ستقوم بما سمتها «مراجعات دورية» لأسعار الطاقة لمواكبة تقلبات السوق الدولية وتغيرات تكاليف الاستيراد.


وشهدت محطات بيع الوقود في العاصمة نواكشوط خلال الأيام الأخيرة امتناع بعض المحطات عن بيع الوقود لأصحاب السيارات بحجة نفاد المخزون بينما أعلنت وزارة التجارة إرسال فرق مراقبة على محطات الوقود لمنع الاحتكار.


مكاسب الخام


وارتفعت أسعار النفط بنحو 5% اليوم، بعد أن أفادت «وكالة أنباء فارس الإيرانية» بأن صاروخين أصابا سفينة حربية أمريكية في مضيق هرمز، ما أثار مخاوف من طول أمد الاضطرابات في الممر الحيوي لنقل النفط.


وعادت أسعار الخام لتسجيل مكاسب بعد أن كانت قد تراجعت في وقت سابق من الجلسة، حيث تفاعلت مع ما قاله الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بشأن بدء جهود لتحرير السفن العالقة في مضيق هرمز، غير أن عدم التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام بين واشنطن وطهران أبقى الأسعار مدعومة فوق مستوى 100 دولار للبرميل.


وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 5.31 دولار أو 4.91% إلى 113.48 دولار للبرميل، بعد تراجعها 2.23 دولار عند التسوية الجمعة الماضية، كما ارتفع خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 4.87 دولار أو 4.78% إلى 106.81 دولار للبرميل، بعد خسارة قدرها 3.13 دولار الجمعة الماضية.